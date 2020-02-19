The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Snub For Merck, Priority Review For Roche's Tecentriq sBLA

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week highs on Feb. 18)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)

(NASDAQ: ADVM) Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL)

(NASDAQ: AVXL) Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO)

(NASDAQ: APTO) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)

(NASDAQ: ATRC) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) ( reported positive mid-stage results for its hypertension drug)

(NASDAQ: BLPH) ( reported positive mid-stage results for its hypertension drug) Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

(NASDAQ: BCYC) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)(announced initiation of Phase 2 study to measure biomarkers associated with agitation in patients with schizophrenia and the response to treatment with BXCL501)

(NASDAQ: BTAI)(announced initiation of Phase 2 study to measure biomarkers associated with agitation in patients with schizophrenia and the response to treatment with BXCL501) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO)

(NYSE: BIO) Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK)

(NASDAQ: CYTK) DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

(NASDAQ: DXCM) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)

(NASDAQ: FATE) Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT)

(NASDAQ: FLGT) GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG)

(NASDAQ: GLPG) Grifols SA - ADR ADR Class B (NASDAQ: GRFS)(announced signing of non-binding term sheet with the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia to develop a plasma collection network, a plasma fractionation facility and a purification plant)

(NASDAQ: GRFS)(announced signing of non-binding term sheet with the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia to develop a plasma collection network, a plasma fractionation facility and a purification plant) Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)

(NASDAQ: HALO) Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

(NASDAQ: PODD) Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

(NASDAQ: MNTA) NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

(NASDAQ: NEO) Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO)

(NYSE: NVRO) PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM)

(NASDAQ: PAVM) Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN)

(NYSE: PEN) PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT)

(NASDAQ: PTCT) ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)

(NYSE: RMD) Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH)

(NASDAQ: SCPH) Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH)

(NASDAQ: SYNH) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)

(NASDAQ: TNDM) TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA)

(NASDAQ: TELA) TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week lows on Feb. 18)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ

(NYSE: ENZ AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX)

(NASDAQ: ACRX) ADDEX THERAPEUT/ADR (NASDAQ: ADXN)

(NASDAQ: ADXN) AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO)

(NASDAQ: ANGO) GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK)

(NASDAQ: GNMK) Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH)

(NASDAQ: LNTH) Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS)

(NASDAQ: MDGS) Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD)(IPOed Thursday)

(NASDAQ: RVMD)(IPOed Thursday) Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)

(NASDAQ: SLS) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)

Stocks In Focus

FDA Rejects Merck's Application For Keytruda Dosing Frequency Updation

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) said the FDA handed down a complete response regarding its sBLAs, seeing updation of dosing frequency for its anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda, to include a 400mg dose infused over 30 minutes every-six-weeks option in multiple indications.

The company said it's reviewing the letter and will discuss the next steps with the FDA.

Roche sBLA for Tecentriq Label Expansion to Treat Lung Cancer Accepted For Priority Review

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY) said the FDA has accepted its sBLA, granting Priority Review for Tecentriq as a first-line monotherapy for people with advanced non-squamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer without EGFR or ALK mutations with high PD-L1 expression, as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing.

The company said the FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by June 19.

Mereo Announces $3M Investment By Institutional Investor

MEREO BIOPHARMA/ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with new U.S.-based institutional health care investor, which has agreed to make a $3 million investment in the company by purchasing 2.45 million ADSs at a price equivalent to 18.8 pence per share, representing a 20% discount over Mereo's closing price of 23.5 pence on AIM Feb. 18.

Immutep's Lead Drug Shows Promise In Midstage Study of Lung Cancer and Head & Neck Cancer

IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) announced imterim data from its ongoing Phase 2 TACTI-002 study that evaluated its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with Keytruda, showing encouraging overall response rates, or ORR, from stage 1 Parts A and C in first-line non-small cell lung cancer. The data was to be presented at the German Cancer Congress.

In second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, the initial response rate was 33%, which the company termed as encouraging.

Earnings

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) reported a 49% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $50.6 million. The net loss per share narrowed from $5.40 to 7 cents. Analysts estimated a loss of 11 cents per share. The company guided full-year 2020 revenues to $350 million to $360 million, ahead of the $346.18 million consensus estimate.

The stock slipped 4.90% to $85.80 in after-hours trading.

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) said its fourth-quarter product sales climbed 24% to $3.63 million and the net loss per share narrowed from 19 cents to 6 cents.

The stock rose 4.67% to $5.60 in after-hours trading.

bluebird bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) fourth-quarter revenues fell steeply and its loss per share widened.

The stock slipped 2.01% to $86.45 in after-hours trading.

Offerings

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) intends to offer up to $100 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The stock declined 3.47% to $29.50 in after-hours trading.

Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) said its wholly owned subsidiary Catalent Pharma Solutions intends to offer, subject to market conditions, 450 million euros in aggregate principal amount in a private offering.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) will release updated Phase 2 data on CLR 131, which is being evaluated for various lymphoma. The company will also issue an update on Phase 1 data for the same asset in multiple myeloma.

Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) (before the market open)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open)

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) (after the market close)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK (after the market close)

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) (after the market close)

InVitae Corp NYSE: (NVTA (after the market close)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the market close)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) (after the market close)