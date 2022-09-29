ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Tumbled Over 66%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 5:09 AM | 8 min read
Why NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Tumbled Over 66%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • PepGen Inc. PEPG jumped 110.2% to close at $10.93 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares rose 103.8% to close at $9.58 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
  • Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares jumped 87.5% to close at $58.00 on Wednesday after Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. Prothena is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR climbed 83% to close at $2.47 after the company announced its SOBRcheck is replacing breathalyzers in the American judicial system.
  • BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS gained 60.8% to close at $9.28. The EQT X fund agreed to acquire BTRS Holdings, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, in an all-cash transaction valuing Billtrust's equity at $1.7 billion.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 58.9% to close at $1.70.
  • Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.9% to close at $276.61. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 37.7% to close at $2.92 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.
  • Missfresh Limited MF gained 34.9% to close at $0.1160.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE climbed 30.3% to close at $6.97. KLX Energy Services raised Q3 sequential revenue growth from 9%-13% to 16%-18% and adjusted EBITDA from 10%-12% to 14%-16%.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS gained 29.5% to close at $3.03 after the company announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million, which is up 53% year over year.
  • Quanterix Corporation QTRX gained 29.2% to close at $10.41.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT jumped 27.9% to close at $3.44. HeartBeam was granted patent for signal transformation from vector electrocardiogram to 12-lead electrocardiogram.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 24.2% to close at $0.67.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN jumped 24% to settle at $6.21 on above-average volume amid retail investor interest.
  • AC Immune SA ACIU gained 23.8% to close at $3.12. Shares of companies with Alzheimer's programs traded higher after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
  • MorphoSys AG MOR rose 23.4% to settle at $5.49.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN rose 23.2% to close at $6.15.
  • Owlet, Inc. OWLT gained 22.9% to close at $1.29. Owlet, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS rose 22.2% to close at $1.02.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. STIM climbed 21.9% to close at $2.90.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX climbed 21.2% to close at $12.33. Nano X Imaging, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB jumped 21% to settle at $1.44. Spruce Biosciences, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.51 per share.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA gained 20.1% to close at $3.47.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU gained 19.7% to close at $0.3947. Aspen Group Director Douglas Kass acquired a total of 61,500 shares at an average price of $0.42.
  • Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA gained 19.2% to settle at $18.35. Aura Biosciences said first patient was dosed in Phase 1 study evaluating belzupacap sarotalocan (AU-011) for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN climbed 19.2% to settle at $2.05.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI gained 17.7% to close at $32.12.
  • Workiva Inc. WK jumped 17.6% to close at $76.15. Workiva is said to draw Thoma Bravo, TPG interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND gained 16.8% to close at $1.80.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA surged 16.2% to settle at $2.22.
  • RadNet, Inc. RDNT gained 16.1% to close at $21.13.
  • Equinox Gold Corp. EQX jumped 16% to settle at $3.56.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA gained 15.3% to close at $3.84. Atara Biotherapeutics will receive additional near-term milestone payment under updated tabelecleucel commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE jumped 15.2% to close at $3.26.
  • New Gold Inc. NGD gained 13.5% to close at $0.84.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 11.6% to close at $24.85.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB rose 11.4% to close at $5.85.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA gained 11% to close at $2.62.
  • Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 10% to close at $4.41.
  • Lilly and Company LLY rose 7.5% to close at $334.38. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments traded higher in sympathy with Biogen.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX gained 6.3% to close at $13.60.

 

Losers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS dipped 66.2% to close at $0.2570 after the company announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares fell 47.1% to close at $3.24 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA dropped 34% to close at $2.10 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO shares fell 32.3% to close at $0.2140 after the company reported FY22 preliminary sales results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • Sonendo, Inc. SONX fell 28.7% to close at $1.19.
  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE dipped 28.2% to close at $0.3127.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dropped 27% to close at $3.06.
  • SAI.TECH announced launch of new liquid cooling bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV declined 24.4% to close at $3.03.
  • Allego N.V. ALLG dipped 23.1% to close at $4.52.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 22.9% to close at $1.11. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
  • iPower Inc. IPW dropped 22% to close at $0.80 after the company released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.
  • Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT dropped 20% to close at $1.40.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG fell 19.2% to close at $0.9048.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 17.4% to close at $1.62 after the company priced 12.9 million share public offering of common stock at $1.55 per share.
  • A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ fell 15.7% to close at $1.83.
  •  
  • Vitru Limited VTRU dropped 15.4% to close at $18.00.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 15.2% to close at $28.49.
  • Presto Automation, Inc PRST fell 13.4% to close at $2.33. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 11.2% to close at $6.45. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
  • LiveWire Group Inc LVWR fell 10.9% to close at $7.35.
  • Novonix Limited NVX fell 10.7% to close at $4.75.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB fell 9.6% to close at $1.22.
  • Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL fell 9.6% to close at $6.71. Algoma Steel said it sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.
  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND fell 9.3% to close at $5.05 after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX dropped 9% to close at $10.84.
  • V.F. Corporation VFC fell 6.9% to settle at $32.66 after the company cut its FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Movers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas