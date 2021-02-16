Market Overview

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 4:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE: WNW) jumped 102.3% to close at $32.19 on Friday.
  • Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) shares surged 73.8% to close at $27.80 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) climbed 55.9% to close at $6.33 after a 13G filing showed 4 Investors has stakes in the company totalling 57.17%.
  • NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) climbed 49% to close at $25.33 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) surged 45.5% to close at $22.85 after Jefferies today upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $30 following the company's Q4 earnings report yesterday.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) gained 43.9% to close at $3.67.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares gained 43.4% to close at $4.43 as the company reported amended restructuring support agreement.
  • loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) jumped 43.1% to close at $31.48. loanDepot, last week, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 37.1% to close at $17.56.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) rose 35.8% to close at $6.75.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) gained 32.7% to close at $9.99.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares jumped 32.6% to close at $8.50 after the company announced it entered into a cooperation agreement with China Foundation of Consumer Protection to use blockchain technology against counterfeit products.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 30.9% to close at $4.45. Lion last month announced the acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) jumped 30.3% to close at $10.53 after the company reported an increase in Q4 EPS and sales.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) jumped 29.4% to close at $7.05.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares rose 29.2% to close at $6.41.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares surged 28.7% to close at $7.04.
  • Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) gained 27.4% to close at $10.60.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) surged 27% to close at $16.95. Vuzix last week reported a strategic partnership with Rods & Cones for M-Series smart glasses platform support.
  • Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) gained 26.9% to close at $39.98.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares surged 26.4% to close at $2.73.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) jumped 26.1% to close at $2.85. The company last week announced the closing of a public offering.
  • Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) gained 25.5% to close at $52.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 25.1% to close at $15.82.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) jumped 24.7% to close at $7.83.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 24.1% to close at $25.98.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares surged 23.6% to close at $3.30. Morgan Stanley maintained trivago with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2.2 to $2.4.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares gained 23.4% to close at $5.30. ZK International, last week, reported FY20 results.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 23.4% to close at $6.69. Ebang, last week, priced follow-on offering of 16 million units at $5 per unit.
  • Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) surged 23% to close at $18.99 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $27 price target.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares rose 23% to close at $10.06.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 22.4% to close at $13.04.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) surged 22% to close at $10.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Power REIT (NYSE: PW) gained 22% to close at $43.78.
  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) surged 21.5% to close at $54.64 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $70 price target.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) surged 20% to close at $6.11.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 21.1% to close at $3.60. Diana Shipping, last week, reported a time charter contract for m/f Protefs.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares gained 20.5% to close at $7.53 following filings from China Liberal Education showing 4 new investment stakes.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 19.8% to close at $3.09.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares gained 18.9% to close at $4.54.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 18.7% to close at $30.92 after the company, and ImmunityBio, announced they received FDA authorization to expand Phase I testing of a bivalent hAd5 T-cell COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 18.6% to close at $2.55
  • Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) surged 17.5% to close at $33.76. Cowen last week reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) gained 16.4% to close at $502.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) surged 14.9% to close at $65.49. Viant Technology, last week, priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) gained 11.9% to close at $504.76 fter the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) jumped 11.6% to close at $10.76.

 

Losers

  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) tumbled 32.9% to close at $12.57 on Friday after the company reported "in the combined study population of ERT switch and ERT naïve patients, AT-GAA outperformed alglucosidase alfa by 14 meters on the primary endpoint and was not statistically significant."
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares fell 32.2% to close at $6.45 after the company priced its registered direct offering of 2 million American Depositary Shares at $17.50 per ADS.
  • Sanara MedTech Inc.. (NASDAQ: SMTI) fell 27.5% to close at $30.00 after the company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 25.2% to close at $2.47 after jumping 22%.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) fell 18.5% to close at $15.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 17.4% to close at $3.79.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc.. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 17.2% to close at $3.33 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) dropped 17% to close at $17.40. Oncorus priced its underwritten public offering of 3 million common shares at $19 per share, raising $57 million in gross proceeds.
  • Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) fell 15.5% to close at $25.65. Air T reported Q3 2020 revenue from continue operations of $55.8 million.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) dipped 15.7% to close at $18.56 after the company priced a 3 million share offering at $20 per share.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 15.4% to close at $4.90 after the company reported a $6.5 million share common stock offering.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) fell 14.7% to close at $44.91.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dropped 14.7% to close at $1.98 after the company announced pricing of $30 million registered direct offering of 15 million shares at $2per share.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 14.7% to close at $2.33 after the company announced $65 million registered direct offerings of roughly 24.9 million shares priced at $2.45 per share.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 14.6% to close at $15.00 as the company priced 2 million share registered direct offering priced at-the-market at $15 per share
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) tumbled 14% to close at $5.21. Reliance Global, last week, reported Nasdaq listing and pricing of $10.8 million public offering.
  • BlackLine, Inc. NASDAQ: BL) dropped 11.2% to close at $133.47 after the company issued Q1 & FY21 earnings guidance below estimates.

