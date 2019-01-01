Vossloh AG is a rail infrastructure manufacturer domiciled in Germany. The company organizes itself into three segments: customized modules (switch systems), core components, and life cycle solutions (rail solutions). The customized modules segment, which generates the majority of revenue, manufactures, installs, and maintains switch systems and monitoring equipment for rail networks. The core components segment, the next most significant segment, provides rail fastening systems and manufactures concrete railway ties. The life cycle solutions segment maintains, tracks, switches, and recycles old rails. The company derives the majority of revenue in Europe, with significant operations in Asia and the Americas.