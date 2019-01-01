Flanigan'S Enterprises Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and packages liquor stores throughout South Florida. Its menu consists of a wide variety of options including prime rib, steaks, pasta, entree salads, burgers, a variety of sandwiches, and oversized signature desserts. The business activity is principally conducted in two segments namely Restaurant and Package store segment. Its Restaurant segment offers alcoholic beverages and full food service and Package stores consist of retail liquor sales and related items. The company generates maximum revenue from Restuarant segment.