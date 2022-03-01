67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) climbed 145.6% to close at $1.69 on Monday after the company reported progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) jumped 68.8% to settle at $2.60 on Monday after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) gained 47.2% to close at $0.5660. DSS recently received $17 million investment from Alset EHome International.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) surged 45.3% to close at $0.2180.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares gained 40.4% to close at $61.50 after <b>Chevron Corp</b> (NYSE: CVX) announced an agreement to acquire the company.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) jumped 37.4% to close at $23.93 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for $241 million. IntriCon also posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) jumped 29.1% to close at $39.52.
- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares jumped 28.7% to close at $23.48 after TD announced acquisition of the company for $25 per share in cash.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 27.9% to close at $2.75.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) climbed 26.5% to close at $3.49. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Homology Medicines with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 26% to close at $2.42.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) climbed 25.3% to close at $32.74 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 23.3% to settle at $8.25 ahead of Tuesday's OPEC+ meeting.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) rose 21.9% to close at $0.3998.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) surged 21.7% to close at $0.2601.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) gained 21.6% to close at $0.40.
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 21.4% to close at $4.88 after the company announced that it has resubmitted the New Drug Application for DefenCath to address the Complete Response Letter issued by the FDA a year ago.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 21.1% to close at $3.39.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) surged 20.4% to close at $2.95.
- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) gained 19.4% to close at $137.43.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) jumped 19.3% to close at $12.61.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) gained 19% to close at $16.69. Rani Therapeutics recently said it sees preliminary Q4 net loss of $13 million to $15 million.
- TPI Composites, Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) climbed 18.8% to close at $13.52. Morgan Stanley downgraded TPI Composites from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $37 to $21.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) surged 18.5% to close at $1.28.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 17.9% to close at $0.64. Trevi Therapeutics recently announced positive interim analysis results from Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 16.7% to settle at $11.42.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) rose 16.5% to close at $2.40 after climbing 23% on Friday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) surged 16.1% to close at $0.4515.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 16.1% to settle at $50.61.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) surged 16% to close at $0.6751.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) climbed 15.5% to close at $206.06.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) gained 14.7% to close at $2.97
- Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) climbed 14.4% to close at $6.29.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) climbed 13% to close at $32.44.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares gained 12.9% to close at $2.37 after jumping around 34% on Friday.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) gained 12.9% to close at $13.09.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares gained 12.7% to close at $13.50 after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped 12.3% to close at $3.55. Gevo recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) climbed 10.5% to close at $10.19. Seritage Growth Properties is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, Bloomberg said.
- Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) rose 7.2% to close at $10.67.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) rose 5.8% to settle at $16.55. Azure Power announced change in Board of Directors.
Losers
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) tumbled 45.7% to close at $207.75 on Monday after the company announced it withdrew Q1 and FY22 guidance due to uncertainties related to the events in Ukraine.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares dropped 36% to close at $0.5153 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 27.4% to close at $2.07 after the company reported it voluntarily withdrew the NDA for sotagliflozin and plans prompt resubmission targeted in early Q2 2022. The company also reported Q4 earnings results.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares fell 25.9% to close at $0.86. Esports Entertainment Group priced its underwritten public offering of 15 million shares and accompanying warrants to buy 15 million shares.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares fell 24.3% to close at $12.30 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 24.3% to close at $11.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Biocon Biologics Ltd agreed to acquire Viatris biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dropped 23.7% to close at $4.66.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) fell 23.1% to close at $0.2863 after the company announced an ADS ratio change.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dipped 21.7% to close at $22.31.
- SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) fell 20.4% to close at $10.50.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 19.9% to close at $2.57 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 loss per share of $0.42.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) declined 19.9% to close at $2.34.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 19.8% to close at $1.90.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) dipped 17.5% to close at $12.15.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) dropped 17.1% to close at $0.4061
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 15.5% to close at $2.07.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) declined 15% to close at $8.83
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) fell 14.7% to close at $5.44.
- Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) fell 14.2% to settle at $6.98. Amryt Pharma said it received Complete Response Letter from the FDA related to Oleogel-S10 New Drug Application.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) dropped 13.3% to close at $54.43. AerCap said it signed lease agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 12.9% to close at $47.67 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $485.6 million, missing the consensus of $505.8 million.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 12.7% to close at $47.93 after jumping 50% on Friday.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) dropped 11.6% to close at $3.27.
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 11.6% to close at $3.58 as the company lowered its FY21 forecast. OppFi’s board appointed founder and executive chairman Todd Schwartz as CEO.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares fell 9.5% to close at $11.64.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) fell 6.2% to close at $4.87. Cano Health delayed Q4 earnings release and conference call.
