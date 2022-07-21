Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2022

Upgrades

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc BHLB was changed from Neutral to Buy. Berkshire Hills Bancorp earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $23.15. At the end of the last trading period, Berkshire Hills Bancorp closed at $27.14.

For Brixmor Property Group Inc BRX, Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.19 and a 52-week-low of $19.42. At the end of the last trading period, Brixmor Property Group closed at $21.82.

Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for CSX Corp CSX from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.59. CSX closed at $29.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.63 and a 52-week-low of $28.88. At the end of the last trading period, Las Vegas Sands closed at $37.08.

For IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. IDEXX Laboratories earned $2.27 in the first quarter, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $706.95 and a 52-week-low of $318.50. At the end of the last trading period, IDEXX Laboratories closed at $383.81.

Downgrades

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Stryker Corp SYK from Buy to Hold. Stryker earned $1.97 in the first quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $188.84. At the end of the last trading period, Stryker closed at $198.05.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Phillips Edison & Co Inc PECO from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Phillips Edison had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.35 and a 52-week-low of $27.14. Phillips Edison closed at $33.94 at the end of the last trading period.

For Shift Technologies Inc SFT, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Shift Technologies showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $1.15.

For Traeger Inc COOK, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Traeger showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.84. Traeger closed at $3.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Invitae Corp NVTA from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Invitae had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of Invitae shows a 52-week-high of $32.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.34.

Chardan Capital downgraded the previous rating for Vascular Biogenics Ltd VBLT from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Vascular Biogenics showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.54 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. At the end of the last trading period, Vascular Biogenics closed at $0.42.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU was changed from Neutral to Underweight. DocuSign earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $55.86. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $67.66.

For FIGS Inc FIGS, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, FIGS had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of FIGS shows a 52-week-high of $48.63 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.63.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for PVH Corp PVH from Buy to Neutral. PVH earned $1.94 in the first quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PVH shows a 52-week-high of $125.42 and a 52-week-low of $54.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.40.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Henry Schein Inc HSIC from Buy to Neutral. Henry Schein earned $1.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Henry Schein shows a 52-week-high of $92.68 and a 52-week-low of $70.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.00.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN from Buy to Sell. In the first quarter, Elanco Animal Health showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elanco Animal Health shows a 52-week-high of $37.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.56.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Compass Inc COMP was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Compass earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Compass shows a 52-week-high of $17.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.15.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group Inc XXII. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for 22nd Century Group. In the first quarter, 22nd Century Group showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 22nd Century Group shows a 52-week-high of $4.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.04.

Lake Street initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS with a Buy rating. The price target for AgroFresh Solutions is set to $3.00. For the first quarter, AgroFresh Solutions had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of AgroFresh Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $2.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.66.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands Inc AOUT with a Buy rating. The price target for American Outdoor Brands is set to $11.00. American Outdoor Brands earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Outdoor Brands shows a 52-week-high of $30.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.96.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Palantir Technologies. For the first quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. At the end of the last trading period, Palantir Technologies closed at $10.11.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on PARTS iD Inc ID with a Buy rating. The price target for PARTS iD is set to $3.00. For the first quarter, PARTS iD had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.86. At the end of the last trading period, PARTS iD closed at $1.08.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX with a Buy rating. The price target for MoonLake is set to $28.00. In the first quarter, MoonLake showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. At the end of the last trading period, MoonLake closed at $5.53.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Flex LNG Ltd FLNG. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Flex LNG. For the first quarter, Flex LNG had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Flex LNG shows a 52-week-high of $33.36 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.55.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Euronav NV EURN. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Euronav. In the first quarter, Euronav showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. At the end of the last trading period, Euronav closed at $13.20.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL with a Buy rating. The price target for Golden Ocean Group is set to $14.00. In the first quarter, Golden Ocean Group showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Golden Ocean Group shows a 52-week-high of $16.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.89.

Keybanc initiated coverage on FIGS Inc FIGS with a Sector Weight rating. In the first quarter, FIGS showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.63 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. At the end of the last trading period, FIGS closed at $10.63.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Dorian LPG Ltd LPG. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Dorian LPG. For the fourth quarter, Dorian LPG had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. Dorian LPG closed at $16.33 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Costamare Inc CMRE. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Costamare. Costamare earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Costamare shows a 52-week-high of $18.01 and a 52-week-low of $10.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.52.

National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc ARIS with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Aris Water Solutions is set to $2.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. At the end of the last trading period, Aris Water Solutions closed at $20.89.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alpha Capital Acquisition Co ASPC. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Alpha Cap Acq. The current stock performance of Alpha Cap Acq shows a 52-week-high of $10.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.97.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc XENE with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is set to $55.00. In the first quarter, Xenon Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. At the end of the last trading period, Xenon Pharmaceuticals closed at $33.91.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc BRLT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brilliant Earth Group is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.39 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. At the end of the last trading period, Brilliant Earth Group closed at $6.36.

Keybanc initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp AKA with a Sector Weight rating. In the first quarter, a.k.a. Brands Holding showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding shows a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.00.

For Allbirds Inc BIRD, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the first quarter, Allbirds showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allbirds shows a 52-week-high of $32.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.53.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY with a Sector Weight rating. In the first quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $67.01. Etsy closed at $92.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII. The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for G-III Apparel Group. G-III Apparel Group earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.12 and a 52-week-low of $19.38. At the end of the last trading period, G-III Apparel Group closed at $21.82.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc LVLU. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Lulus Fashion Lounge. In the first quarter, Lulus Fashion Lounge showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. At the end of the last trading period, Lulus Fashion Lounge closed at $11.13.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU. The price target seems to have been set at $350.00 for Lululemon Athletica. Lululemon Athletica earned $1.48 in the first quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. At the end of the last trading period, Lululemon Athletica closed at $302.79.

For Nike Inc NKE, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $99.53. Nike closed at $111.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Oxford Industries Inc OXM. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Oxford Industries. For the first quarter, Oxford Industries had an EPS of $3.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.37 and a 52-week-low of $76.21. Oxford Industries closed at $92.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc REAL with a Sector Weight rating. In the first quarter, The RealReal showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. The RealReal closed at $3.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Rent the Runway Inc RENT with a Sector Weight rating. In the first quarter, Rent the Runway showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rent the Runway shows a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.57.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc SFIX with a Sector Weight rating. Stitch Fix earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of $59.86 and a 52-week-low of $4.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.60.

For ThredUp Inc TDUP, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. ThredUp earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.90. At the end of the last trading period, ThredUp closed at $2.30.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Farfetch Ltd FTCH with an Overweight rating. The price target for Farfetch is set to $11.00. Farfetch earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Farfetch shows a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.35.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc RVLV. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Revolve Gr. In the first quarter, Revolve Gr showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Revolve Gr shows a 52-week-high of $89.60 and a 52-week-low of $24.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.25.

Baird initiated coverage on CACI International Inc CACI with an Outperform rating. The price target for CACI International is set to $335.00. In the third quarter, CACI International showed an EPS of $4.64, compared to $4.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $313.52 and a 52-week-low of $238.29. At the end of the last trading period, CACI International closed at $284.31.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Blue Apron Hldgs. Blue Apron Hldgs earned $1.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blue Apron Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $12.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.19.

