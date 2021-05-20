Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 56 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.93.

(NASDAQ:INTU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $433.70. Shares traded up 2.82%.

(NYSE:DEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $191.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.45. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:NGG) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.80.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $177.79 with a daily change of up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 2.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $213.19 for a change of up 2.47%.

(NYSE:TU) shares were up 1.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.09 for a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE:YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $65.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.22%.

(NASDAQ:NLOK) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:LNT) shares broke to $58.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:SC) shares were down 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.89 for a change of down 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit $174.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit $174.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.88.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 5.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.00.

(NASDAQ:IMAB) shares hit $72.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.98%.

(NYSE:AR) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.19 Thursday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE:CIXX) shares broke to $18.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:COKE) shares hit $345.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.

(NASDAQ:FCFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.77 Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:BNL) shares hit $21.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:CORE) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.

(NYSE:VLRS) shares hit $18.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.97 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.39 Thursday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EPIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PLCE) shares hit a yearly high of $103.33. The stock traded up 2.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.88. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.

(AMEX:CET) shares were up 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.16.

(NYSE:NTP) shares broke to $22.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.76%.

(NASDAQ:TGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.45. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HSTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:BBDC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:VSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%.

(NYSE:SPLP) shares were up 9.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.50.

(NYSE:BH) shares set a new yearly high of $179.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.

(NYSE:DSX) shares hit $4.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 8.72%.

(NYSE:CATO) shares were up 8.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.03.

(NASDAQ:HYRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.21. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BKCC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.09. Shares traded up 0.74%.

(NYSE:MFM) shares hit $7.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.84 on Thursday, moving up 6.87%.

(NYSE:PZC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.53%.

(NYSE:IDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:HEQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.69 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

(NYSE:JILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.20. The stock traded up 8.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCRD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.65. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:AXR) shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded down 1.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GIFI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.94 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.94%.

(NASDAQ:TAIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.74 Thursday. The stock was up 6.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WVFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.51 with a daily change of up 4.43%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.