Why Spruce Biosciences Shares Are Trading Higher By 100%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL surged 133% to $0.3218. Swvl recently announced the commencement of a strategic review process.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB shares jumped 100.8% to $2.51. Spruce Biosciences and Kaken Pharmaceutical reported an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize Tildacerfont for CAH in Japan.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL gained 54% to $0.4745. MedAvail Holdings, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX climbed 46.4% to $2.6198. CytomX and Moderna reported a strategic research collaboration for mRNA-based conditionally activated therapeutics.
- Zomedica Corp. ZOM gained 38% to $0.2649 after Dawson James initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares jumped 34.8% to $23.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced it received a follow-on production order from its second major silicon carbide semiconductor customer for an additional production FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with Aehr's fully integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 26.8% to $3.1980. Tantech Hldgs recently posted H1 sales of $27.00 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP gained 26% to $0.7555.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ALGS jumped 23.2% to $1.22 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $2.5 to $3.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD surged 23% to $0.9476.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 22.2% to $0.8799.
- Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT gained 21.8% to $14.39. Stifel upgraded Sight Sciences from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $15.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM rose 21.5% to $1.30 after gaining over 21% on Thursday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT gained 21.3% to $0.3399.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO gained 19.5% to $0.99.
- Zynex, Inc. ZYXI gained 19.4% to $16.89. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $10 to $18.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC surged 18.2% to $7.54 after the company announced data on joint COVID-19 and flu mRNA vaccine development programs.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE rose 17.6% to $84.69 after Vince McMahon announced he has taken actions in support of a plan for WWE to undertake a review of strategic alternatives and capture unique opportunity to maximize long-term value.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited OXBR gained 16.8% to $1.80.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS jumped 16.6% to $8.60. Sensus Healthcare expects Q4 sales to exceed $13 million.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. TCRR gained 16.5% to $1.27. Piper Sandler maintained TCR2 Therapeutics with an Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL rose 13.9% to $2.6199 after climbing 75% on Thursday.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN gained 13.8% to $0.4762.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD shares rose 13.2% to $0.39. Aethlon Medical, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT gained 12.5% to $12.69 following Q1 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN gained 12.3% to $1.4150 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $1.3 to $3.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 11.8% to $44.69.
- Immunome, Inc. IMNM shares gained 11.2% to $5.24 after the company and AbbVie announced a strategic collaboration to discover multiple novel oncology targets. Immunome will receive a $30 million upfront payment with the potential for milestones and royalties.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG gained 10% to $0.55.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR rose 8% to $0.5958. eFFECTOR Therapeutics provided an update on its ongoing clinical development programs for zotatifin, in Phase 2 expansion cohorts for estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer (ER+ BC) and KRAS non-small cell lung cancer (KRAS NSCLC) as well as Phase 1 development for COVID-19, and tomivosertib, in Phase 2b trial for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with pembrolizumab.
Losers
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE shares dipped 62.2% to $4.16 after the company announced termination
- of its collaboration agreement with Janssen, pipeline prioritization, next-generation programs and key 2023 initiatives.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH fell 41.3% to $1.7950 after the company reported it is voluntarily pausing the Phase 1/2 CEDAR study of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel) for sickle cell disease due to a serious adverse event in the first patient dosed with nula-cel.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI fell 41.3% to $1.5450 after the company announced Perception Neuroscience's Phase 2a clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV dropped 33.4% to $1.5238 after the company issued a corporate update.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB declined 28.8% to $21.49 after the company announced portfolio update across best-in-class immune cell modulating antibodies. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from Outperform to Market Perform.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP fell 25.9% to $1.63. NextPlay announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective January 6, 2023.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP fell 24.7% to $0.4086 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $0.20 to $0.10.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 24.5% to $22.54 after surging around 200% on Thursday.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV declined 20% to $0.8395 after the company reported pipeline prioritization, realignment of resources to advance EO-3021 and CEO transition.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX dropped 20% to $2.60.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS dropped 19.1% to $1.52. Vivos Therapeutics priced an $8 million private placement at $1.20 per unit.
- Moolec Science SA MLEC declined 17.8% to $4.50.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX dropped 17.6% to $1.4225.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 16.9% to $1.4050 after dropping around 30% on Thursday. The company said it will miss its 10-Q filing deadline for the quarter ending Nov 26, 2022 and has also concluded that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX declined 15.4% to $3.90.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 15% to $10.11.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI dropped 14.8% to $2.76.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX fell 14.5% to $3.6913.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX dropped 14% to $30.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS fell 13% to $42.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 13% to $1.68 after declining over 11% on Thursday.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT fell 12.3% to $1.06. Vyant Bio shares jumped around 57% on Thursday after the company engaged LifeSci Capital as its advisor to explore strategic alternatives.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc ORTX shares fell 11.3% to $0.5583. Orchard Therapeutics shares gained around 22% on Thursday after the company announced FDA clearance of the IND application for OTL-203 in MPS-IH.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC fell 11.2% to $0.9501. ABVC BioPharma shares climbed over 72% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA approved its IND submission, allowing the company to proceed with the clinical study of ABV-1519 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
- Waters Corporation WAT declined 9.9% to $312.79. SVB Leerink maintained Waters with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $320 to $352.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI dropped 9.5% to $11.37 after multiple firms downgraded the stock and lowered their respective price target.
Also Check This Out Ethereum Remains Above This Key Level; TRON Becomes Top Loser
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.