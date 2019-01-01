QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Vossloh AG is a rail infrastructure manufacturer domiciled in Germany. The company organizes itself into three segments: customized modules (switch systems), core components, and life cycle solutions (rail solutions). The customized modules segment, which generates the majority of revenue, manufactures, installs, and maintains switch systems and monitoring equipment for rail networks. The core components segment, the next most significant segment, provides rail fastening systems and manufactures concrete railway ties. The life cycle solutions segment maintains, tracks, switches, and recycles old rails. The company derives the majority of revenue in Europe, with significant operations in Asia and the Americas.

Vossloh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vossloh (VOSSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vossloh (OTCPK: VOSSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vossloh's (VOSSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vossloh.

Q

What is the target price for Vossloh (VOSSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vossloh (OTCPK: VOSSY) was reported by Jefferies on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VOSSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vossloh (VOSSY)?

A

The stock price for Vossloh (OTCPK: VOSSY) is $4.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vossloh (VOSSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vossloh.

Q

When is Vossloh (OTCPK:VOSSY) reporting earnings?

A

Vossloh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vossloh (VOSSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vossloh.

Q

What sector and industry does Vossloh (VOSSY) operate in?

A

Vossloh is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.