 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 5:03am   Comments
Share:
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares jumped 82.6% to settle at $6.39 on Monday.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) shares surged 53.5% to close at $3.27 on Monday on above-average news.
  • Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) jumped 31% to close at $16.03 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target of $10 to $15per share.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 30.5% to settle at $2.87.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) jumped 27.7% to close at $14.38 as the company reported confirmed partial response in ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy study of CUE-101 in late stage second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) jumped 24.5% to close at $22.41 following $22.60 per share buyout from AbbVie Inc. AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit will pay $550 million in cash to scoop up Soliton and Resonic, its sound-wave device that improves the appearance of cellulite.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares surged 23.5% to close at $4.57. The company recently appointed Ron Spears as Chief Revenue Officer.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 23.5% to settle at $3.31 after the company entered into distribution partnership with Jiade Boya Culture Co.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) gained 21.9% to close at $28.61.
  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) gained 21.8% to close at $4.58. The company, last week, reported a Q1 loss.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) surged 21.4% to settle at $12.99.
  • Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) jumped 20% to close at $45.00. The company, last week, reported preliminary record quarterly revenue for fiscal Q2.
  • SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) gained 20% to settle at $13.38.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) rose 19.2% to close at $10.64 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Residential Design Services segment to Interior Logic Group for $215 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 18.8% to settle at $2.97.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) jumped 17.2% to close at $4.16.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) surged 15.6% to close at $4.44 after the company announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 15.4% to settle at $5.91.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) jumped 15.2% to close at $2.50.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 14.4% to settle at $6.20. The company, last week, released Q1 results.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) surged 13.6% to close at $15.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 13.1% to close at $14.75. Keybanc maintained TimkenSteel with an Overweight and raised the price target from $12 to $16.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped 11.3% to settle at $293.45.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 11.1% to settle at $8.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company issued strong Q2 sales guidance.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 10.2% to settle at $202.35 after the company announced plans to build headquarters for SE Asia, its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares gained 9.4% to close at $8.70 after dropping 22% on Friday.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) surged 8.4% to close at $6.19.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) jumped 8% to close at $13.83. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) gained 5.6% to close at $17.56 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 27.5% to close at $13.71 on Monday.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares tumbled 26% to close at $489.60 on Monday after the company reported it is facing a period of higher uncertainty in its business outlook. The company’s board also declared a ten-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 24.7% to close at $8.37 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 20.3% to close at $28.56.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 20.2% to settle at $25.99 after the company reported a proposed concurrent public offerings of $250 million of common stock and $500 million convertible senior notes due 2028. Morgan Stanley maintained Insmed with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $58 to $56.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 19.5% to close at $1.03.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 19.5% to close at $7.90. Dynavax Technologies, last week, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 19.1% to settle at $111.51. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) dipped 18.7% to settle at $42.40 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 18.5% to close at $8.61.
  • American Shared Hospital Services. (NYSE: AMS) fell 17.9% to settle at $2.80 after dipping around 18% on Friday.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dipped 17.5% to close at $96.33.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dropped 17.4% to settle at $6.34. Alset EHome International priced $32.0 million underwritten public offering of units.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 17.3% to close at $5.79. Onion Global priced its IPO at $7.25 per ADS on Friday.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 17.2% to close at $48.16.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) dipped 17.1% to close at $36.99.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) fell 16.9% to settle at $23.04.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 16.8% to close at $12.63.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16.5% to close at $10.84.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) dipped 16.3% to settle at $46.96. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 16.2% to close at $49.09. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dipped 16.2% to settle at $2.90.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 15.9% to close at $16.23. CleanSpark, last week, released Q2 results.
  • Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 15.8% to settle at $36.03.
  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) dropped 15.3% to settle at $11.22.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 14.6% to settle at $3.85 after gaining around 9% on Friday.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 14.4% to close at $7.53. The company, last week, reported a $70 million buyback plan.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares fell 13.3% to close at $15.75 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) fell 13.3% to close at $4.91. Orgenesis shares climbed over 24% on Friday after the company swung to a Q1 profit.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 13% to close at $88.41.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) dipped 12.6% to close at $3.25. BioLineRx, last week, announced positive top-line results from GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, combined with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 12.4% to close at $8.50. Waterdrop shares fell 19% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dipped 11.1% to close at $9.67.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 10.9% to close at $2.13.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) fell 7.8% to close at $17.15 after jumping 24% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFI + AEI)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com