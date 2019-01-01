QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
South Atlantic Bancshares Inc is A United States-based bank holding company for the South Atlantic Bank. The business activity of the bank is to provide banking services to domestic markets. Its product offering includes Personal and business checking, Savings, and Money market accounts, along with Residential mortgages, Commercial Loans, and Lines of credit. The bank also offers other services like mobile banking application, treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, and ATM services; and debit and credit cards.

South Atlantic Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCQX: SABK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are South Atlantic Bancshares's (SABK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Atlantic Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) stock?

A

The latest price target for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCQX: SABK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SABK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)?

A

The stock price for South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCQX: SABK) is $16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Atlantic Bancshares.

Q

When is South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCQX:SABK) reporting earnings?

A

South Atlantic Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Atlantic Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) operate in?

A

South Atlantic Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.