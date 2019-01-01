MDxHealth SA is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, the prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. It derives revenues from clinical laboratory service testing or the out-licensing of the company's patented DNA methylation platform and biomarkers. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America (USA), and Europe.