South Atlantic Bancshares Inc is A United States-based bank holding company for the South Atlantic Bank. The business activity of the bank is to provide banking services to domestic markets. Its product offering includes Personal and business checking, Savings, and Money market accounts, along with Residential mortgages, Commercial Loans, and Lines of credit. The bank also offers other services like mobile banking application, treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, and ATM services; and debit and credit cards.