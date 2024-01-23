Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Webster Finl WBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $603.11 million.

• Lockheed Martin LMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.26 per share on revenue of $17.97 billion.

• Invesco IVZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $83.53 million.

• RTX RTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.73 billion.

• Procter & Gamble PG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $21.47 billion.

• Halliburton HAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.

• Community Bank System CBU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $175.03 million.

• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion.

• General Electric GE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $17.42 billion.

• Synchrony Finl SYF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp PEBO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $114.16 million.

• Verizon Communications VZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $34.58 billion.

• MakeMyTrip MMYT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $208.59 million.

• 3M MMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $179.29 million.

• Old National ONB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.

• Forestar Group FOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $272.37 million.

• D.R. Horton DHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion.

• GATX GATX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $365.40 million.

• PACCAR PCAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Baker Hughes BKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.

• Canadian National Railway CNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Stride LRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $500.85 million.

• Wesbanco WSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $116.77 million.

• Premier Financial PFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $53.87 million.

• NBT Bancorp NBTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $139.00 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $103.96 million.

• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• QCR Hldgs QCRH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $58.53 million.

• Netflix NFLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

• RF Industries RFIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.70 million.

• Renasant RNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $162.85 million.

• Texas Instruments TXN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $576.55 million.

• Triumph Financial TFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $106.85 million.

• First Busey BUSE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $107.87 million.

• Hanmi Financial HAFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $63.15 million.

• Business First Bancshares BFST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $62.47 million.

• Veritex Holdings VBTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $110.66 million.

• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $281.75 million.

• Trustmark TRMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $187.63 million.

