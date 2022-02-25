 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 3:46am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $89.53 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $197.84 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $292.14 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $279.29 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $69.33 million.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $553.34 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $728.61 million.

• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $842.33 million.

• SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSE:CWB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $268.25 million.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $147.48 million.

• Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $60.37 million.

• Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $669.43 million.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $741.39 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $601.29 million.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $41.19 million.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $154.20 million.

• ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $156.91 million.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $216.62 million.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $729.41 million.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $82.50 million.

• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $108.60 million.

• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.04 per share on revenue of $173.69 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $270.12 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $124.87 million.

• Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.10 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $259.26 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $334.20 million.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $260.51 million.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Ocwen Finl (NYSE:OCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $324.87 million.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $255.55 million.

• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $25.65 million.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $960.70 million.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $625.52 million.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $473.38 million.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $270.59 million.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $659.69 million.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zomedica (AMEX:ZOM) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

