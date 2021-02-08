Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $83.17 million.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $725.94 million.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• ORIX (NYSE:IX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $474.62 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $513.50 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $87.91 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $479.02 million.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $83.17 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $873.25 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $276.07 million.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $189.55 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $201.74 million.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $316.49 million.

• Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $337.91 million.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $993.87 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $415.93 million.

• Cubic (NYSE:CUB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.71 million.

• Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:DLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $94.10 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $90.59 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $28.79 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $164.95 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $73.75 million.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $522.45 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $184.35 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $41.13 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $432.71 million.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $347.17 million.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $983.08 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $104.57 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $113.14 million.

• RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $242.48 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $742.83 million.

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $84.36 million.

• 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Related Articles (ACM + AMG)

Earnings Outlook For AECOM
Affiliated Managers Group's Earnings: A Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com