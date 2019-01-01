Buzzi Unicem SpA manufactures and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in two segments by product: cement and concrete/aggregates. The cement segment generates the majority of revenue, sells cement and cement-related products to the construction and building industries. The concrete and aggregates segment sells concrete and aggregates from hundreds of firm-owned concrete batch plants and aggregate quarries. The vast majority of Buzzi Unicem's revenue comes from Europe and North America.