67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:40am   Comments
Gainers

 

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.  (NASDAQ: MULN) climbed 145.6% to close at $1.69 on Monday after the company reported progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) jumped 68.8% to settle at $2.60 on Monday after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) gained 47.2% to close at $0.5660. DSS recently received $17 million investment from Alset EHome International.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) surged 45.3% to close at $0.2180.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares gained 40.4% to close at $61.50 after <b>Chevron Corp</b> (NYSE: CVX) announced an agreement to acquire the company.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) jumped 37.4% to close at $23.93 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for $241 million. IntriCon also posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) jumped 29.1% to close at $39.52.
  • First Horizon Corporation  (NYSE: FHN) shares jumped 28.7% to close at $23.48 after TD announced acquisition of the company for $25 per share in cash.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 27.9% to close at $2.75.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) climbed 26.5% to close at $3.49. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Homology Medicines with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 26% to close at $2.42.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) climbed 25.3% to close at $32.74 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 23.3% to settle at $8.25 ahead of Tuesday's OPEC+ meeting.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) rose 21.9% to close at $0.3998.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) surged 21.7% to close at $0.2601.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) gained 21.6% to close at $0.40.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 21.4% to close at $4.88 after the company announced that it has resubmitted the New Drug Application for DefenCath to address the Complete Response Letter issued by the FDA a year ago.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 21.1% to close at $3.39.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) surged 20.4% to close at $2.95.
  • Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) gained 19.4% to close at $137.43.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) jumped 19.3% to close at $12.61.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) gained 19% to close at $16.69. Rani Therapeutics recently said it sees preliminary Q4 net loss of $13 million to $15 million.
  • TPI Composites, Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) climbed 18.8% to close at $13.52. Morgan Stanley downgraded TPI Composites from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $37 to $21.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) surged 18.5% to close at $1.28.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 17.9% to close at $0.64. Trevi Therapeutics recently announced positive interim analysis results from Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 16.7% to settle at $11.42.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 16.5% to close at $2.40 after climbing 23% on Friday.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) surged 16.1% to close at $0.4515.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 16.1% to settle at $50.61.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) surged 16% to close at $0.6751.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) climbed 15.5% to close at $206.06.
  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) gained 14.7% to close at $2.97
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) climbed 14.4% to close at $6.29.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) climbed 13% to close at $32.44.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares gained 12.9% to close at $2.37 after jumping around 34% on Friday.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) gained 12.9% to close at $13.09.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares gained 12.7% to close at $13.50 after gaining around 4% on Friday.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped 12.3% to close at $3.55. Gevo recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Seritage Growth Properties  (NYSE: SRG) climbed 10.5% to close at $10.19. Seritage Growth Properties is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, Bloomberg said.
  • Mynaric AG  (NASDAQ: MYNA) rose 7.2% to close at $10.67.
  • Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) rose 5.8% to settle at $16.55. Azure Power announced change in Board of Directors.

 

Losers

 

  • EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) tumbled 45.7% to close at $207.75 on Monday after the company announced it withdrew Q1 and FY22 guidance due to uncertainties related to the events in Ukraine.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares dropped 36% to close at $0.5153 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 27.4% to close at $2.07 after the company reported it voluntarily withdrew the NDA for sotagliflozin and plans prompt resubmission targeted in early Q2 2022. The company also reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares fell 25.9% to close at $0.86. Esports Entertainment Group priced its underwritten public offering of 15 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy 15 million shares.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares fell 24.3% to close at $12.30 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
  • Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 24.3% to close at $11.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Biocon Biologics Ltd agreed to acquire Viatris biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dropped 23.7% to close at $4.66.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) fell 23.1% to close at $0.2863 after the company announced an ADS ratio change.
  • CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dipped 21.7% to close at $22.31.
  • SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) fell 20.4% to close at $10.50.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 19.9% to close at $2.57 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 loss per share of $0.42.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) declined 19.9% to close at $2.34.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 19.8% to close at $1.90.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) dipped 17.5% to close at $12.15.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) dropped 17.1% to close at $0.4061
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 15.5% to close at $2.07.
  • Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) declined 15% to close at $8.83
  • Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) fell 14.7% to close at $5.44.
  • Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) fell 14.2% to settle at $6.98. Amryt Pharma said it received Complete Response Letter from the FDA related to Oleogel-S10 New Drug Application.
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) dropped 13.3% to close at $54.43. AerCap said it signed lease agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 12.9% to close at $47.67 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $485.6 million, missing the consensus of $505.8 million.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 12.7% to close at $47.93 after jumping 50% on Friday.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) dropped 11.6% to close at $3.27.
  • OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 11.6% to close at $3.58 as the company lowered its FY21 forecast. OppFi’s board appointed founder and executive chairman Todd Schwartz as CEO.
  • ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares fell 9.5% to close at $11.64.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) fell 6.2% to close at $4.87. Cano Health delayed Q4 earnings release and conference call.

 

