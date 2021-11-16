 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Share:
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

 

Gainers

  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares jumped 88.5% to close at $6.69 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 79.5% to settle at $2.62 as the company reported a merger with Reflect Systems on Friday.
  • Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) climbed 50.4% to settle at $15.04. Patriot National Bancorp and American Challenger Development Corp. agreed to merge.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) jumped 36% to settle at $6.73 after the company reported Q1 results, posting a 49% year-over-year increase in total revenue.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) rose 25% to close at $6.75. SCYNEXIS, last week, posted a Q3 net loss of C$1.252 million.
  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) gained 22.3% to close at $27.12.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) surged 21.3% to settle at $19.21. After the closing bell, Newegg Commerce’s F-1 filing showed registration for a $300 million common stock offering.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) jumped 21.2% to close at $17.57. Several analysts initiated coverage on the stock with positive ratings.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) gained 21.1% to close at $4.13.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares rose 20.5% to close at $6.70. SilverSun Technologies announced plans to acquire Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) surged 19.1% to close at $4.00. HC Wainwright, last week, lowered its price target on the stock from $10 to $7.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 19% to close at $51.83.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) rose 18.5% to close at $16.00 on continued volatility following last week's IPO.
  • Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) gained 18.4% to close at $20.70.
  • Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC) surged 18.3% to settle at $14.17.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) gained 17.3% to close at $6.79.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 17.1% to settle at $46.85 after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $50 price target.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) jumped 16.8% to settle at $11.40 after the company posted upbeat Q3 sales and raised sales guidance.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 16.8% to close at $3.47 after declining 4% on Friday.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) surged 16.4% to settle at $13.68.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 16.3% to close at $6.35. Tricida, last week, posted a Q3 loss of $0.79 per share.
  • Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares surged 16.1% to close at $9.36. Manning & Napier, last week, reported preliminary assets under management as of October 31, 2021 of $22.5 billion.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 15.9% to close at $2.48. Xeris Biopharma Holdings’ Paul Edick acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $2.08. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) gained 15.7% to close at $25.50. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) jumped 15.4% to close at $14.78 after jumping around 16% on Friday.
  • The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) surged 15.4% to settle at $11.50. The company recently priced its IPO at $12 per share.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) gained 15.3% to settle at $6.95.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 14.9% to close at $149.36 on continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) gained 14.3% to settle at $129.23 following Dow Jones report activist investor Mantle Ridge has taken a $1.8 billion stake in the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $96 to $148.
  • Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) surged 14.2% to close at $21.13. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $24 a share.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) rose 14.2% to settle at $10.86.
  • The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) jumped 13.7% to close at $3.24. The Real Brokerage named Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 13.6% to settle at $12.20. Everspin Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 12.8% to close at $3.26. Akerna, last week, reported quarterly sales of $5.10 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) climbed 12.1% to settle at $14.27.
  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) rose 11.6% to close at $12.23. BM Technologies announced plans to acquire First Sound Bank for $23 million in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
  • The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) gained 9.3% to settle at $15.23.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) rose 8.5% to settle at $62.66 following strong quarterly sales.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.4% to close at $13.55 after the company said its new NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR signed an exclusive license agreement with the American Football star, CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) rose 5.3% to settle at $8.95 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) fell 28.7% to close at $1.89 after jumping more than 32% on Friday.
  • Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) shares tumbled 28.1% to close at $17.54 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and cut guidance.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 27% to settle at $55.40 after the company announced it received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility. The company also announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) dipped 25.9% to close at $3.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
  • Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) fell 24.1% to settle at $24.34.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) declined 23.7% to close at $25.90 after the company provided an update from its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RP-A501, saying it will no longer administer the high-dose to study patients and will focus on the low-dose cohort moving forward.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 23% to close at $14.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 21.2% to settle at $27.21 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and lowered its price target from $55 to $24.
  • Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) fell 20.8% to close at $9.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) shares fell 20.7% to close at $3.63. The company recently priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dropped 18.9% to settle at $17.46 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 18.4% to close at $3.02 after the company announced interim results from the REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial of bentracimab. 91% of patients reported a treatment-emergent side effect, the most common was pain associated with the surgical procedure.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 18.1% to close at $137.38. Splunk said its CEO Doug Merritt will step down. Splunk said it sees Q3 revenue of $660 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) dropped 16.5% to close at $9.72. Aptevo Therapeutics announced presentation of 2 abstracts at upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) fell 16.1% to close at $31.72.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) dipped 16% to close at $3.95.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) fell 15.5% to settle at $4.30
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 14.9% to settle at $27.05 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $33 to $26.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) dropped 14.3% to close at $18.49. Sohu.com reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year to $216 million. Revenue improved 6% quarter-over-quarter.
  • EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) fell 14.3% to close at $16.19 following negative analyst coverage from Credit Suisse.
  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 13.8% to close at $12.85 following Q3 results.
  • Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) dipped 12.6% to close at $7.52 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 12.5% to close at $2.87. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped around 22% on Friday after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 12% to close at $4.53. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, recently reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 11.5% to settle at $42.16 after the company said it is in discussions with the FDA after a new inspection of one of its facilities.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 10% to close at $12.38.
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) dropped 9.7% to close at $11.72. F45 Training Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) fell 9.6% to close at $8.33. AvePoint reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $53.9 million, beating the consensus of $52.6 million.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 9.1% to close at $8.73.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 5.9% to close at $45.54 following weak quarterly sales.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKA + APVO)

Looking Into Aptevo Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About a.k.a. Brands Holding
Analysts See Sharp Upside In AKA Brands Holding
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com