ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

61 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 12:10 PM | 7 min read
61 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

 

Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares gained 46.6% to $0.9824. Healthcare Triangle recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG rose 44.6% to $0.6698. Planet Green recently reported a $4 million offering.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares jumped 41.5% to $3.3389. SciSparc reported Ethics Committee approval to conduct a Phase IIb trial in Tourette Syndrome.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI gained 38.3% to $0.2060. Guardion Health Sciences said its new Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites is now available for purchase on Amazon.
  • Apyx Medical Corporation APYX gained 37.3% to $5.08 after the company received the FDA 510(k) clearance for use of renuvion cosmetic technology in dermal resurfacing procedures.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH surged 35% to $0.5674. Aspira Womens Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 30.4% to $8.83.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares gained 27.9% to $11.13 as the company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year, to $574.4 million, beating the consensus of $538.02 million.
  • VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS gained 26.5% to $1.4544.
  • OpGen, Inc. OPGN jumped 26.5% to $0.4777 as the company reported publication of results from major clinical study using unyvero hospitalized pneumonia panel in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI gained 25% to $0.3999. Roth Capital maintained First Wave BioPharma with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $9.
  • Baozun Inc. BZUN rose 22.7% to $9.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 20.8% to $1.2808.
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN jumped 19.7% to $0.2642.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI surged 19% to $0.5710.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA jumped 18.5% to $3.08.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR surged 18.5% to $158.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX gained 18.2% to $3.12. Immix Biopharma recently announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA rose 17.8% to $4.17.
  • Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT jumped 17.5% to $9.27 after the company announced a $40 million share repurchase program.
  • Endo International plc ENDP gained 16.8% to $0.4646. Endo International recently initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW jumped 16.3% to $19.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Macy's, Inc. M gained 16.2% to $22.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 16% to $0.8699.
  • Movado Group, Inc. MOV gained 15.3% to $36.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP jumped 15% to $6.99.
  • RumbleON, Inc. RMBL rose 14.9% to $15.54.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC surged 14.9% to $1.04. Benitec Biopharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 14.8% to $5.40. VNET recently reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM climbed 13.6% to $26.16.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX climbed 13.4% to $1.8950. GeoVax Labs recently announced a registered direct offering and a private placement at $1.65 per share and issued unregistered preferred investment options for a combined total of roughly $20 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 13.2% to $93.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Groupon, Inc. GRPN jumped 12.6% to $15.74. Groupon’s 10% owner Pale Fire Capital Se acquired a total of 458,794 shares at an average price of $11.55.
  • Dollar General Corporation DG gained 12.2% to $219.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reiterated FY22 EPS guidance.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA shares rose 12.1% to $4.09. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 11.6% to $0.3295 after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 11.3% to $127.99 as the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.81 billion.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited SIG gained 11.3% to $62.80.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 10.5% to $2.3450. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Amyris with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $2.5.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 8.4% to $3.8800 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares gained 8% to $0.6856 after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

 

Losers

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares fell 60.8% to $0.5410 as the company reported Data Safety Monitoring Board update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in critical COVID-19.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares dipped 51.4% to $1.64 after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 31.4% to $2.56. MSP Recovery reaffirmed its sales guidance.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU dropped 27% to $1.1165.
  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX fell 25.8% to $15.90 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX dipped 24.3% to $7.71 as the company reported positive dose finding data in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and advanced NX-2127 to next phase of clinical development.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 19.6% to $4.30.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 18% to $0.1950. Happiness Development Group shares jumped around 32% on Wednesday after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX dropped 17.7% to $0.9542.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 15% to $0.4348.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT dipped 14.8% to $0.1563 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 14.1% to $3.6519.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares fell 14% to $0.0791 after jumping 51% on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences recently said it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 12.8% to $2.4562. Vinco Ventures’ board of directors announced the delay of the distribution date for the previously announced spin-off of Cryptyde, Inc. due to contractual and regulatory conditions.
  • TuanChe Limited TC fell 12.1% to $1.9787.
  • Q&K International Group Limited QK dipped 11.6% to $0.9010.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 11.3% to $36.43 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE dropped 11% to $1.3001.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company KHC fell 6.9% to $36.74 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $40 to $34.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW fell 5.8% to $125.05 after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas