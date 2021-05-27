 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $11.77 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $72.35 million.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $37.35 million.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.07 million.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $141.74 million.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $184.43 million.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $285.28 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $337.66 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $111.00 million.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $449.15 million.

• Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.14 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $463.80 million.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $87.19 million.

• Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:VB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.21 million.

• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $127.08 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $73.67 million.

• Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $195.87 million.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $556.63 million.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $74.88 million.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $809.31 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $599.86 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $497.44 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $422.07 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.40 billion.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $965.35 million.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $43.64 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.00 billion.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $200.48 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $57.49 million.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $88.55 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $410.03 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

