Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. At the end of the last trading period, Bloom Energy closed at $24.66.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Redfin earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.44 and a 52-week-low of $29.70. At the end of the last trading period, Redfin closed at $58.71.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Underweight to Overweight. Ovintiv earned $1.10 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.02 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Ovintiv closed at $29.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.23.
  • For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. EOG Resources earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $85.27.
  • For MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. MorphoSys earned $1.53 in the first quarter, compared to $6.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.20.
  • For AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. AvalonBay Communities earned $1.95 in the first quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $213.67 and a 52-week-low of $131.38. AvalonBay Communities closed at $212.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Douglas Emmett showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.78 and a 52-week-low of $22.88. At the end of the last trading period, Douglas Emmett closed at $36.77.
  • Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating for Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Semtech showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Semtech shows a 52-week-high of $83.94 and a 52-week-low of $48.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.93.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Criteo had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.28. At the end of the last trading period, Criteo closed at $37.37.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $124.86. Take-Two Interactive closed at $176.91 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Continental Resources closed at $35.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), Bryan Garnier downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. MorphoSys earned $1.53 in the first quarter, compared to $6.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. MorphoSys closed at $19.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Constellation earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Constellation shows a 52-week-high of $40.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.57.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. APA earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.86 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. At the end of the last trading period, APA closed at $23.52.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $35.84.
  • For Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cimarex Energy earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.96.
  • For Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Consolidated Comms Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $9.62.
  • For Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:PROG), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Progenity earned $0.52. The current stock performance of Progenity shows a 52-week-high of $10.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.19.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Allstate showed an EPS of $6.11, compared to $3.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $84.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.14.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Benefitfocus had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Benefitfocus shows a 52-week-high of $17.58 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.76.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Vertex Inc (NASDAQ:VERX) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Vertex earned $0.07 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex shows a 52-week-high of $39.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.68.
  • For Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ:SPNS), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Sapiens Intl Corp earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.96. At the end of the last trading period, Sapiens Intl Corp closed at $28.94.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies Inc (AMEX:BMTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BM Technologies is set to $25.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, BM Technologies's EPS was $0.25. The current stock performance of BM Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $18.35 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.73.
  • With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FTOC). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for FTAC Olympus Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. At the end of the last trading period, FTAC Olympus Acquisition closed at $10.04.
  • With a Buy rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Garrett Motion. In the first quarter, Garrett Motion earned $1.27. The current stock performance of Garrett Motion shows a 52-week-high of $8.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.15.
  • With an Outperform rating, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Thryv Holdings. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Thryv Holdings's EPS was $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Thryv Holdings closed at $28.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for WideOpenWest. In the first quarter, WideOpenWest showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. WideOpenWest closed at $16.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Generac Hldgs is set to $420.00. In the first quarter, Generac Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.38, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $364.00 and a 52-week-low of $101.72. At the end of the last trading period, Generac Hldgs closed at $320.69.
  • For Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the first quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $37.81. Enphase Energy closed at $139.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $13.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.27.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Qiagen is set to $52.00. In the first quarter, Qiagen showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.22. Qiagen closed at $47.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG). The price target seems to have been set at $314.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. In the first quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $127.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $247.48.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Vimeo. The current stock performance of Vimeo shows a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.81.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Guardant Health. Guardant Health earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Guardant Health shows a 52-week-high of $181.07 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.35.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exact Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $159.54 and a 52-week-low of $70.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.12.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeoGenomics is set to $55.00. NeoGenomics earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.57 and a 52-week-low of $25.30. At the end of the last trading period, NeoGenomics closed at $40.25.
  • With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.97 and a 52-week-low of $10.54. Myriad Genetics closed at $28.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Invitae. Invitae earned $0.63 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invitae shows a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.49.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for CareDx is set to $95.00. CareDx earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.83 and a 52-week-low of $29.85. At the end of the last trading period, CareDx closed at $80.02.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Quotient. Quotient earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Quotient shows a 52-week-high of $8.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.42.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGNW). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Organon. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $31.00. Organon closed at $35.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vontier Corp (NYSE:VNT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vontier is set to $40.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Vontier's EPS was $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.77 and a 52-week-low of $27.63. At the end of the last trading period, Vontier closed at $34.60.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arrival is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. Arrival closed at $20.25 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

