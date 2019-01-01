Ontex Group NV is an international producer of personal-hygiene solutions offered in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. Its main business segments are baby care, feminine care, and adult care. Baby care offers mainly diapers and training underpants under a variety of brands: at a lower price point, Canbebe is offered across Middle East and Africa; Helen Harper Baby is offered across Eastern Europe, Russia, and Africa; ecological diapers such as Bio Baby are offered across Germany; and the Kiddies brand is offered in Mexico. Feminine care offers towels, liners, and tampons under the Helen Harper and Fiore brands. Adult care offers incontinence products, pull-up pants, and adult diapers under the Serenity, Id, Canped, and Euron brands.