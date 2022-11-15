Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Alkaline Water Co WTER is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.31 million.

• Home Depot HD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $38.01 billion.

• AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Data Storage DTST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• BioLine Rx BLRX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Milestone Scientific MLSS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• Quhuo QH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $136.15 million.

• Affimed AFMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.59 million.

• China Index Holdings CIH is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moving iMage Technologies MITQ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $465.73 million.

• GreenPower Motor Co GP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.69 million.

• Reliance Global Group RELI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.60 million.

• BM Technologies BMTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $23.94 million.

• Exscientia EXAI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.91 million.

• Blackboxstocks BLBX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• iSun ISUN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $27.70 million.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $401.94 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• MediWound MDWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.82 million.

• WalkMe WKME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $62.97 million.

• Sea SE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $65.41 million.

• Endava DAVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $218.92 million.

• Aramark ARMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

• Allot ALLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $24.95 million.

• HUYA HUYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $318.23 million.

• Valvoline VVV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $783.23 million.

• Berry Global Group BERY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• Krispy Kreme DNUT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $362.57 million.

• Energizer Holdings ENR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $774.92 million.

• Walmart WMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $147.51 billion.

• IHS Holding IHS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vodafone Group VOD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eagle Point Income EIC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Kidpik PIK is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TMC Metals TMC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $281.10 million.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PAVmed PAVM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.

• Alcon ALC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• American Res AREC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $36.55 million.

• IBEX IBEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $125.59 million.

• Varex Imaging VREX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $223.27 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $114.17 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $104.17 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $694.65 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $49.14 million.

• QuickLogic QUIK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.

• Atento ATTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $350.08 million.

• Astronics ATRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $144.74 million.

• Yunhong CTI CTIB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alvotech ALVO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

