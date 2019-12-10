Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
Upgrades
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Adecoagro SA (NYSE: AGRO) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Adecoagro had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The total market value of Adecoagro's outstanding shares is at $808.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.29. Adecoagro's stock last closed at $7.50 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Bunge showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $2.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bunge's outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.92 and a 52-week-low of $47.26. Bunge's stock last closed at $53.42 per share.
- First Analysis changed the rating for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Avid Bioservices showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. Avid Bioservices's market cap stands at $300.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. Avid Bioservices's stock last closed at $5.85 per share.
- For Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of Devon Energy's outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.39 and a 52-week-low of $19.72. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $23.15 per share.
- For GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP), B. Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, GasLog Partners showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for GasLog Partners is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.38 and a 52-week-low of $13.77. GasLog Partners's stock last closed at $15.07 per share.
- For Hess Corp (NYSE: HES), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.32), compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hess is at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $35.59. Hess's stock last closed at $61.75 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ITT showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. ITT's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.91 and a 52-week-low of $44.89. ITT's stock last closed at $70.80 per share.
- For Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. Kilroy Realty's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.19 and a 52-week-low of $59.05. Kilroy Realty's stock last closed at $84.30 per share.
- For Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Liberty Oilfield Services showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Liberty Oilfield Services is at $994.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.70 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Liberty Oilfield Services's stock last closed at $9.36 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The total market value of Masco's outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.51 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $46.00 per share.
- Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) from Neutral to Buy. Monro earned $0.60 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. Monro's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.72 and a 52-week-low of $60.78. Monro's stock last closed at $74.39 per share.
- For Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Owens-Illinois showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. Owens-Illinois's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. Owens-Illinois's stock last closed at $10.29 per share.
- For Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy. For the first quarter, Parker Hannifin had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.84. Parker Hannifin's market cap stands at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.50 and a 52-week-low of $140.82. Parker Hannifin's stock last closed at $201.39 per share.
- For Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Prologis earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Prologis's outstanding shares is at $55.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.80 and a 52-week-low of $55.21. Prologis's stock last closed at $91.37 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Redfin's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Redfin's stock last closed at $20.77 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SOI) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Solaris Oilfield Infra showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Solaris Oilfield Infra is at $506.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.31 and a 52-week-low of $10.24. Solaris Oilfield Infra's stock last closed at $11.93 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Stag Industrial showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Stag Industrial's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. Stag Industrial's stock last closed at $30.96 per share.
- For State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. State Street earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. State Street's market cap stands at $24.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.08 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. State Street's stock last closed at $77.65 per share.
Downgrades
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Arqule Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Arqule earned ($0.09) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. Arqule's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Arqule's stock last closed at $19.70 per share.
- For Arqule Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Arqule had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The current market cap for Arqule is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Arqule's stock last closed at $19.70 per share.
- For Arqule Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL), Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Arqule earned ($0.09) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arqule is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Arqule's stock last closed at $19.70 per share.
- For Arqule Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL), Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Arqule had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The total market value of Arqule's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Arqule's stock last closed at $19.70 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for Arqule Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Arqule showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arqule's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Arqule's stock last closed at $19.70 per share.
- For CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. CF Industries Holdings earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. CF Industries Holdings's market cap stands at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.15 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. CF Industries Holdings's stock last closed at $45.41 per share.
- For Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Church & Dwight Co showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. Church & Dwight Co's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.99 and a 52-week-low of $59.64. Church & Dwight Co's stock last closed at $70.32 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Conn's had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The total market value of Conn's's outstanding shares is at $699.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.57 and a 52-week-low of $15.40. Conn's's stock last closed at $20.50 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CSX is at $54.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $58.47. CSX's stock last closed at $70.41 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, CubeSmart had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The total market value of CubeSmart's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.97. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $31.25 per share.
- For Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI), BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Gardner Denver Holdings had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. Gardner Denver Holdings's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.22 and a 52-week-low of $18.70. Gardner Denver Holdings's stock last closed at $33.87 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Independent Bank Gr showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. Independent Bank Gr's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.16 and a 52-week-low of $44.14. Independent Bank Gr's stock last closed at $61.61 per share.
- For International Paper Co (NYSE: IP), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, International Paper showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for International Paper is at $18.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.24 and a 52-week-low of $36.45. International Paper's stock last closed at $47.43 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.68, compared to $2.34 from the year-ago quarter. JPMorgan Chase's market cap stands at $391.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.78 and a 52-week-low of $91.11. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $134.45 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE: LTC) from Market Perform to Underperform. LTC Properties earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for LTC Properties is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.04 and a 52-week-low of $40.11. LTC Properties's stock last closed at $47.03 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, McCormick & Co had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. McCormick & Co's market cap stands at $21.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.31 and a 52-week-low of $119.00. McCormick & Co's stock last closed at $172.74 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Hold to Underperform. For the third quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. Netflix's market cap stands at $137.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.99 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $302.50 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Packaging Corp of America had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The current market cap for Packaging Corp of America is at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.78 and a 52-week-low of $77.90. Packaging Corp of America's stock last closed at $113.54 per share.
- For Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Public Storage had an EPS of $2.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. Public Storage's market cap stands at $38.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.76 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $213.25 per share.
- For PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE: PSB), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, PS Business Parks had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The total market value of PS Business Parks's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $192.13 and a 52-week-low of $125.52. PS Business Parks's stock last closed at $175.19 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Texas Capital Bancshares earned $1.70 in the third quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Texas Capital Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.61 and a 52-week-low of $47.86. Texas Capital Bancshares's stock last closed at $63.49 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN). The price target is set at $89.00 for Axon Enterprise. In the third quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.66 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Axon Enterprise's stock last closed at $72.27 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO). The price target is set at $12.00 for AdaptHealth. AdaptHealth's market cap stands at $655.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.87 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. AdaptHealth's stock last closed at $9.81 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aravive is set at $30.00. The total market value of Aravive's outstanding shares is at $74.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Aravive's stock last closed at $11.26 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BankUnited is set at $41.00. In the third quarter, BankUnited showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BankUnited is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.05. BankUnited's stock last closed at $35.51 per share.
- For Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current market cap for Borr Drilling is at $723.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Borr Drilling's stock last closed at $6.78 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG). The price target is set at $890.00 for Chipotle Mexican Grill. For the third quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $3.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.16. The current market cap for Chipotle Mexican Grill is at $21.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $857.90 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $827.58 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN). The price target is set at $79.00 for Dunkin Brands Group. For the third quarter, Dunkin Brands Group had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The total market value of Dunkin Brands Group's outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.73 and a 52-week-low of $61.69. Dunkin Brands Group's stock last closed at $76.18 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ). The price target is set at $337.00 for Domino's Pizza. In the third quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.95 from the year-ago quarter. Domino's Pizza's market cap stands at $11.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.05 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $286.37 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI). The price target is set at $135.00 for Darden Restaurants. In the first quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Darden Restaurants is at $13.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $95.83. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $118.11 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT). The price target is set at $45.00 for Brinker International. Brinker International earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Brinker International is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.72 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $42.69 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS). The price target is set at $34.00 for Focus Financial Partners. For the third quarter, Focus Financial Partners had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The total market value of Focus Financial Partners's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.36 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. Focus Financial Partners's stock last closed at $26.81 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on ForeScout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ForeScout Technologies is set at $45.00. For the third quarter, ForeScout Technologies had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current market cap for ForeScout Technologies is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.43 and a 52-week-low of $22.01. ForeScout Technologies's stock last closed at $33.17 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for L3Harris Technologies is set at $247.00. L3Harris Technologies earned $2.58 in the third quarter. The total market value of L3Harris Technologies's outstanding shares is at $45.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.31 and a 52-week-low of $123.24. L3Harris Technologies's stock last closed at $193.59 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). The price target is set at $218.00 for McDonald's. In the third quarter, McDonald's showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of McDonald's's outstanding shares is at $148.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.04. McDonald's's stock last closed at $194.68 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR). The price target is set at $77.00 for Restaurant Brands Intl. For the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of Restaurant Brands Intl's outstanding shares is at $19.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.46 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. Restaurant Brands Intl's stock last closed at $65.97 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RingCentral is set at $194.00. In the third quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. RingCentral's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.99 and a 52-week-low of $69.84. RingCentral's stock last closed at $165.83 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rapid7 is set at $67.00. Rapid7 earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. Rapid7's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.01 and a 52-week-low of $27.79. Rapid7's stock last closed at $53.06 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX). The price target is set at $97.00 for Starbucks. In the fourth quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. Starbucks's market cap stands at $100.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.72 and a 52-week-low of $60.42. Starbucks's stock last closed at $86.28 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Seattle Genetics is set at $123.00. Seattle Genetics earned ($0.55) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.42) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Seattle Genetics's outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.36 and a 52-week-low of $51.50. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $114.13 per share.
