Executives Buy Over $70M Of 4 Stocks

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Amplitude

The Trade: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Patrick Grady acquired a total of 2,563,748 shares at an average price of $19.48. To acquire these shares, it cost around $49.95 million.

What's Happening: Amplitude recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Amplitude recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates. What Amplitude Does: Amplitude Inc is pioneering a new category of software called digital optimization. The company's digital optimization system serves as the command center for businesses to connect digital products to business outcomes.

Duolingo

The Trade: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 112,069 shares at an average price of $87.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.81 million.

What's Happening: The company's stock dropped 5% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped 5% over the past month. What Duolingo Does: Duolingo Inc is a mobile learning platform to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Warby Parker

The Trade: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) 10% owner Daniel Sundheim bought a total of 240,000 shares at an average price of $27.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.72 million.

What's Happening: The company's shares have dropped over 40% since the start of the year.

The company’s shares have dropped over 40% since the start of the year. What Warby Parker Does: Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and development of designer prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams and vision tests.

Qualtrics International