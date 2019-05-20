60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares jumped 50 percent to close at $23.99 on Friday. Fastly priced its 11.25 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares climbed 37.3 percent to close at $2.10 on Friday after the stock rose over 68 percent Thursday following an Oppenheimer initiation at Outperform with a price target of $12.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) shares rose 22.5 percent to close at $36.52 after Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) announced plans to acquire Cray in a transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 19.9 percent to close at $20.38 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) rose 16.3 percent to close at $3.00.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) gained 15.3 percent to close at $2.64.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) climbed 15.2 percent to close at $2.39.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) shares rose 14.6 percent to close at $27.25 as the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) gained 13.7 percent to close at $11.26 after Sarissa Capital raised its stake in the company from 7.54 million shares to 9.49 million shares.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 13.5 percent to close at $8.99 r after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) climbed 12.8 percent to close at $22.30.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 11.6 percent to close at $5.60.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 11.3 percent to close at $9.05.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares rose 11.1 percent to close at $3.80.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 11.1 percent to close at $3.30.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares gained 9.5 percent to close at $11.52 after the company reported commencement of tender offer for up to $50 million in common stock.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) shares climbed 9.5 percent to close at $7.39.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 8.9 percent to close at $40.74.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) rose 7.9 percent to close at $4.38.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) rose 7.8 percent to close at $23.58 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $23 to $29.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) climbed 6.7 percent to close at $5.39.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 6.6 percent to close at $10.45.
- Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE: OBE) rose 3.9 percent to close at $0.3028 as the company reported the sale of 55 percent working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership for $97 million.
- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) rose 3.6 percent to close at $14.50. Avantor priced its 207 million share IPO at $14 per share.
Losers
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares dipped 37.7 percent to close at $13.51 on Friday.
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: XYN) dropped 25.4 percent to close at $2.35.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares fell 23.3 percent to close at $3.07.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares tumbled 20.8 percent to close at $3.00.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 17.8 percent to close at $3.56.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) shares fell 17.8 percent to close at $142.04 after President Trump announced a 6-month delay in auto tariffs.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMX) fell 17.5 percent to close at $1.0400 after the company registered an $8.5 million common stock offering.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 17.3 percent to close at $5.77 after dropping 15.39 percent on Thursday.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 16.5 percent to close at $128.31 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares fell 15.4 percent to close at $3.84 after MKM Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $4.5.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares fell 13.5 percent to close at $26.70 after the company reported wider-than-expected loss in its first quarterly report since its IPO. However, sales exceeded estimates. Pinterest said it projects full-year revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 13.5 percent to close at $16.28.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dipped 13.5 percent to close at $24.65.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 12.8 percent to close at $6.02.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 12.6 percent to close at $8.39.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 12.5 percent to close at $16.10.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dipped 11.6 percent to close at $47.82.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) dropped 11.2 percent to close at $2.37.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares fell 10.9 percent to close at $2.79.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 10.3 percent to close at $42.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dropped 10.3 percent to close at $2.95.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares fell 10.3 percent to close at $4.60.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 10.2 percent to close at $2.74.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares dropped 10.1 percent to close at $53.10 in sympathy with Baidu after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares fell 10 percent to close at $5.15 after the company announced a public offering of 5 million common shares at a price of $5.65 per share.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 10 percent to close at $19.12.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares slipped 10 percent to close at $2.62.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 8.6 percent to close at $2.86.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares fell 8.3 percent to close at $2.00 after declining 22.70 percent on Thursday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped 8.2 percent to close at $5.62.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 8.1 percent to close at $5.46.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell 7.7 percent to close at $134.82 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) dipped 7.5 percent to close at $5.45.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 6.7 percent to close at $4.85.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 6.6 percent to close at $19.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) fell 6 percent to close at $12.04.
