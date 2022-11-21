Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 50 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Merck & Co MRK .

On Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Merck & Co MRK shares set a new yearly high of $105.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.05%. Nexalin Technology NXL shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 50.56%.

