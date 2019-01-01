|Date
You can purchase shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mountain Commerce Bancorp.
The latest price target for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting MCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) is $30.62 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:49:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2013.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mountain Commerce Bancorp.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.