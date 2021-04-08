 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was changed from Perform to Outperform. Glaukos earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Glaukos shows a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.98.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Bilibili showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bilibili shows a 52-week-high of $157.66 and a 52-week-low of $24.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.75.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Gogo earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. Gogo closed at $10.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, CarGurus showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.54 and a 52-week-low of $17.37. CarGurus closed at $24.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Viper Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. At the end of the last trading period, Viper Energy Partners closed at $14.64.
  • For Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), SMBC Nikko upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Ventas had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.10 and a 52-week-low of $25.38. Ventas closed at $54.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded the previous rating for Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) from In-Line to Outperform. Alarm.com Holdings earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alarm.com Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $108.67 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.73.
  • William Blair upgraded the previous rating for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) from Market Perform to Outperform. MSC Industrial Direct Co earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.92 and a 52-week-low of $56.16. MSC Industrial Direct Co closed at $86.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Textron had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.92. Textron closed at $57.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. MSC Industrial Direct Co earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MSC Industrial Direct Co shows a 52-week-high of $93.92 and a 52-week-low of $56.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.63.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, SeaSpine Holdings had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of SeaSpine Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.35.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BrightSphere Investment had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $4.93. BrightSphere Investment closed at $20.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. U.S. Bancorp earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.02 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Bancorp closed at $56.79.

Downgrades

  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, F5 Networks had an EPS of $2.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.15 and a 52-week-low of $115.15. At the end of the last trading period, F5 Networks closed at $210.90.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, PJT Partners showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.82 and a 52-week-low of $40.13. At the end of the last trading period, PJT Partners closed at $69.22.
  • Societe Generale downgraded the previous rating for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) from Buy to Sell. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.89 and a 52-week-low of $49.75. Unilever closed at $56.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SMBC Nikko downgraded the previous rating for Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Healthcare Trust showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Healthcare Trust shows a 52-week-high of $29.47 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.49.
  • For WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, WW International showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WW International shows a 52-week-high of $37.35 and a 52-week-low of $17.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.49.
  • For Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sonoco Products earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sonoco Products shows a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $42.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.00.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Lamb Weston Hldgs had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.41 and a 52-week-low of $51.72. At the end of the last trading period, Lamb Weston Hldgs closed at $77.94.
  • For L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, L3Harris Technologies had an EPS of $3.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.85. The current stock performance of L3Harris Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $210.14 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.73.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of $2.22, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.43 and a 52-week-low of $80.46. At the end of the last trading period, NXP Semiconductors closed at $212.14.

Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Accel Entertainment is set to $13.00. Accel Entertainment earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. Accel Entertainment closed at $11.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMMO is set to $9.00. AMMO earned $0.04 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.41. AMMO closed at $7.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian Inc (AMEX:REPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Riley Exploration Permian is set to $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.06. At the end of the last trading period, Riley Exploration Permian closed at $25.31.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for HOOKIPA Pharma. In the fourth quarter, HOOKIPA Pharma showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.07. HOOKIPA Pharma closed at $13.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM). The price target seems to have been set at $214.00 for Williams-Sonoma. In the fourth quarter, Williams-Sonoma showed an EPS of $3.95, compared to $2.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.23 and a 52-week-low of $45.04. At the end of the last trading period, Williams-Sonoma closed at $178.66.
  • With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Bill.com Holdings. For the second quarter, Bill.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.95 and a 52-week-low of $37.63. At the end of the last trading period, Bill.com Holdings closed at $151.36.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Zuora. In the fourth quarter, Zuora showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.35. At the end of the last trading period, Zuora closed at $15.02.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Vertiv Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Vertiv Holdings earned $0.33. The current stock performance of Vertiv Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.17.
  • For Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Merus earned $1.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. At the end of the last trading period, Merus closed at $22.28.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Wingstop is set to $140.00. Wingstop earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.87 and a 52-week-low of $88.04. Wingstop closed at $137.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adicet Bio is set to $22.00. Adicet Bio earned $0.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adicet Bio shows a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.87.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FSTX) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of F-star Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.20.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Gemini Therapeutics. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. At the end of the last trading period, Gemini Therapeutics closed at $13.52.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for TPI Composites. TPI Composites earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TPI Composites shows a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.46.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ameresco is set to $58.00. For the fourth quarter, Ameresco had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Ameresco shows a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.16.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Vroom. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Vroom's EPS was $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.96. Vroom closed at $38.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) with a Market Perform rating. Carvana earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $267.17.
  • For Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. In the fourth quarter, Great Elm Capital showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.53 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. Great Elm Capital closed at $3.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trex Co is set to $110.00. In the fourth quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $313.26 and a 52-week-low of $63.32. Trex Co closed at $94.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for TechTarget. For the fourth quarter, TechTarget had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $19.65. TechTarget closed at $68.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Analyst Ratings

