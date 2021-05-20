 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 56 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC).
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) was the biggest winner, trading up 10.76% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.93.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $433.70. Shares traded up 2.82%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $191.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.45. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.80.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $177.79 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 2.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $213.19 for a change of up 2.47%.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares were up 1.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.09 for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $65.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.22%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares broke to $58.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were down 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.89 for a change of down 0.82%.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit $174.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.88.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 5.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.00.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares hit $72.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.98%.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.19 Thursday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares broke to $18.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares hit $345.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.77 Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit $21.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares hit $18.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.97 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.39 Thursday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares hit a yearly high of $103.33. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.
  • Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.88. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares were up 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.16.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares broke to $22.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.76%.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.45. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares were up 9.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.50.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares set a new yearly high of $179.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares hit $4.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 8.72%.
  • Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 8.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.03.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.21. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.09. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares hit $7.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Thursday, moving up 6.87%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.69 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.20. The stock traded up 8.9% on the session.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.65. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.
  • Amrep (NYSE:AXR) shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded down 1.47% on the session.
  • Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.94 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.94%.
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.74 Thursday. The stock was up 6.1% for the day.
  • WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.51 with a daily change of up 4.43%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (ALXN + AR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iovance To Delay Regulatory Filing For Cancer Therapy, Departures At Passage Bio, Positive Readout For Silence Therapeutics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Secures NIAID Funding, GlaxoSmithKline Releases COVID-19 Data, BioNTech Gets New CFO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com