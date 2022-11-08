ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Huadi International Group Shares Dipped Around 91%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 8, 2022 5:00 AM | 10 min read
Why Huadi International Group Shares Dipped Around 91%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares jumped 66.5% to settle at $29.10 on Monday amid recent reports suggesting Donald Trump could announce a 2024 presidential run this week. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the business combination partner of Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ gained 46.9% to settle at $8.21.
  • Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST jumped 38.6% to close at $11.57 after the company announced it will be acquired by Viatris for $11 per share.
  • Phunware, Inc. PHUN shares rose 38.3% to close at $1.66 following recent reports Donald Trump could soon announce a 2024 presidential run. The company was involved in the creation of the Trump 2020 mobile app.
  • Veru Inc. VERU shares surged 34.5% to settle at $14.44 following publication of briefing documents ahead of the Nov. 9 FDA Adcom meeting for its COVID-19 treatment candidate.
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR gained 32.6% to settle at $3.95.
  • Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 28.7% to close at $10.19.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR jumped 27.7% to close at $8.44 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares gained 26.6% to close at $5.90. GigaCloud Technology, last month, unveiled its new private domain feature for sellers on its B2B GigaCloud Marketplace.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX jumped 25.9% to close at $39.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 25.9% to settle at $5.06. Richard Goudis, Executive Vice Chair at Tupperware Brands, reported a large insider buy on November 7, according to a new SEC filing.
  • AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBA surged 25.8% to close at $9.45.
  • Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ gained 24.7% to close at $1.82.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited LYL gained 24.3% to close at $0.5601 on Monday.
  • Aptinyx Inc. APTX rose 24% to settle at $0.3266.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS surged 23.1% to settle at $0.2760.
  • Affimed N.V. AFMD surged 22.6% to close at $2.39. Affimed issued data update from two Phase 1/2a trials with innate cell engager AFM24 in solid tumor patients at 37th SITC Annual Meeting.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. CEI gained 21.9% to close at $0.1513.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS surged 19.8% to settle at $1.05.
  • Certara, Inc. CERT climbed 19.6% to close at $12.73 after Arsenal Capital Partners increased its investment in the company with a $449 million stock purchase.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK rose 19.6% to close at $0.3194.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX gained 19.4% to settle at $0.3190 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. IMH gained 19.2% to close at $0.3197.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ONCY jumped 19.1% to close at $1.50. Oncolytics Biotech reported interim results from Phase 1/2 Goblet study showing a 70% objective response rate in pancreatic cancer at the SITC Annual Meeting. The company also posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 18.7% to close at $0.6896.
  • Glatfelter Corporation GLT gained 18.4% to settle at $3.67. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Bandwidth Inc. BAND jumped 17.9% to close at $20.26. Bandwidth recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • comScore, Inc. SCOR jumped 17.7% to close at $1.20.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH gained 16.7% to $30.00. The stock may be rebounding after falling last week following worse-than-expected Q3 results and reduced FY22 revenue guidance.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR gained 16.2% to close at $27.22 after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform. The company also announced a private offering of $800 million of senior secured first lien notes due 2029.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM jumped 15.8% to close at $10.26.
  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC gained 14.2% to close at $28.20 following strong Q1 results.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS climbed 13.8% to close at $10.89.
  • Viatris Inc VTRS gained 13.1% to close at $10.97 after the company announced it will acquire Oyster Point Pharma.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND jumped 12.7% to close at $10.03.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC climbed 12.4% to close at $0.7192.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS rose 12.4% to close at $5.27 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • Amarin Corporation plc AMRN gained 12% to close at $1.31. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. SILV jumped 12% to settle at $6.05.
  • Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK gained 11.8% to close at $55.18. Triumph Bancorp commenced a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.
  • FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE surged 11.6% to settle at $5.57.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG climbed 11.4% to close at $138.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also increased its buyback to a total of 5.8 million shares of common stock.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE gained 11.1% to close at $6.81 as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK rose 10% to close at $20.28. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 results.
  • Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO rose 9.4% to close at $12.91. Atlas Investissement confirmed that it acquired a 7% interest in Millicom.
  • Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA shares gained 7.5% to close at $3.88 after dipping over 19% on Friday.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN rose 5.8% to close at $1.63. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced the safety profile of SON-1010. Five of the six patients had stable disease at the first follow-up scan, with one patient progressing who is now off study.

 


Losers

  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares tumbled 91.2% to close at $15.81 on Monday after the company reported pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH dropped 46% to settle at $1.5401.
  • Bio-Path Holdings reported a $2 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT fell 41.1% to close at $0.4550 after the company announced an FDA clinical hold on its IkT-148009 programs.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV fell 30.5% to close at $21.75 after the company reported its VERVE-101 IND application was placed on hold by the FDA. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 24.7% to settle at $3.08 after jumping 35% on Friday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI dipped 24.7% to close at $6.61.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT fell 24% to settle at $0.6864.
  • Akerna Corp. KERN fell 21.7% to close at $0.0790. Akerna will effect a 20-for-1 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE dropped 20.1% to settle at $4.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share.
  • Ucommune International Ltd UK dipped 19.3% to close at $1.8399.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR dropped 18.7% to settle at $0.6326. Acorda Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.55 per share.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP fell 18.6% to close at $0.2570.
  • Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares fell 18.5% to close at $10.34 after jumping 65% on Friday.
  • Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA fell 17.7% to close at $51.29 after the company announced it will acquire IAA in a stock and cash transaction valued at roughly $7.3 billion.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA dipped 15.6% to close at $7.39 on continued weakness after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results last Thursday. The company reported a year-over-year decrease in both revenue and retail units sold.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT dropped 14.7% to close at $7.58. Morgan Stanley maintained Adaptive Biotechnologies with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.
  • Jumia Technologies AG JMIA fell 14.3% to close at $4.20 after the company announced its co-CEOs will step down.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 13.9% to close at $1.24.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU fell 13.8% to settle at $14.30 after the company announced a secondary offering of 14.35 million shares of common stock by a selling stockholder with the company repurchasing 3.5 million of the shares.
  • Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 13% to close at $1.94.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE dipped 12.8% to settle at $17.86.
  • Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP fell 12.5% to close at $2.86.
  • Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR dipped 12.1% to close at $0.2891. Biora Therapeutics announced a $9.75 million direct offering.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN dropped 11.9% to settle at $6.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares fell 11.7% to close at $0.7353. Quanergy Systems recently priced its $16.7 million offering.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM dropped 11.4% to close at $37.91 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
  • Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX declined 10.9% to settle at $26.04. Ventyx Biosciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.59 per share.
  • Redfin Corporation RDFN fell 9.7% to close at $3.63 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Perform to Underperform.
  • Arrival ARVL fell 9.5% to close at $0.5911.
  • First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG declined 8.2% to close at $14.86 after the company posted Q3 results.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. RUTH declined 8.1% to close at $17.43. Raymond James downgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
  • FAT Brands Inc. FAT shares fell 6.1% to settle at $7.23. FAT Brands announced withdrawal of proposed common stock offering.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Diversified ChemicalsMaterialsMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas