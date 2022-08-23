Why Amazon Shares Traded Lower; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares jumped 72.8% to close at $2.16 on Monday as the stock continued to see momentum despite the company last week announcing it is not aware of any developments that would explain the recent surge.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC surged 66% to close at $0.3561 after declining 8% on Friday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science recently named Yuyang Cui as Co-Chairman and co-CEO.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT jumped 48.2% to close at $1.63. The company's Co-CEO's recently purchased over 100 million shares of stock in the company.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 47.8% to settle at $4.59 after the company announced it submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for roluperidone for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
- Wag! Group Co. PET jumped 47% to close at $7.63 after jumping around 9% on Friday. DA Davidson maintained buy on Wag Group and lowered price target to $11.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 36.5% to settle at $2.77.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY shares jumped 32.1% to close at $28.00 following media reports that Amazon.com Inc AMZN may be interested in acquiring the company.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN gained 26.3% to settle at $6.14.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX gained 25.2% to close at $3.13 after gaining 21% on Friday. Graphex Technologies, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited, highlighted U.S. expansion progress and outlined business strategy.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE jumped 22% to close at $26.84. Belite Bio initiated enrollment for the U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead asset LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease (STGD1), a progressively blinding disease with no approved treatment.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ZIVO gained 17.3% to settle at $4.44.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS rose 16.8% to close at $4.03. China Automotive Systems recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT gained 16.3% to close at $2.00. Neptune Wellness tweeted ‘Sprout secured several distribution gains with leading retailers, including Target, Walmart, and major supermarket chains. And the largest national pharmacy chain in the United States in 5,000 of their 9,900 doors.’
- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. REUN jumped 15.7% to settle at $4.20.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH gained 15.6% to close at $3.55 after jumping around 30% on Friday.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO jumped 15.2% to close at $5.55 as traders are circulating Dealreporter chatter.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA rose 15.1% to close at $41.98. Privia Health recently said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Saga Communications, Inc. SGA gained 14.2% to close at $28.11.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 13.7% to settle at $4.39.
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT gained 13.6% to close at $3.67.
- NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. NHWK climbed 11.9% to close at $2.54 after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares gained 11.4% to close at $0.4200. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 10.6% to close at $0.8011.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares gained 10% to close at $1.76. Better Therapeutics recently reported Q2 R&D expenses of $4.2 million.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 8.8% to close at $185.00.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 8.2% to close at $0.43. FedNat received Nasdaq notification of non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1).
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS rose 7.9% to close at $10.78 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $12 price target. Vipshop, on Friday, reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 17.1% year-on-year to $3.66 billion, beating the consensus of $3.39 billion.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 6.5% to close at $2.96.
Losers
- Akili Inc. AKLI shares dipped 49.2% to close at $7.15.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dipped 42% to close at $10.46 as the company's APE preferred shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The preferred shares were issued to all common stockholders. The stock may also be down after cinema chain Cineworld said it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES shares fell 39.8% to close at $3.86 after the company reported a merger with Arq Limited.
- Pharvaris N.V. PHVS fell 34.1% to close at $12.15. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the company's trial of PHA121 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks.
- Genius Group Limited GNS fell 33.3% to close at $5.17.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 30.2% to settle at $35.50 after dropping 23% on Friday.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 28.9% to close at $1.23 after the company cut Q2 sales outlook.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 25.7% to settle at $1.04 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT dipped 21.3% to settle at $7.25. Cyxtera Technologies recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS fell 20.1% to close at $7.67. Singing Machine Company reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 92% year-on-year to $11.6 million versus $6.1 million last year.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN fell 19% to close at $1.28.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX dipped 18.8% to close at $4.50.
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 18.6% to close at $1.97 after the company priced a $27.2 million convertible senior notes offering.
- GreenBox POS GBOX dipped 17.9% to close at $1.19 amid profit taking after the stock surged last week.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE dipped 17.2% to close at $0.7539 Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares jumped 80% on Friday after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Owlet, Inc. OWLT fell 16.2% to close at $1.76.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dipped 16.2% to close at $9.24. An amended 13D filing recently showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL fell 15.4% to close at $2.86. Gracell Biotechnologies recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 15.3% to close at $1.50. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.45 per share.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM fell 15.1% to close at $3.61. The company's co-CEO, last week, disclosed a purchase of 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.73 per share.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI fell 15.3% to close at $1.16 following last week's Q2 results. The company reported a year-over-year drop in average total MAUs and average total monthly paying users.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 15% to close at $35.96.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO dropped 14.7% to close at $2.21. Evelo Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.40 per share.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 14.6% to settle at $4.14.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM dipped 14.5% to close at $2.94.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 14.5% to close at $11.11. Shares of several banks and financial services companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as market participants prepare for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT dropped 14% to close at $15.00.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 13.8% to close at $41.41 after jumping 206% on Friday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell 13.6% to close at $3.30.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR fell 13.4% to close at $3.05.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX fell 13.3% to close at $5.78.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY fell 13.2% to close at $0.7772. Nova Lifestyle recently posted Q2 sales of $3.80 million.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited QLI dropped 12.8% to close at $1.16.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 11.6% to close at $2.8550.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY fell 10.6% to close at $1.82. Femasys recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.22 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF fell 10.3% to settle at $0.85. 180 Life Sciences and University Of Oxford announced the enrollment of first patient in a trial of anti-TNF for people with early-stage frozen shoulder.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC fell 9.3% to close at $6.42.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN dropped 8.7% to close at $20.06. Shares of software and IT companies traded lower as growth stocks sell off on Fed rate hike fears, which has driven a risk-off sentiment.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 8.5% to settle at $5.49.
- UserTesting, Inc. USER slipped 7.7% to settle at $4.41.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 7.5% to close at $1.85 after dropping over 10% on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories was recently granted European Patent titled 'Electrode And Cable Connections In Electrocardiography Systems.'
- LendingTree, Inc. TREE dipped 7.3% to close at $35.09.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 5.5% to close at $34.50 after dropping around 4% on Friday.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 3.6% to settle at $133.22. Amazon.com has bid for healthcare company Signify Health in an auction that could value it at $8 billion.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 2.9% to close at $277.75 amid overall market weakness as concerns over hawkish Fed policy pressure stocks.
- Apple Inc. AAPL dipped 2.3% to settle at $167.57. Apple is planning to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India two months after the product's initial release, Bloomberg reported.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.