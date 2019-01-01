QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.15/1.43%
52 Wk
10.13 - 14.25
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
9.07
Open
-
P/E
6.84
EPS
0
Shares
382M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 5:09AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Buzzi Unicem SpA manufactures and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in two segments by product: cement and concrete/aggregates. The cement segment generates the majority of revenue, sells cement and cement-related products to the construction and building industries. The concrete and aggregates segment sells concrete and aggregates from hundreds of firm-owned concrete batch plants and aggregate quarries. The vast majority of Buzzi Unicem's revenue comes from Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Buzzi Unicem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buzzi Unicem (BZZUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK: BZZUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buzzi Unicem's (BZZUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buzzi Unicem.

Q

What is the target price for Buzzi Unicem (BZZUY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK: BZZUY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BZZUY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Buzzi Unicem (BZZUY)?

A

The stock price for Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK: BZZUY) is $10.68 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:21:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buzzi Unicem (BZZUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2012.

Q

When is Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK:BZZUY) reporting earnings?

A

Buzzi Unicem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buzzi Unicem (BZZUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buzzi Unicem.

Q

What sector and industry does Buzzi Unicem (BZZUY) operate in?

A

Buzzi Unicem is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.