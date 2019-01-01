|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.400
|1.460
|0.0600
|REV
|27.790M
|28.937M
|1.147M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bank First’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW).
The latest price target for Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting BFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.15% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is $70.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Bank First (BFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
Bank First’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank First.
Bank First is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.