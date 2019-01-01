QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MDxHealth SA is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, the prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. It derives revenues from clinical laboratory service testing or the out-licensing of the company's patented DNA methylation platform and biomarkers. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America (USA), and Europe.

MDxHealth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MDxHealth (MDXH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MDxHealth's (MDXH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MDxHealth (MDXH) stock?

A

The latest price target for MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting MDXH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 134.99% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MDxHealth (MDXH)?

A

The stock price for MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) is $7.66 last updated Today at 2:53:16 PM.

Q

Does MDxHealth (MDXH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MDxHealth.

Q

When is MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) reporting earnings?

A

MDxHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is MDxHealth (MDXH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MDxHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does MDxHealth (MDXH) operate in?

A

MDxHealth is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.