Why NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Tumbled Over 66%; Here Are 68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- PepGen Inc. PEPG jumped 110.2% to close at $10.93 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares rose 103.8% to close at $9.58 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
- Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares jumped 87.5% to close at $58.00 on Wednesday after Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. Prothena is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR climbed 83% to close at $2.47 after the company announced its SOBRcheck is replacing breathalyzers in the American judicial system.
- BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS gained 60.8% to close at $9.28. The EQT X fund agreed to acquire BTRS Holdings, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, in an all-cash transaction valuing Billtrust's equity at $1.7 billion.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 58.9% to close at $1.70.
- Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.9% to close at $276.61. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 37.7% to close at $2.92 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.
- Missfresh Limited MF gained 34.9% to close at $0.1160.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE climbed 30.3% to close at $6.97. KLX Energy Services raised Q3 sequential revenue growth from 9%-13% to 16%-18% and adjusted EBITDA from 10%-12% to 14%-16%.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS gained 29.5% to close at $3.03 after the company announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million, which is up 53% year over year.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX gained 29.2% to close at $10.41.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT jumped 27.9% to close at $3.44. HeartBeam was granted patent for signal transformation from vector electrocardiogram to 12-lead electrocardiogram.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 24.2% to close at $0.67.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN jumped 24% to settle at $6.21 on above-average volume amid retail investor interest.
- AC Immune SA ACIU gained 23.8% to close at $3.12. Shares of companies with Alzheimer's programs traded higher after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
- MorphoSys AG MOR rose 23.4% to settle at $5.49.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN rose 23.2% to close at $6.15.
- Owlet, Inc. OWLT gained 22.9% to close at $1.29. Owlet, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS rose 22.2% to close at $1.02.
- Neuronetics, Inc. STIM climbed 21.9% to close at $2.90.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX climbed 21.2% to close at $12.33. Nano X Imaging, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB jumped 21% to settle at $1.44. Spruce Biosciences, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.51 per share.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA gained 20.1% to close at $3.47.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU gained 19.7% to close at $0.3947. Aspen Group Director Douglas Kass acquired a total of 61,500 shares at an average price of $0.42.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA gained 19.2% to settle at $18.35. Aura Biosciences said first patient was dosed in Phase 1 study evaluating belzupacap sarotalocan (AU-011) for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN climbed 19.2% to settle at $2.05.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI gained 17.7% to close at $32.12.
- Workiva Inc. WK jumped 17.6% to close at $76.15. Workiva is said to draw Thoma Bravo, TPG interest, Bloomberg reported.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND gained 16.8% to close at $1.80.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA surged 16.2% to settle at $2.22.
- RadNet, Inc. RDNT gained 16.1% to close at $21.13.
- Equinox Gold Corp. EQX jumped 16% to settle at $3.56.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA gained 15.3% to close at $3.84. Atara Biotherapeutics will receive additional near-term milestone payment under updated tabelecleucel commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE jumped 15.2% to close at $3.26.
- New Gold Inc. NGD gained 13.5% to close at $0.84.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 11.6% to close at $24.85.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB rose 11.4% to close at $5.85.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA gained 11% to close at $2.62.
- Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 10% to close at $4.41.
- Lilly and Company LLY rose 7.5% to close at $334.38. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments traded higher in sympathy with Biogen.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX gained 6.3% to close at $13.60.
Losers
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS dipped 66.2% to close at $0.2570 after the company announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares fell 47.1% to close at $3.24 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA dropped 34% to close at $2.10 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO shares fell 32.3% to close at $0.2140 after the company reported FY22 preliminary sales results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX fell 28.7% to close at $1.19.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE dipped 28.2% to close at $0.3127.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dropped 27% to close at $3.06.
- SAI.TECH announced launch of new liquid cooling bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV declined 24.4% to close at $3.03.
- Allego N.V. ALLG dipped 23.1% to close at $4.52.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 22.9% to close at $1.11. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
- iPower Inc. IPW dropped 22% to close at $0.80 after the company released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.
- Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT dropped 20% to close at $1.40.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG fell 19.2% to close at $0.9048.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 17.4% to close at $1.62 after the company priced 12.9 million share public offering of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ fell 15.7% to close at $1.83.
- Vitru Limited VTRU dropped 15.4% to close at $18.00.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 15.2% to close at $28.49.
- Presto Automation, Inc PRST fell 13.4% to close at $2.33. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 11.2% to close at $6.45. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
- LiveWire Group Inc LVWR fell 10.9% to close at $7.35.
- Novonix Limited NVX fell 10.7% to close at $4.75.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB fell 9.6% to close at $1.22.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL fell 9.6% to close at $6.71. Algoma Steel said it sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND fell 9.3% to close at $5.05 after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX dropped 9% to close at $10.84.
- V.F. Corporation VFC fell 6.9% to settle at $32.66 after the company cut its FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
