61 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares gained 46.6% to $0.9824. Healthcare Triangle recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share. Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG rose 44.6% to $0.6698. Planet Green recently reported a $4 million offering.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares jumped 41.5% to $3.3389. SciSparc reported Ethics Committee approval to conduct a Phase IIb trial in Tourette Syndrome.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI gained 38.3% to $0.2060. Guardion Health Sciences said its new Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX gained 37.3% to $5.08 after the company received the FDA 510(k) clearance for use of renuvion cosmetic technology in dermal resurfacing procedures.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH surged 35% to $0.5674. Aspira Womens Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX jumped 30.4% to $8.83.

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares gained 27.9% to $11.13 as the company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year, to $574.4 million, beating the consensus of $538.02 million.

VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS gained 26.5% to $1.4544.

OpGen, Inc. OPGN jumped 26.5% to $0.4777 as the company reported publication of results from major clinical study using unyvero hospitalized pneumonia panel in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI gained 25% to $0.3999. Roth Capital maintained First Wave BioPharma with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $9.

Baozun Inc. BZUN rose 22.7% to $9.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 20.8% to $1.2808.

Trevena, Inc. TRVN jumped 19.7% to $0.2642.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI surged 19% to $0.5710.

Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA jumped 18.5% to $3.08.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR surged 18.5% to $158.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX gained 18.2% to $3.12. Immix Biopharma recently announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA rose 17.8% to $4.17.

Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT jumped 17.5% to $9.27 after the company announced a $40 million share repurchase program.

Endo International plc ENDP gained 16.8% to $0.4646. Endo International recently initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW jumped 16.3% to $19.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Macy's, Inc. M gained 16.2% to $22.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 16% to $0.8699.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV gained 15.3% to $36.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP jumped 15% to $6.99.

RumbleON, Inc. RMBL rose 14.9% to $15.54.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC surged 14.9% to $1.04. Benitec Biopharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.

VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 14.8% to $5.40. VNET recently reported Q1 earnings results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM climbed 13.6% to $26.16.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX climbed 13.4% to $1.8950. GeoVax Labs recently announced a registered direct offering and a private placement at $1.65 per share and issued unregistered preferred investment options for a combined total of roughly $20 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 13.2% to $93.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN jumped 12.6% to $15.74. Groupon's 10% owner Pale Fire Capital Se acquired a total of 458,794 shares at an average price of $11.55.

Dollar General Corporation DG gained 12.2% to $219.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reiterated FY22 EPS guidance.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA shares rose 12.1% to $4.09. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC rose 11.6% to $0.3295 after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 11.3% to $127.99 as the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.81 billion.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG gained 11.3% to $62.80.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 10.5% to $2.3450. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Amyris with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $2.5.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 8.4% to $3.8800 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares gained 8% to $0.6856 after dipping 18% on Wednesday. Losers

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares fell 60.8% to $0.5410 as the company reported Data Safety Monitoring Board update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in critical COVID-19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares dipped 51.4% to $1.64 after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 31.4% to $2.56. MSP Recovery reaffirmed its sales guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU dropped 27% to $1.1165.

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX fell 25.8% to $15.90 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX dipped 24.3% to $7.71 as the company reported positive dose finding data in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and advanced NX-2127 to next phase of clinical development.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 19.6% to $4.30.

Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 18% to $0.1950. Happiness Development Group shares jumped around 32% on Wednesday after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX dropped 17.7% to $0.9542.

BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 15% to $0.4348.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT dipped 14.8% to $0.1563 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 14.1% to $3.6519.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares fell 14% to $0.0791 after jumping 51% on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences recently said it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 12.8% to $2.4562. Vinco Ventures' board of directors announced the delay of the distribution date for the previously announced spin-off of Cryptyde, Inc. due to contractual and regulatory conditions.

TuanChe Limited TC fell 12.1% to $1.9787.

Q&K International Group Limited QK dipped 11.6% to $0.9010.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 11.3% to $36.43 following downbeat quarterly sales.

Green Giant Inc. GGE dropped 11% to $1.3001.

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC fell 6.9% to $36.74 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $40 to $34.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW fell 5.8% to $125.05 after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

