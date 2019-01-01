|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENKY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Henkel AG & Co.
The latest price target for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENKY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HENKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENKY) is $20.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2012.
Henkel AG & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Henkel AG & Co.
Henkel AG & Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.