Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 64 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

A H Belo (NYSE: AHC)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 8.57% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.29 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.99%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.