Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The latest round of 13-F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.
Takeaways From 13F Season
Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more buying than selling of popular tickers.
- Altaba, the holding company with stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, fell out of favor with both Einhorn and Rosenstein, but Tepper bought both Alibaba and Altaba.
- Einhorn and Buffett also took profits in General Motors, but Rosenstein was buying.
- Buffett and Tepper were both buying Apple.
- Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bullish on FANG stocks, with Rosenstein, Coleman and Tepper all buying Facebook shares.
- Einhorn and Soros were buying brick-and-mortar retailers, including JC Penney, Nordstrom, Michael Kors, Urban Outfitters, Gap and American Eagle.
Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.
David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP)
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS)
Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)
- Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE)
Dan Loeb’s Third Point
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON)
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)
- Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET)
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P)
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Altaba
Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Salesforce.com
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V)
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA)
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- Netflix
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD)
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL)
- General Motors
George Soros’ Soros Fund Management
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)
- Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL)
- Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR)
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO)
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ)
Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
-
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD)
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW)
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Mondelez International
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)
Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:
- None
Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA)
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL)
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)
- SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD)
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)
Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:
David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management
Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:
- T-Mobile
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)
- MGM Resorts
- Comcast
- Bank of America
- Apple
- Altaba
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)
Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
