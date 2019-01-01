QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank First Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial services. It provides a range of consumer and commercial financial institution services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The services include credit cards, secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, and real estate loans, demand, time, and savings deposits, treasury management products, and insurance services, and ATM processing. The company also offers a full line of insurance services and data processing services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4001.460 0.0600
REV27.790M28.937M1.147M

Bank First Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank First (BFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank First's (BFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank First (BFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting BFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.15% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank First (BFC)?

A

The stock price for Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is $70.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank First (BFC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank First (BFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) reporting earnings?

A

Bank First’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Bank First (BFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank First.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank First (BFC) operate in?

A

Bank First is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.