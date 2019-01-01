|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MDxHealth’s space includes: Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC), Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX).
The latest price target for MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting MDXH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 134.99% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) is $7.66 last updated Today at 2:53:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MDxHealth.
MDxHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MDxHealth.
MDxHealth is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.