ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2022 12:36 PM | 7 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

During Monday's session, 50 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Merck & Co MRK.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Imago BioSciences IMGO was the biggest gainer, trading up 104.05% to reach its 52-week high.
  • Bank of Princeton BPRN was the biggest loser of the group, declining 0.03% after reaching its new 52-week high.

On Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Merck & Co MRK shares set a new yearly high of $105.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • PepsiCo PEP shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.23 on Monday morning, moving up 1.35%.
  • Gilead Sciences GILD shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.78.
  • O'Reilly Automotive ORLY shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $849.26.
  • Monster Beverage MNST shares hit $100.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Cintas CTAS shares broke to a new 52-week high of $454.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher AJG shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.58 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Genmab GMAB shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.94 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
  • Cia Paranaense De Energia ELP shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 21.99%.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl QSR shares broke to $68.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%.
  • First Solar FSLR shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $167.59 with a daily change of down 0.31%.
  • RPM International RPM shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
  • Snap-on SNA shares set a new 52-week high of $237.87 on Monday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Deckers Outdoor DECK shares hit $377.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.88%.
  • Commerce Bancshares CBSH stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $73.66. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • EMCOR Gr EME shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
  • New Jersey Resources NJR shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.48.
  • Ryder System R shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.11. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • Euronav EURN shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock set a new 52-week high of $32.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%.
  • Immunocore Hldgs IMCR shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.06.
  • Frontline FRO shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.74 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty ELF stock hit a yearly high price of $55.65. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Innospec IOSP stock set a new 52-week high of $114.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • SJW Gr SJW stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $74.69. Shares traded up 1.33%.
  • Griffon GFF shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.34. The stock traded down 2.38% on the session.
  • NWTN NWTN stock made a new 52-week high of $8.32 Monday. The stock was up 36.42% for the day.
  • KKR Acquisition Holdings KAHC shares broke to $10.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Digi International DGII shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.04 with a daily change of up 3.13%.
  • GEO Group GEO shares set a new yearly high of $10.29 this morning. The stock was up 4.29% on the session.
  • Imago BioSciences IMGO shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 104.05%.
  • Bank First BFC shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $95.77 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
  • Greene County Bancorp GCBC stock set a new 52-week high of $73.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.6%.
  • Ardmore Shipping ASC shares broke to $14.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.7%.
  • Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.35 for a change of up 0.73%.
  • IBEX IBEX stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.93. Shares traded up 3.7%.
  • Preformed Line Products PLPC shares hit $89.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • FinTech Acquisition Corp FTCV stock set a new 52-week high of $10.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
  • Northrim BanCorp NRIM shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
  • PCSB Financial PCSB shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.97 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
  • Willis Lease Finance WLFC stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.74. Shares traded up 2.78%.
  • Norwood Financial NWFL stock set a new 52-week high of $30.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Western New England WNEB shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.75 with a daily change of up 2.96%.
  • Bank of Princeton BPRN shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.21 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
  • Puma Biotechnology PBYI stock made a new 52-week high of $4.43 Monday. The stock was up 16.0% for the day.
  • BioVie BIVI stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.94. Shares traded up 1.41%.
  • China Automotive Systems CAAS shares hit a yearly high of $5.37. The stock traded up 9.18% on the session.
  • Climb Global Solutions CLMB shares broke to $34.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.86%.
  • Heritage Glb HGBL shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.05%.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 50.56%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions