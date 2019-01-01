QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
0.58/1.89%
52 Wk
21 - 31.5
Mkt Cap
192.5M
Payout Ratio
10.63
Open
-
P/E
8.34
EPS
0.9
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 7:36AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal and business banking services. The bank offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards. It also provides private banking services; remote deposit capture services; treasury management solutions; and online banking services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mountain Commerce Bancorp's (MCBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mountain Commerce Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting MCBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI)?

A

The stock price for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX: MCBI) is $30.62 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:49:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2013.

Q

When is Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCQX:MCBI) reporting earnings?

A

Mountain Commerce Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mountain Commerce Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) operate in?

A

Mountain Commerce Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.