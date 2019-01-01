QQQ
Flanigan'S Enterprises Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and packages liquor stores throughout South Florida. Its menu consists of a wide variety of options including prime rib, steaks, pasta, entree salads, burgers, a variety of sandwiches, and oversized signature desserts. The business activity is principally conducted in two segments namely Restaurant and Package store segment. Its Restaurant segment offers alcoholic beverages and full food service and Package stores consist of retail liquor sales and related items. The company generates maximum revenue from Restuarant segment.

Flanigan'S Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flanigan'S Enterprises's (BDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flanigan'S Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flanigan'S Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL)?

A

The stock price for Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) is $29.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2020.

Q

When is Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) reporting earnings?

A

Flanigan'S Enterprises’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flanigan'S Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL) operate in?

A

Flanigan'S Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.