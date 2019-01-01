|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Infrastrutture Wireless.
The latest price target for Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) was reported by JP Morgan on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IFSUF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) is $10.15 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:46:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastrutture Wireless.
Infrastrutture Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Infrastrutture Wireless.
Infrastrutture Wireless is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.