74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares gained 47.5% to settle at $0.8436 on Thursday. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) recently determined that the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to futility.

shares gained 47.5% to settle at $0.8436 on Thursday. Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) recently determined that the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to futility. Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX surged 44.8% to close at $12.67 on Thursday after the company announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib. Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.2 billion in potential milestones.

surged 44.8% to close at $12.67 on Thursday after the company announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib. Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.2 billion in potential milestones. Talkspace, Inc. TALK gained 34.4% to close at $1.76. Hearing Citibank said it believes that the company will be acquired.

gained 34.4% to close at $1.76. Hearing Citibank said it believes that the company will be acquired. EBET, Inc. EBET rose 33.6% to settle at $3.68.

rose 33.6% to settle at $3.68. Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX jumped 29.2% to close at $2.39 after declining around 14% on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma, last month, announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).

jumped 29.2% to close at $2.39 after declining around 14% on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma, last month, announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS). Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO surged 26.2% to close at $12.94 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

surged 26.2% to close at $12.94 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA surged 25.6% to close at $5.35.

surged 25.6% to close at $5.35. Chewy, Inc. CHWY jumped 24.2% to close at $29.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

jumped 24.2% to close at $29.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE surged 23.7% to settle at $9.92.

surged 23.7% to settle at $9.92. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS gained 22.5% to close at $3.48.

gained 22.5% to close at $3.48. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB rose 20.6% to settle at $1.76. Spruce Biosciences was recently granted US patent 'Corticotropin Releasing Factor Receptor Antagonists.'

rose 20.6% to settle at $1.76. Spruce Biosciences was recently granted US patent 'Corticotropin Releasing Factor Receptor Antagonists.' PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PYR surged 19.9% to close at $3.07. PyroGenesis announced project to introduce plasma torches into the upstream anode baking process.

surged 19.9% to close at $3.07. PyroGenesis announced project to introduce plasma torches into the upstream anode baking process. InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV jumped 19.9% to close at $5.55.

jumped 19.9% to close at $5.55. American Superconductor Corporation AMSC rose 19.7% to close at $6.32 following Q4 results.

rose 19.7% to close at $6.32 following Q4 results. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS jumped 19.5% to settle at $5.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.52 per share.

jumped 19.5% to settle at $5.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.52 per share. Bon Natural Life Limited BON gained 19.4% to close at $5.04.

gained 19.4% to close at $5.04. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF surged 19% to close at $0.5889.

surged 19% to close at $0.5889. Elastic N.V. ESTC climbed 18.9% to close at $73.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

climbed 18.9% to close at $73.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 18.9% to settle at $4.53. Heliogen recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

gained 18.9% to settle at $4.53. Heliogen recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share. MongoDB, Inc. MDB climbed 18.6% to close at $286.70 after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.

climbed 18.6% to close at $286.70 after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates. Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG shares climbed 18.2% to close at $28.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financials results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

shares climbed 18.2% to close at $28.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financials results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 18.2% to close at $6.63 after declining over 16% on Wednesday.

gained 18.2% to close at $6.63 after declining over 16% on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. UEC surged 18% to settle at $4.19.

surged 18% to settle at $4.19. RISE Education Cayman Ltd REDU jumped 17.9% to close at $1.65.

jumped 17.9% to close at $1.65. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR jumped 17.6% to close at $2.94.

jumped 17.6% to close at $2.94. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX gained 17.5% to close at $1.34.

gained 17.5% to close at $1.34. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB rose 17.2% to settle at $11.33. Cytek recently said it received CE Marking for series of cFluor Reagents, TBNK Kit.

rose 17.2% to settle at $11.33. Cytek recently said it received CE Marking for series of cFluor Reagents, TBNK Kit. GitLab Inc. GTLB jumped 17.1% to close at $44.90.

jumped 17.1% to close at $44.90. MicroVision, Inc. MVIS surged 16.9% to close at $4.01.

surged 16.9% to close at $4.01. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 16.8% to close at $1.46.

gained 16.8% to close at $1.46. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA jumped 16.8% to close at $3.48.

jumped 16.8% to close at $3.48. UiPath Inc. PATH shares gained 16.7% to close at $19.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.

shares gained 16.7% to close at $19.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates. Nyxoah S.A. NYXH rose 16.7% to close at $13.76.

rose 16.7% to close at $13.76. Missfresh Limited MF jumped 16.6% to close at $0.2857 after gaining over 51% on Wednesday.

jumped 16.6% to close at $0.2857 after gaining over 51% on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 16.2% to settle at $4.44.

rose 16.2% to settle at $4.44. KE Holdings Inc. BEKE jumped 16% to close at $14.70. KE Holdings recently announced better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

jumped 16% to close at $14.70. KE Holdings recently announced better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Gevo, Inc. GEVO climbed 15.9% to close at $4.74. Gevo, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

climbed 15.9% to close at $4.74. Gevo, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. HashiCorp, Inc. HCP gained 15.9% to close at $41.27. The company ppsted upbeat quarterly results.

