Marijuana Stock Movers For July 17, 2023

GAINERS:
- Flower One Hldgs FLOOF shares closed up 900.00% at $0.00
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed up 62.16% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 40.91% at $0.00
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 33.33% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 31.25% at $0.00
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 21.43% at $0.00
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 19.97% at $0.09
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 19.31% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 19.17% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 8.79% at $0.34
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 8.72% at $0.01
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 6.12% at $0.12
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.10
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.99% at $0.22
- Avenir Wellness Solutions CURR shares closed up 4.76% at $0.11
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 3.72% at $0.05
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.55% at $0.22
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 3.33% at $0.00
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.23% at $2.40
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 3.17% at $0.05
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.03% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- EVIO EVIO shares closed down 98.00% at $0.00
- Craftport Cannabis BHHKF shares closed down 95.00% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 29.89% at $0.01
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 28.03% at $0.00
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed down 26.50% at $0.01
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed down 24.14% at $0.00
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 21.82% at $0.01
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 18.92% at $0.02
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 16.11% at $0.02
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.46% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 8.03% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.95% at $1.39
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 7.25% at $0.07
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 7.00% at $0.05
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 6.95% at $1.74
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 6.68% at $4.39
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 5.31% at $0.05
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 5.09% at $7.27
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.72% at $0.02
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.54% at $0.28
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.49% at $1.49
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.13% at $0.16
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.06% at $0.59
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down 3.98% at $0.15
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.57% at $0.01
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.14% at $1.85
