Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $235.50 and a 52-week-low of $144.58. TopBuild closed at $219.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Belden had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.54 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. Belden closed at $56.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, NeoPhotonics had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. NeoPhotonics closed at $9.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) from Market Perform to Outperform. HealthEquity earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.32 and a 52-week-low of $45.82. At the end of the last trading period, HealthEquity closed at $63.18.
- For Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.56 and a 52-week-low of $71.35. Biomarin Pharmaceutical closed at $76.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) from Hold to Buy. AppLovin earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.03 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. AppLovin closed at $68.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was changed from Underperform to Hold. Banco Santander earned $0.13 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.78. Banco Santander closed at $3.61 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Humanigen showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Humanigen closed at $15.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SCR) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Score Media and Gaming earned $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. At the end of the last trading period, Score Media and Gaming closed at $35.46.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Sherwin-Williams earned $2.65 in the second quarter, compared to $7.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. Sherwin-Williams closed at $296.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Axalta Coating Sys earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $21.43. Axalta Coating Sys closed at $29.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, PPG Industries showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPG Industries shows a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $116.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.02.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Eversource Energy showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $76.64. At the end of the last trading period, Eversource Energy closed at $91.89.
- For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned $3.11 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $280.99 and a 52-week-low of $185.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.37.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $60.27 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.68.
- For Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Kadmon Holdings earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.20 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Kadmon Holdings closed at $9.07 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Westport Fuel Systems is set to $5.00. For the second quarter, Westport Fuel Systems had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. At the end of the last trading period, Westport Fuel Systems closed at $3.67.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lucid Gr is set to $28.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.93.
- UBS initiated coverage on Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zogenix is set to $23.00. In the second quarter, Zogenix showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Zogenix closed at $14.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apollo Endosurgery is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, Apollo Endosurgery showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Endosurgery closed at $9.64.
- With a Neutral rating, Arete Research initiated coverage on Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Discovery. Discovery earned $0.92 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Discovery closed at $26.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Arete Research initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS). The price target seems to have been set at $263.00 for Walt Disney. Walt Disney earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.02 and a 52-week-low of $117.23. At the end of the last trading period, Walt Disney closed at $185.15.
- With a Buy rating, Arete Research initiated coverage on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX). The price target seems to have been set at $735.00 for Netflix. For the second quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $2.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $615.60 and a 52-week-low of $458.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $606.05.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Kimberly-Clark is set to $131.00. For the second quarter, Kimberly-Clark had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.45 and a 52-week-low of $128.02. At the end of the last trading period, Kimberly-Clark closed at $141.49.
- Needham initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $57.00. Upwork earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. At the end of the last trading period, Upwork closed at $43.98.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Arvinas. In the second quarter, Arvinas showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.68. Arvinas closed at $91.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Myovant Sciences is set to $24.00. Myovant Sciences earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Myovant Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $30.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.81.
- With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for scPharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, scPharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. scPharmaceuticals closed at $5.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $16.50. SoFi Technologies earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SoFi Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.47.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury Inc (NYSE:DEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Denbury is set to $96.00. Denbury earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.37 and a 52-week-low of $15.43. Denbury closed at $70.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility earned $0.15 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.87 and a 52-week-low of $6.41. Blade Air Mobility closed at $8.79 at the end of the last trading period.