gained 15.9% to close at $41.27. The company ppsted upbeat quarterly results. Exscientia plc EXAI rose 15.7% to settle at $13.54. Exscientia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.

rose 15.7% to settle at $13.54. Exscientia recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share. electroCore, Inc. ECOR surged 15.6% to close at $0.5955.

surged 15.6% to close at $0.5955. 111, Inc. YI gained 15.6% to settle at $2.15.

gained 15.6% to settle at $2.15. Intrusion Inc. INTZ rose 15.3% to close at $3.25. Intrusion reported a partnership with Innercore Technologies and multi-year deal.

rose 15.3% to close at $3.25. Intrusion reported a partnership with Innercore Technologies and multi-year deal. Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV gained 14.7% to close at $192.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 EPS guidance above analysts’ estimates.

gained 14.7% to close at $192.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 EPS guidance above analysts’ estimates. Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS rose 14.4%to settle at $0.9434.

rose 14.4%to settle at $0.9434. comScore, Inc. SCOR rose 12.9% to close at $2.19. comScore Director Paul William Livek acquired a total of 600,000 shares at an average price of $1.92.

rose 12.9% to close at $2.19. comScore Director Paul William Livek acquired a total of 600,000 shares at an average price of $1.92. Lands' End, Inc. LE gained 12.8% to close at $12.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

gained 12.8% to close at $12.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN jumped 12.7% to close at $2.75. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.

jumped 12.7% to close at $2.75. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN climbed 10.8% to settle at $3.40 after the company announced it will be offering a selection of meal kits without a subscription on Walmart.com.

climbed 10.8% to settle at $3.40 after the company announced it will be offering a selection of meal kits without a subscription on Walmart.com. Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY gained 10.1% to close at $2.30. Losers Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares fell 51.3% to close at $0.73 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused to accept the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter.

shares fell 51.3% to close at $0.73 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused to accept the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) with a Refusal to File (RTF) letter. Immunic, Inc. IMUX shares tumbled 46.8% to settle at $3.14 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of Vidofludimus Calcium did not achieve the primary endpoint.

shares tumbled 46.8% to settle at $3.14 after the company reported data from its Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of Vidofludimus Calcium did not achieve the primary endpoint. Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN dipped 43.2% to close at $1.00 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11.

dipped 43.2% to close at $1.00 after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA fell 27.8% to close at $3.25 after the company announced it has made a strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease including both the Phase 3 ACTION study and the open-label ALERT study.

fell 27.8% to close at $3.25 after the company announced it has made a strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease including both the Phase 3 ACTION study and the open-label ALERT study. CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY fell 26.3% to close at $1.51.

fell 26.3% to close at $1.51. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR dipped 25% to close at $0.3334.

dipped 25% to close at $0.3334. Limelight Networks, Inc. LLNW fell 16.1% to close at $2.92.

fell 16.1% to close at $2.92. Innovid Corp. CTV fell 15.5% to close at $2.99.

fell 15.5% to close at $2.99. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA dropped15% to close at $0.0510.

dropped15% to close at $0.0510. Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 14.5% to close at $9.21.

fell 14.5% to close at $9.21. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL fell 14.4% to settle at $2.73. Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.

fell 14.4% to settle at $2.73. Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20. Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 13.4% to close at $1.23. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.

fell 13.4% to close at $1.23. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares fell 12.7% to close at $4.68 after the company priced its common stock offering of 10 million shares at $4.75 per share.

shares fell 12.7% to close at $4.68 after the company priced its common stock offering of 10 million shares at $4.75 per share. Histogen Inc. HSTO shares fell 12.7% to close at $0.1371. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

shares fell 12.7% to close at $0.1371. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA fell 12.6% to close at $0.70.

fell 12.6% to close at $0.70. Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 12.5% to close at $6.94.

fell 12.5% to close at $6.94. Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN dipped 12.5% to settle at $3.02.

dipped 12.5% to settle at $3.02. Midatech Pharma plc MTP dropped 12% to close at $0.66. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Fast Track Designation to Midatech Pharma PLC's MTP lead drug candidate MTX110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

dropped 12% to close at $0.66. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted Fast Track Designation to Midatech Pharma PLC's lead drug candidate MTX110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 9.3% to close at $0.7378.

fell 9.3% to close at $0.7378. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 9% to close at $1.11 after jumping 37% on Wednesday.

fell 9% to close at $1.11 after jumping 37% on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI fell 8.6% to close at $3.71 following effect of 1:10 reverse stock split.

fell 8.6% to close at $3.71 following effect of 1:10 reverse stock split. Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY fell 8.2% to close at $0.2619.

fell 8.2% to close at $0.2619. Conn's, Inc. CONN fell 7.5% to close at $11.59. The company reported mixed results for its first quarter.

fell 7.5% to close at $11.59. The company reported mixed results for its first quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE fell 5.2% to close at $14.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financials results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS guidance with midpoints below analyst estimates.

fell 5.2% to close at $14.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financials results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS guidance with midpoints below analyst estimates. C3.ai, Inc. AI shares fell 5% to close at $17.62 after the company issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.