Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $83.17 million.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $725.94 million.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• ORIX (NYSE:IX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $474.62 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $513.50 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $87.91 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $479.02 million.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $83.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $873.25 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $276.07 million.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $189.55 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $201.74 million.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $316.49 million.

• Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $337.91 million.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $993.87 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $415.93 million.

• Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.71 million.

• Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:DLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $94.10 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $90.59 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $28.79 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $164.95 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $73.75 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $522.45 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $184.35 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $41.13 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $432.71 million.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $347.17 million.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $983.08 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $104.57 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $113.14 million.

• RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $242.48 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $742.83 million.

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $84.36 million.

• 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.