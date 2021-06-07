 Skip to main content

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 5:09am
64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) jumped 42% to settle at $2.91 on Friday after the company disclosed results from a PROMISE study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days. The Eversense CGM is a continuous glucose monitoring device.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 37.6% to close at $13.15 on Friday.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) jumped 37.5% to settle at $17.54 on above-average volume. The company reported earnings Wednesday after hours.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) gained 36.3% to close at $2.93.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 35.8% to close at $20.50 on Friday after gaining 23% on Thursday.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares surged 26.1% to close at $4.20.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 25.6% to close at $4.07.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 24.1% to settle at $3.40.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) climbed 22.8% to close at $13.75.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 22.4% to settle at $14.66.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) gained 21.8% to close at $2.85.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 21.1% to settle at $3.45.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares gained 20.2% to settle at $13.15.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) rose 20% to close at $9.11.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 20% to settle at $3.30 after the company announced it won a favorable verdict in dispute with U.S. Well Services.
  • Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) surged 19.9% to close at $35.50.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) jumped 19.8% to settle at $233.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 19.8% to close at $32.60 after the company reported its EHang 216 AAV conducted trial flights in Japan.
  • Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) gained 19.5% to settle at $4.91. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) rose 19% to settle at $16.92 following Q1 results.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) jumped 17.8% to settle at $11.63. The company recently reported Q4 results.
  • AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) gained 17.7% to close at $66.80.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 17.2% to settle at $36.57 on above-average volume.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 16.4% to settle at $11.35.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 16.3% to close at $315.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued upbeat FY22 guidance.
  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) gained 16.2% to close at $3.30.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares rose 16.2% to settle at $4.80.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 16.1% to close at $4.26.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 16.1% to close at $4.26.
  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) surged 15.9% to settle at $33.92 following quarterly earnings.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 15.6% to close at $6.44.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 15.5% to settle at $4.77.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 15.4% to settle at $3.44. Support.com highlighted launch of on-demand fintech and crypto customer support.
  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) jumped 12.6% to close at $10.87.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) gained 12% to close at $1.68 after surging 23% on Thursday.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 11.8% to close at $3.40.
  • Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) rose 11.3% to close at $33.11 after the company disclosed Phase 1/2a interim data for Cullinan Pearl's CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 patients.
  • Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) rose 11% to close at $79.40. Envestnet will replace TCF Financial Corp in the S&P MidCap 400 effective Wednesday, June 9.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 11% to close at $1.31. Idera Pharma’s Form 4 filing from the company Director, Michael Dougherty, showed the purchase of 85,000 shares of common stock.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 7% to settle at $190.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 guidance.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 6.5% to close at $39.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares fell 24.3% to close at $15.86 on Friday after the company presented updated interim clinical data for the PSMA-targeting TriTAC® HPN424 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dipped 19.8% to close at $2.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • BK Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: BKTI) fell 17.5% to close at $3.30 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 16.6% to close at $27.44 after climbing 18% on Thursday.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dropped 14.9% to close at $5.15. BriaCell Therapeutics recently reported private placement of 5.17 million units at $5.26 per unit.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 14.6% to close at $2.98 after jumping 40% on Thursday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) dropped 14.5% to settle at $4.97. Energy Focus recently announced it partnered with threeUV to jointly market and distribute UV by Energy Focus products.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 13.8% to close at $16.25.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 13.6% to settle at $1.21 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares dipped 13% to close at $35.36 after the company issued weak Q2 EPS guidance.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 12.7% to close at $13.86.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 12.6% to settle at $26.95.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 11.9% to close at $4.31.
  • Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) dropped 11.9% to close at $22.06.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) fell 11.8% to settle at $5.93 after the company presented new clinical data from NT219 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) dropped 11.7% to close at $13.05. Cowen & Co. downgraded Workhorse Group from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $13 price target.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 11.4% to settle at $30.59.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) dropped 11.1% to close at $13.34.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 11% to settle at $27.01.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 10.8% to close at $1.90.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dipped 9.8% to settle at $30.00 after dropping 13% on Thursday.
  • ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) dropped 9.2% to close at $69.83. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from Outperform to Peer Perform.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) fell 8.2% to close at $20.82.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

