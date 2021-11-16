70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares jumped 88.5% to close at $6.69 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 79.5% to settle at $2.62 as the company reported a merger with Reflect Systems on Friday.
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) climbed 50.4% to settle at $15.04. Patriot National Bancorp and American Challenger Development Corp. agreed to merge.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) jumped 36% to settle at $6.73 after the company reported Q1 results, posting a 49% year-over-year increase in total revenue.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) rose 25% to close at $6.75. SCYNEXIS, last week, posted a Q3 net loss of C$1.252 million.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) gained 22.3% to close at $27.12.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) surged 21.3% to settle at $19.21. After the closing bell, Newegg Commerce’s F-1 filing showed registration for a $300 million common stock offering.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) jumped 21.2% to close at $17.57. Several analysts initiated coverage on the stock with positive ratings.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) gained 21.1% to close at $4.13.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares rose 20.5% to close at $6.70. SilverSun Technologies announced plans to acquire Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) surged 19.1% to close at $4.00. HC Wainwright, last week, lowered its price target on the stock from $10 to $7.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 19% to close at $51.83.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) rose 18.5% to close at $16.00 on continued volatility following last week's IPO.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) gained 18.4% to close at $20.70.
- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ: DCRC) surged 18.3% to settle at $14.17.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) gained 17.3% to close at $6.79.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 17.1% to settle at $46.85 after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $50 price target.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) jumped 16.8% to settle at $11.40 after the company posted upbeat Q3 sales and raised sales guidance.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 16.8% to close at $3.47 after declining 4% on Friday.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) surged 16.4% to settle at $13.68.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 16.3% to close at $6.35. Tricida, last week, posted a Q3 loss of $0.79 per share.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares surged 16.1% to close at $9.36. Manning & Napier, last week, reported preliminary assets under management as of October 31, 2021 of $22.5 billion.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 15.9% to close at $2.48. Xeris Biopharma Holdings’ Paul Edick acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $2.08. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) gained 15.7% to close at $25.50. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) jumped 15.4% to close at $14.78 after jumping around 16% on Friday.
- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) surged 15.4% to settle at $11.50. The company recently priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) gained 15.3% to settle at $6.95.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 14.9% to close at $149.36 on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) gained 14.3% to settle at $129.23 following Dow Jones report activist investor Mantle Ridge has taken a $1.8 billion stake in the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $96 to $148.
- Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) surged 14.2% to close at $21.13. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $24 a share.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) rose 14.2% to settle at $10.86.
- The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) jumped 13.7% to close at $3.24. The Real Brokerage named Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 13.6% to settle at $12.20. Everspin Technologies recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 12.8% to close at $3.26. Akerna, last week, reported quarterly sales of $5.10 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) climbed 12.1% to settle at $14.27.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) rose 11.6% to close at $12.23. BM Technologies announced plans to acquire First Sound Bank for $23 million in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) gained 9.3% to settle at $15.23.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) rose 8.5% to settle at $62.66 following strong quarterly sales.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.4% to close at $13.55 after the company said its new NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR signed an exclusive license agreement with the American Football star, CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) rose 5.3% to settle at $8.95 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
Losers
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) fell 28.7% to close at $1.89 after jumping more than 32% on Friday.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) shares tumbled 28.1% to close at $17.54 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and cut guidance.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 27% to settle at $55.40 after the company announced it received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility. The company also announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) dipped 25.9% to close at $3.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) fell 24.1% to settle at $24.34.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) declined 23.7% to close at $25.90 after the company provided an update from its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of RP-A501, saying it will no longer administer the high-dose to study patients and will focus on the low-dose cohort moving forward.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 23% to close at $14.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 21.2% to settle at $27.21 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and lowered its price target from $55 to $24.
- Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) fell 20.8% to close at $9.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) shares fell 20.7% to close at $3.63. The company recently priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dropped 18.9% to settle at $17.46 after the company reported Q3 results.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 18.4% to close at $3.02 after the company announced interim results from the REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial of bentracimab. 91% of patients reported a treatment-emergent side effect, the most common was pain associated with the surgical procedure.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 18.1% to close at $137.38. Splunk said its CEO Doug Merritt will step down. Splunk said it sees Q3 revenue of $660 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) dropped 16.5% to close at $9.72. Aptevo Therapeutics announced presentation of 2 abstracts at upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) fell 16.1% to close at $31.72.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) dipped 16% to close at $3.95.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) fell 15.5% to settle at $4.30
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 14.9% to settle at $27.05 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $33 to $26.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) dropped 14.3% to close at $18.49. Sohu.com reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year to $216 million. Revenue improved 6% quarter-over-quarter.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) fell 14.3% to close at $16.19 following negative analyst coverage from Credit Suisse.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 13.8% to close at $12.85 following Q3 results.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) dipped 12.6% to close at $7.52 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 12.5% to close at $2.87. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped around 22% on Friday after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 12% to close at $4.53. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, recently reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 11.5% to settle at $42.16 after the company said it is in discussions with the FDA after a new inspection of one of its facilities.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 10% to close at $12.38.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) dropped 9.7% to close at $11.72. F45 Training Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) fell 9.6% to close at $8.33. AvePoint reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $53.9 million, beating the consensus of $52.6 million.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 9.1% to close at $8.73.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 5.9% to close at $45.54 following weak quarterly sales.
