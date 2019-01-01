QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.37/3.62%
52 Wk
9 - 12.25
Mkt Cap
9.7B
Payout Ratio
184.05
Open
-
P/E
54.97
EPS
0.06
Shares
959.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 8:25AM
Inwit is an Italian wireless tower company born from the spin-off of Telecom Italia's tower assets in 2015. In 2020 Inwit merged its tower assets with those of Vodafone Italia, creating a tower leader in the Italian market with a high-quality portfolio derived from the networks created by Telecom Italia and Vodafone over the past two decades. Inwit owns 22,000 towers, having the highest tenancy ratio and EBITDA margin among the European tower firms. Cellnex is Inwit's main competitor in Italy, owning a similar number of towers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Infrastrutture Wireless Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infrastrutture Wireless's (IFSUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infrastrutture Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) was reported by JP Morgan on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IFSUF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF)?

A

The stock price for Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) is $10.15 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:46:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastrutture Wireless.

Q

When is Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM:IFSUF) reporting earnings?

A

Infrastrutture Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infrastrutture Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) operate in?

A

Infrastrutture Wireless is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.