Inwit is an Italian wireless tower company born from the spin-off of Telecom Italia's tower assets in 2015. In 2020 Inwit merged its tower assets with those of Vodafone Italia, creating a tower leader in the Italian market with a high-quality portfolio derived from the networks created by Telecom Italia and Vodafone over the past two decades. Inwit owns 22,000 towers, having the highest tenancy ratio and EBITDA margin among the European tower firms. Cellnex is Inwit's main competitor in Italy, owning a similar number of towers.