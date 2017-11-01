Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $644.68 million.
- Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.
- CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $749.62 million.
- Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
- Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $31.43 billion.
- PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $626.36 million.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
- CVR Refining LP (NYSE: CVRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $832.29 million.
- Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $15.74 billion.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.
- Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $12.92 billion.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.62 billion.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $186.22 million.
- Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $392.05 million.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $220.80 million.
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $566.25 million.
- Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $516.80 million.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $312.60 million.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $276.91 million.
