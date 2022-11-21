Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 50 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Merck & Co MRK.
- Nexalin Technology NXL was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Imago BioSciences IMGO was the biggest gainer, trading up 104.05% to reach its 52-week high.
- Bank of Princeton BPRN was the biggest loser of the group, declining 0.03% after reaching its new 52-week high.
On Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Merck & Co MRK shares set a new yearly high of $105.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- PepsiCo PEP shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.23 on Monday morning, moving up 1.35%.
- Gilead Sciences GILD shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.78.
- O'Reilly Automotive ORLY shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $849.26.
- Monster Beverage MNST shares hit $100.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
- Cintas CTAS shares broke to a new 52-week high of $454.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher AJG shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.58 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Genmab GMAB shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.94 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia ELP shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 21.99%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl QSR shares broke to $68.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%.
- First Solar FSLR shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $167.59 with a daily change of down 0.31%.
- RPM International RPM shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
- Snap-on SNA shares set a new 52-week high of $237.87 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares hit $377.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.88%.
- Commerce Bancshares CBSH stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.66. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- EMCOR Gr EME shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- New Jersey Resources NJR shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.48.
- Ryder System R shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.11. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- Euronav EURN shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock set a new 52-week high of $32.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%.
- Immunocore Hldgs IMCR shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.06.
- Frontline FRO shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.74 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
- e.l.f. Beauty ELF stock hit a yearly high price of $55.65. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Innospec IOSP stock set a new 52-week high of $114.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
- SJW Gr SJW stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $74.69. Shares traded up 1.33%.
- Griffon GFF shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.34. The stock traded down 2.38% on the session.
- NWTN NWTN stock made a new 52-week high of $8.32 Monday. The stock was up 36.42% for the day.
- KKR Acquisition Holdings KAHC shares broke to $10.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Digi International DGII shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.04 with a daily change of up 3.13%.
- GEO Group GEO shares set a new yearly high of $10.29 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
- Imago BioSciences IMGO shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 104.05%.
- Bank First BFC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $95.77 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
- Greene County Bancorp GCBC stock set a new 52-week high of $73.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.
- Ardmore Shipping ASC shares broke to $14.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.7%.
- Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.35 for a change of up 0.73%.
- IBEX IBEX stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.93. Shares traded up 3.7%.
- Preformed Line Products PLPC shares hit $89.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- FinTech Acquisition Corp FTCV stock set a new 52-week high of $10.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
- Northrim BanCorp NRIM shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
- PCSB Financial PCSB shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.97 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Willis Lease Finance WLFC stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.74. Shares traded up 2.78%.
- Norwood Financial NWFL stock set a new 52-week high of $30.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
- Western New England WNEB shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.75 with a daily change of up 2.96%.
- Bank of Princeton BPRN shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.21 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
- Puma Biotechnology PBYI stock made a new 52-week high of $4.43 Monday. The stock was up 16.0% for the day.
- BioVie BIVI stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.94. Shares traded up 1.41%.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS shares hit a yearly high of $5.37. The stock traded up 9.18% on the session.
- Climb Global Solutions CLMB shares broke to $34.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%.
- Heritage Glb HGBL shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.05%.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 50.56%.
