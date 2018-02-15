Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

The latest round of 13-F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more buying than selling of popular tickers.

Altaba, the holding company with stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, fell out of favor with both Einhorn and Rosenstein, but Tepper bought both Alibaba and Altaba.

Einhorn and Buffett also took profits in General Motors, but Rosenstein was buying.

Buffett and Tepper were both buying Apple.

Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bullish on FANG stocks, with Rosenstein, Coleman and Tepper all buying Facebook shares.

Einhorn and Soros were buying brick-and-mortar retailers, including JC Penney, Nordstrom, Michael Kors, Urban Outfitters, Gap and American Eagle.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

(NYSE: TWTR) J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP)

(NYSE: JCP) Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

(NYSE: JWN) Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR)

(NYSE: KR) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA)

(NASDAQ: AABA) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE)

Dan Loeb’s Third Point

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON)

(NYSE: MON) General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)

(NYSE: GD) Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET)

(NYSE: AET) MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)

(NYSE: BAC) T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)

(NASDAQ: TMUS) Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

General Motors

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

(NYSE: CRM) Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P)

(NYSE: P) Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)

(NASDAQ: LULU) Altaba

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Facebook

Salesforce.com

Visa Inc (NYSE: V)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA)

(NYSE: MA) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Netflix

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD)

(NASDAQ: JD) Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON)

(NYSE: MON) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)

(NYSE: TEVA) U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

(NYSE: IBM) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL)

(NASDAQ: AAL) General Motors

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)

(NASDAQ: URBN) Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

(NASDAQ: OSTK) Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)

(NYSE: HAL) Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)

(NYSE: GPS) Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL)

(NYSE: CTL) Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR)

(NASDAQ: CZR) American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Mondelez International

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

None

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

(NASDAQ: ZNGA) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL)

(NASDAQ: MYL) Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)

(NYSE: HUM) SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD)

(NYSE: GLD) CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

(NYSE: CBS) Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)

(NASDAQ: PYPL) American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)

(NYSE: AIG) Aetna

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

T-Mobile

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) MGM Resorts

Facebook

Comcast

Bank of America

Apple

Altaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

