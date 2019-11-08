Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 9:33am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Needham changed the rating for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Hold to Buy. Axon Enterprise earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.93 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Axon Enterprise's stock last closed at $52.41 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Azure Power Global earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. Azure Power Global's market cap stands at $530.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. Azure Power Global's stock last closed at $12.80 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.77. The total market value of Baidu's outstanding shares is at $35.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.02 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $121.87 per share.
  • CCB International upgraded the stock for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Baidu showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. Baidu's market cap stands at $35.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.02 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $121.87 per share.
  • Daiwa Capital upgraded the stock for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Hold to Outperform. For the third quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.77. The total market value of Baidu's outstanding shares is at $35.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.02 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $121.87 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $4.05 from the year-ago quarter. Cummins's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.52 and a 52-week-low of $124.40. Cummins's stock last closed at $182.57 per share.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the stock for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, EQT had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for EQT is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $9.03. EQT's stock last closed at $11.05 per share.
  • For Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. For the second quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. Foot Locker's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) from Underperform to Market Perform. Hecla Mining earned ($0.02) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. Hecla Mining's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Hecla Mining's stock last closed at $2.22 per share.
  • For LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, LiveXLive Media had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.20). LiveXLive Media's market cap stands at $115.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. LiveXLive Media's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
  • Longbow Research upgraded the stock for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. McDonald's's market cap stands at $148.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.04. McDonald's's stock last closed at $193.12 per share.
  • For Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR), Capital One Financial upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Montage Resources's market cap stands at $134.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. Montage Resources's stock last closed at $4.83 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Sell to Buy. For the third quarter, Manitowoc Co had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current market cap for Manitowoc Co is at $439.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.46 and a 52-week-low of $10.49. Manitowoc Co's stock last closed at $13.87 per share.
  • For Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Oshkosh earned $2.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oshkosh is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.50 and a 52-week-low of $56.47. Oshkosh's stock last closed at $88.87 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Neutral to Underweight. Albemarle earned $1.53 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Albemarle is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.74 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $71.38 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Allena Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.54), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.42). The total market value of Allena Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $99.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Allena Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $2.24 per share.
  • For Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ARGO), William Blair downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.12). The current market cap for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.57 and a 52-week-low of $60.36. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock last closed at $65.74 per share.
  • For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Atara Biotherapeutics earned ($1.31) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.29) in the year-ago quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics's market cap stands at $759.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.94 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Atara Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $13.52 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Aircastle Ltd (NYSE: AYR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Aircastle earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aircastle's outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.44 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. Aircastle's stock last closed at $32.33 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) from Buy to Neutral. Boise Cascade earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Boise Cascade is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.65 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Boise Cascade's stock last closed at $39.18 per share.
  • For Capstone Turbine Corp (NASDAQ: CPST), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Capstone Turbine had an EPS of ($0.59), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The current market cap for Capstone Turbine is at $37.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.88. Capstone Turbine's stock last closed at $2.50 per share.
  • For IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The total market value of IAC/InterActiveCorp's outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.72 and a 52-week-low of $158.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp's stock last closed at $220.74 per share.
  • For LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LPTH), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, LightPath Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for LightPath Technologies is at $21.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.95 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. LightPath Technologies's stock last closed at $0.70 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) from Buy to Neutral. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.10) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.26) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is at $394.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.33 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.88 per share.
  • DA Davidson downgraded the stock for Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Medifast showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. Medifast's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.94 and a 52-week-low of $95.10. Medifast's stock last closed at $101.99 per share.
  • For Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Newtek Business Services earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Newtek Business Services is at $432.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.59. Newtek Business Services's stock last closed at $22.87 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, ObsEva showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to ($0.42) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ObsEva's outstanding shares is at $361.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. ObsEva's stock last closed at $2.81 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Nomura initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Advance Auto Parts is set at $162.00. Advance Auto Parts earned $2.00 in the second quarter, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter. Advance Auto Parts's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.15 and a 52-week-low of $130.09. Advance Auto Parts's stock last closed at $169.28 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apartment Inv & Mgmt is set at $62.00. In the third quarter, Apartment Inv & Mgmt showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apartment Inv & Mgmt's outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.37. Apartment Inv & Mgmt's stock last closed at $52.96 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AvalonBay Communities is set at $244.00. In the third quarter, AvalonBay Communities showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $2.28 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AvalonBay Communities's outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $222.87 and a 52-week-low of $167.01. AvalonBay Communities's stock last closed at $209.08 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) with a Buy rating. The price target for AutoZone is set at $1250.00. For the fourth quarter, AutoZone had an EPS of $20.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $18.54. AutoZone's market cap stands at $26.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1186.60 and a 52-week-low of $775.61. AutoZone's stock last closed at $1165.63 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Best Buy Co is set at $73.00. In the second quarter, Best Buy Co showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Best Buy Co is at $17.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.53 and a 52-week-low of $47.72. Best Buy Co's stock last closed at $76.02 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Nomura initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ). The price target is set at $30.00 for BJ's Wholesale Club. Interestingly, in the second quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club's EPS was $0.39. The current market cap for BJ's Wholesale Club is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $19.31. BJ's Wholesale Club's stock last closed at $26.98 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Nomura initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL). The price target is set at $220.00 for Burlington Stores. Burlington Stores earned $1.36 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. Burlington Stores's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.36 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $204.58 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Boston Properties Inc (NYSE: BXP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boston Properties is set at $156.00. Boston Properties earned $1.64 in the third quarter, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. Boston Properties's market cap stands at $21.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.35 and a 52-week-low of $107.84. Boston Properties's stock last closed at $138.02 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target is set at $85.00 for Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat earned $0.06 in the third quarter. Beyond Meat's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $78.99 per share.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Check Point Software Tech is set at $117.00. For the third quarter, Check Point Software Tech had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The current market cap for Check Point Software Tech is at $17.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $114.59 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Costco Wholesale is set at $300.00. For the fourth quarter, Costco Wholesale had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.36. The total market value of Costco Wholesale's outstanding shares is at $126.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.34 and a 52-week-low of $189.51. Costco Wholesale's stock last closed at $305.21 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT). The price target is set at $86.00 for Camden Prop Trust. For the third quarter, Camden Prop Trust had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current market cap for Camden Prop Trust is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.67 and a 52-week-low of $83.67. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $110.27 per share.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CV Sciences is set at $4.20. In the third quarter, CV Sciences earned ($0.02). The total market value of CV Sciences's outstanding shares is at $204.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.59 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. CV Sciences's stock last closed at $1.51 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE: CXP). The price target is set at $22.00 for Columbia Property Trust. In the third quarter, Columbia Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. Columbia Property Trust's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.21 and a 52-week-low of $18.08. Columbia Property Trust's stock last closed at $21.23 per share.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CyberArk Software is set at $120.00. In the third quarter, CyberArk Software showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CyberArk Software's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.66. CyberArk Software's stock last closed at $109.40 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dick's Sporting Goods is set at $42.00. Dick's Sporting Goods earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Dick's Sporting Goods's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.59 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $41.40 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Empire State Realty Trust is set at $15.00. Empire State Realty Trust earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Empire State Realty Trust is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.47 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Empire State Realty Trust's stock last closed at $14.56 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Essex Property Trust is set at $355.00. In the third quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Essex Property Trust's outstanding shares is at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $235.51. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $314.70 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP). The price target is set at $41.00 for Hudson Pacific Properties. Hudson Pacific Properties earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hudson Pacific Properties is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.47 and a 52-week-low of $27.12. Hudson Pacific Properties's stock last closed at $35.45 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Barrington Research initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT). The price target is set at $18.00 for iHeartMedia. In the third quarter, iHeartMedia earned $0.08. The total market value of iHeartMedia's outstanding shares is at $964.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $14.80 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) with an Outperform rating. For the fourth quarter, II-VI had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. II-VI's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.53 and a 52-week-low of $29.31. II-VI's stock last closed at $36.49 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) with a Sell rating. The price target for Invitation Homes is set at $29.00. In the third quarter, Invitation Homes showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Invitation Homes's outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.32 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Invitation Homes's stock last closed at $29.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC). The price target is set at $94.00 for Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kilroy Realty's outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.77 and a 52-week-low of $59.05. Kilroy Realty's stock last closed at $82.59 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lowe's Companies is set at $132.00. In the second quarter, Lowe's Companies showed an EPS of $2.15, compared to $2.07 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lowe's Companies's outstanding shares is at $84.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.23 and a 52-week-low of $84.75. Lowe's Companies's stock last closed at $112.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA). The price target is set at $149.00 for Mid-America Apartment. For the third quarter, Mid-America Apartment had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. Mid-America Apartment's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.15 and a 52-week-low of $91.21. Mid-America Apartment's stock last closed at $135.30 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for O'Reilly Automotive is set at $425.00. For the third quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $5.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.50. The current market cap for O'Reilly Automotive is at $32.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.78 and a 52-week-low of $326.71. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $440.26 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

