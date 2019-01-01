QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.61/3.85%
52 Wk
36.07 - 49.5
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
26.92
Open
-
P/E
9.72
Shares
123.4M
Outstanding
Bellway PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds various types of housing, including single-family housing, apartments, and townhomes around the United Kingdom. It annually completes over 3,000 homes, a majority of which are private residences, with an average selling price around EUR 250,000. Bellway operates over 20 regional offices around the U.K. and is also involved in land-buying activities to support its future construction efforts. Bellway owns over 20,000 plots of land across its operating regions.

Bellway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bellway (BLWYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bellway (OTCPK: BLWYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bellway's (BLWYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bellway.

Q

What is the target price for Bellway (BLWYF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bellway (OTCPK: BLWYF) was reported by B of A Securities on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BLWYF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bellway (BLWYF)?

A

The stock price for Bellway (OTCPK: BLWYF) is $36.07 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bellway (BLWYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bellway.

Q

When is Bellway (OTCPK:BLWYF) reporting earnings?

A

Bellway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bellway (BLWYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bellway.

Q

What sector and industry does Bellway (BLWYF) operate in?

A

Bellway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.