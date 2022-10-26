Why Taysha Gene Therapies Shares Jumped Over 97%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA surged 97.4% to close at $2.98 after Astellas Pharma Inc announced it will invest a total of $50 million to acquire 15% of the company.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO jumped 89.6% to close at $1.26.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares jumped 68.4% to close at $0.4110 on Tuesday after the company announced results in a preclinical model of acute and chronic kidney disease. Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose dependent manner.
- Renalytix Plc RNLX gained 38.1% to close at $1.45.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP shares surged 37.7% to close at $218.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI climbed 37.5% to close at $0.5290 Petros Pharmaceuticals reported the expansion of the FDA labeling for its oral erectile dysfunction (ED) drug, STENDRA® (avanafil), marketed by its subsidiary, Metuchen Pharmaceuticals.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK gained 36.2% to close at $1.88. Compass Point downgraded Argo Blockchain from Buy to Neutral.
- Weber Inc. WEBR rose 30.4% to close at $6.56 after BDT Capital Partners offered to acquire all outstanding shares of the company for $6.25 per share in cash.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX rose 29.5% to close at $0.8013.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC gained 27.1% to close at $2.91. Canopy Growth is creating a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. Canopy USA will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments, which will enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage, Wana and Jetty.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN climbed 27% to close at $10.29 after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 26.9% to close at $1.98.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS jumped 26.8% to settle at $1.04.
- Verastem, Inc. VSTM rose 25.7% to close at $0.3801.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS gained 25.4% to close at $3.60.
- Limestone Bancorp, Inc. LMST climbed 25.1% to close at $24.50. Peoples Bancorp Inc. and Limestone Bancorp, Inc. announced definitive merger agreement.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 25.1% to close at $0.5756 amid strength in growth stocks.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY surged 24.2% to close at $5.29.
- Backblaze, Inc. BLZE jumped 24% to close at $5.52 after the company raised Q3 sales forecast.
- eMagin Corporation EMAN gained 23.4% to close at $1.12 after the company issued preliminary Q3 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Vaccinex, Inc. VCNX rose 23.4% to close at $0.5922.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 22.5% to close at $1.08.
- Latch, Inc. LTCH jumped 22.3% to close at $1.13.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST gained 22.1% to settle at $1.14 after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX rose 22% to close at $21.23.
- WeWork Inc. WE gained 20.7% to close at $2.68 amid overall market strength.
- Arrival ARVL gained 20.5% to close at $0.8168.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB surged 19.2% to close at $1.24.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN gained 18.6% to settle at $10.66.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM gained 18.5% to settle at $23.73 after mutliple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their respective price target.
- Rumble Inc. RUM gained 18.4% to close at $8.48.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO jumped 18.4% to settle at $7.73.
- Calix, Inc. CALX rose 18.3% to close at $71.40 following strong quarterly sales.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV gained 18.3% to close at $22.10.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI climbed 18.1% to close at $11.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU gained 17.4% to close at $5.54.
- Celestica Inc. CLS gained 16.4% to close at $11.06 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO climbed 16.4% to close at $2.34.
- Blend Labs, Inc. BLND gained 16.2% to close at $2.15.
- Compass, Inc. COMP climbed 15.8% to close at $2.64.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT rose 15.8% to settle at $7.01.
- Snap Inc. SNAP gained 15.5% to close at $9.60 as the stock rebounded after falling following last week's Q3 earnings report.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV shares gained 15.1% to settle at $14.98. Atlis Motor Vehicles recently announced an expanded order from Australia-based AUSEV for 270 of the Company's 1.5 MW charging stations.
- Karat Packaging Inc. KRT rose 14.8% to close at $15.72.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS gained 14.5% to close at $5.83.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 13% to close at $75.05 despite a lack of company-specific news from the session.
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN gained 12.5% to close at $21.74. The company issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
- Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX surged 12.3% to close at $0.3121 after the company announced it launched a digital teama and formed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud.
- Logitech International S.A. LOGI gained 11% to close at $50.64 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Qualtrics International Inc. XM rose 8.6% to close at $11.38 after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued strong forecast.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR gained 7.3% to close at $1.03. Better Choice announced extension and upsize of current revolving credit facility to $13.5 million.
Losers
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH shares dipped 26.4% to close at $0.2403 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- TuanChe Limited TC fell 18.5% to close at $6.32.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY dropped 17.6% to close at $0.4159.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK shares fell 16.9% to close at $70.69 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued soft Q4 guidance.
- HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT fell 15.9% to close at $13.72.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX dropped 14.1% to close at $13.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its full-year guidance.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. BRFH fell 13.8% to close at $2.07.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO fell 12.7% to close at $55.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX fell 12.1% to settle at $9.63.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES dropped 12% to settle at $0.1876.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 11.8% to close at $4.26.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI fell 9.7% to close at $3.09.
- TrueBlue, Inc. TBI dropped 9.1% to settle at $19.67 following weak quarterly sales.
- Dorman Products, Inc. DORM fell 8.6% to close at $74.07 after multiple analysts lowered price targets on the stock.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO dropped 8.2% to close at $5.01.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF fell 7.9% to close at $14.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS fell 7.6% to close at $4.51. D-Wave Quantum recently announced it launched in AWS Marketplace.
- Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP fell 5.3% to close at $2.60. Loop Industries recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- HSBC Holdings plc HSBC fell 4.6% to close at $25.69 after the company posted a 42% decline in Q3 profit and named Georges Elhedery as its new chief financial officer.
