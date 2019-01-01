QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:36AM

Analyst Ratings

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (ARCA: VB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Small-Cap ETF's (VB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (ARCA: VB) is $205.0672 last updated Today at 2:45:32 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (ARCA:VB) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) operate in?

A

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.