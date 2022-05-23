66 Biggest Movers From Friday

by

Gainers GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX shares surged 90.2% to settle at $1.39 on Friday. GeoVax Labs, last month, said its Q1 sales results were lower year over year.

Leju Holdings Limited LEJU shares jumped 53.4% to close at $4.85 on Friday.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA jumped 43.4% to close at $12.40 on Friday. SIGA Technologies announced the FDA approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox.

NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC gained 40.5% to close at $2.60.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX surged 40% to close at $3.81.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares gained 36.6% to close at $3.10 after the company announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.

EBET, Inc. EBET gained 33.7% to close at $3.85.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX jumped 30.1% to settle at $2.12 after the company highlighted its IMX-110 showed improved survival over J&J's Janssen's FDA-approved drug Trabectedin in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma mice study.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY rose 26.7% to close at $1.61. Beachbody's Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Jonathan Congdon reported the purchase of 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.22 per share in Form 4 Filing on Friday.

Journey Medical Corporation DERM gained 26.1% to close at $4.50.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR jumped 25% to settle at $2.05.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ gained 23.8% to close at $0.90. The company recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG gained 23% to close at $8.14.

MDxHealth SA MDXH rose 22.8% to close at $9.33.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. GET jumped 21.8% to settle at $1.79 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

iBio, Inc. IBIO gained 20.2% to close at $0.28. iBio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares climbed 19.8% to close at $0.1450. Exicure said in Form4 filing a director bought 1.47 million shares at an average price of 19 cents/share.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA gained 18.3% to close at $6.65. Tenaya Therapeutics will present preclinical data on TN-301 HDAC6 inhibitor at European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2022 Conference.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX jumped 18.1% to close at $13.52. Foghorn Therapeutics announced the FDA placed the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome on a partial clinical hold.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD jumped 18.1% to settle at $3.65 after company CEO Wes Cummins reported the purchase of 391,474 shares at an average price of $2.38 per share in a Form 4 filing on Thursday.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust PBT climbed 17.1% to close at $16.40.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD gained 17% to settle at $1.31.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC jumped 15.8% to close at $0.9208. The FDA recently reviewed NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation's appeal for 510(k) clearance for its Evo sEEG Electrode for less than 30-day use.

Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX rose 14.9% to close at $1.77. The company recently posted a narrower quarterly loss.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP surged 14.9% to close at $2.54.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT gained 13.6% to close at $9.78. ClearPoint Neuro will present investigational research and exhibit at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

Versus Systems Inc. VS jumped 13.2% to settle at $0.5602.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK climbed 12.6% to close at $255.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW shares climbed 9.7% to close at $478.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 financial guidance.

Covetrus, Inc. CVET rose 9.4% to close at $19.71 after VFC Holdings in an amended 13D filing said on May 19th, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire Covetrus for $21 per share.

Höegh LNG Partners LP HMLP gained 8.9% to settle at $6.73.

Datasea Inc. DTSS gained 7.5% to close at $1.57. Datasea recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.

Kronos Bio, Inc. KRON gained 7.3% to close at $3.81. Kronos Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.65 per share.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 6.8% to close at $2.35. Chimerix recently announced the sale of its smallpox treatment to Emergent BioSolutions.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX shares gained 6.2% to close at $8.87.

Losers Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares dipped 65.5% to settle at $0.2606 on Friday after the company announced that its partner, Healios, reported topline results for its Japan ischemic stroke study, TREASURE. The primary endpoint did not reach statistical significance.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares tumbled 63.2% to close at $0.4051 on Friday after reporting pricing of approximately $26.6 million public offering.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ fell 33.3% to close at $1.02. Creative Medical Technology, last month, announced a $17 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares declined 28.3% to close at $11.25 after tumbling 67% on Thursday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 27.9% to close at $2.20.

Molecular Data Inc. MKD dipped 24.9% to close at $0.0756. Molecular Data announced a 15-for-1 reverse stock split.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST fell 22.5% to close at $71.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO fell 21.6% to close at $4.31. NeuroMetrix shares jumped 76% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ dropped 20.2% to settle at $2.37.

Endo International plc ENDP fell 19.5% to close at $0.4650. Endo International recently initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 19.4% to close at $1.16.

Eqonex Limited EQOS dropped 18.7% to close at $1.00. EQONEX recently named Daniel Ling as CFO.

PolarityTE, Inc. PTE dipped 17.8% to settle at $2.35.

Oblong Inc. OBLG declined 17.1% to close at $0.29. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA fell 16.4% to close at $1.22. Magenta Therapeutics recently posted Q1 loss of $0.39 per share.

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC dropped 16% to settle at $1.05.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dipped 15.1% to close at $17.71.

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL dropped 15% to close at $150.71 in sympathy with Ross Stores after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI fell 14.8% to settle at $5.95.

Deere & Company DE dropped 14.1% to close at $313.31 after the company reported Q2 financial results.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM declined 13.9% to settle at $3.28. Snow Lake Lithium reported results from its first drill tests from the Grass River Pegmatite dyke. The company also said its exploration permits have been extended by the Province of Manitoba for 3 years.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH fell 13.5% to close at $8.52.

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN fell 13.2% to close at $25.43. Craig-Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from Buy to Hold.

Kohl's Corporation KSS fell 13% to close at $39.20 after several analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.

Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 10.6% to close at $2.03.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ shares dropped 8.9% to close at $52.29. BJ's Wholesale Club recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 8.8% to close at $5.06.

Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT fell 8.1% to close at $3.86.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP fell 7.4% to close at $2.75. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced clearance to Indaptus Therapeutics' Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS dropped 6.9% to close at $28.95.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN declined 6.4% to close at $21.18.

