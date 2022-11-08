Why Huadi International Group Shares Dipped Around 91%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares jumped 66.5% to settle at $29.10 on Monday amid recent reports suggesting Donald Trump could announce a 2024 presidential run this week. Digital World Acquisition Corp is the business combination partner of Trump Media & Technology Group.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ gained 46.9% to settle at $8.21.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST jumped 38.6% to close at $11.57 after the company announced it will be acquired by Viatris for $11 per share.
- Phunware, Inc. PHUN shares rose 38.3% to close at $1.66 following recent reports Donald Trump could soon announce a 2024 presidential run. The company was involved in the creation of the Trump 2020 mobile app.
- Veru Inc. VERU shares surged 34.5% to settle at $14.44 following publication of briefing documents ahead of the Nov. 9 FDA Adcom meeting for its COVID-19 treatment candidate.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR gained 32.6% to settle at $3.95.
- Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 28.7% to close at $10.19.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR jumped 27.7% to close at $8.44 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares gained 26.6% to close at $5.90. GigaCloud Technology, last month, unveiled its new private domain feature for sellers on its B2B GigaCloud Marketplace.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX jumped 25.9% to close at $39.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 25.9% to settle at $5.06. Richard Goudis, Executive Vice Chair at Tupperware Brands, reported a large insider buy on November 7, according to a new SEC filing.
- AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBA surged 25.8% to close at $9.45.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ gained 24.7% to close at $1.82.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL gained 24.3% to close at $0.5601 on Monday.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX rose 24% to settle at $0.3266.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS surged 23.1% to settle at $0.2760.
- Affimed N.V. AFMD surged 22.6% to close at $2.39. Affimed issued data update from two Phase 1/2a trials with innate cell engager AFM24 in solid tumor patients at 37th SITC Annual Meeting.
- Camber Energy, Inc. CEI gained 21.9% to close at $0.1513.
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS surged 19.8% to settle at $1.05.
- Certara, Inc. CERT climbed 19.6% to close at $12.73 after Arsenal Capital Partners increased its investment in the company with a $449 million stock purchase.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK rose 19.6% to close at $0.3194.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX gained 19.4% to settle at $0.3190 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. IMH gained 19.2% to close at $0.3197.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ONCY jumped 19.1% to close at $1.50. Oncolytics Biotech reported interim results from Phase 1/2 Goblet study showing a 70% objective response rate in pancreatic cancer at the SITC Annual Meeting. The company also posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 18.7% to close at $0.6896.
- Glatfelter Corporation GLT gained 18.4% to settle at $3.67. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Bandwidth Inc. BAND jumped 17.9% to close at $20.26. Bandwidth recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- comScore, Inc. SCOR jumped 17.7% to close at $1.20.
- Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH gained 16.7% to $30.00. The stock may be rebounding after falling last week following worse-than-expected Q3 results and reduced FY22 revenue guidance.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR gained 16.2% to close at $27.22 after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform. The company also announced a private offering of $800 million of senior secured first lien notes due 2029.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM jumped 15.8% to close at $10.26.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC gained 14.2% to close at $28.20 following strong Q1 results.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS climbed 13.8% to close at $10.89.
- Viatris Inc VTRS gained 13.1% to close at $10.97 after the company announced it will acquire Oyster Point Pharma.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND jumped 12.7% to close at $10.03.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC climbed 12.4% to close at $0.7192.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS rose 12.4% to close at $5.27 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN gained 12% to close at $1.31. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. SILV jumped 12% to settle at $6.05.
- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK gained 11.8% to close at $55.18. Triumph Bancorp commenced a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE surged 11.6% to settle at $5.57.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG climbed 11.4% to close at $138.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also increased its buyback to a total of 5.8 million shares of common stock.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE gained 11.1% to close at $6.81 as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK rose 10% to close at $20.28. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO rose 9.4% to close at $12.91. Atlas Investissement confirmed that it acquired a 7% interest in Millicom.
- Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA shares gained 7.5% to close at $3.88 after dipping over 19% on Friday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN rose 5.8% to close at $1.63. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced the safety profile of SON-1010. Five of the six patients had stable disease at the first follow-up scan, with one patient progressing who is now off study.
Losers
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares tumbled 91.2% to close at $15.81 on Monday after the company reported pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH dropped 46% to settle at $1.5401.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT fell 41.1% to close at $0.4550 after the company announced an FDA clinical hold on its IkT-148009 programs.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV fell 30.5% to close at $21.75 after the company reported its VERVE-101 IND application was placed on hold by the FDA. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 24.7% to settle at $3.08 after jumping 35% on Friday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI dipped 24.7% to close at $6.61.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT fell 24% to settle at $0.6864.
- Akerna Corp. KERN fell 21.7% to close at $0.0790. Akerna will effect a 20-for-1 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE dropped 20.1% to settle at $4.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK dipped 19.3% to close at $1.8399.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR dropped 18.7% to settle at $0.6326. Acorda Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.55 per share.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP fell 18.6% to close at $0.2570.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares fell 18.5% to close at $10.34 after jumping 65% on Friday.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA fell 17.7% to close at $51.29 after the company announced it will acquire IAA in a stock and cash transaction valued at roughly $7.3 billion.
- Carvana Co. CVNA dipped 15.6% to close at $7.39 on continued weakness after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results last Thursday. The company reported a year-over-year decrease in both revenue and retail units sold.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT dropped 14.7% to close at $7.58. Morgan Stanley maintained Adaptive Biotechnologies with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.
- Jumia Technologies AG JMIA fell 14.3% to close at $4.20 after the company announced its co-CEOs will step down.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 13.9% to close at $1.24.
- LSB Industries, Inc. LXU fell 13.8% to settle at $14.30 after the company announced a secondary offering of 14.35 million shares of common stock by a selling stockholder with the company repurchasing 3.5 million of the shares.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 13% to close at $1.94.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE dipped 12.8% to settle at $17.86.
- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP fell 12.5% to close at $2.86.
- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR dipped 12.1% to close at $0.2891. Biora Therapeutics announced a $9.75 million direct offering.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN dropped 11.9% to settle at $6.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares fell 11.7% to close at $0.7353. Quanergy Systems recently priced its $16.7 million offering.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM dropped 11.4% to close at $37.91 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX declined 10.9% to settle at $26.04. Ventyx Biosciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.59 per share.
- Redfin Corporation RDFN fell 9.7% to close at $3.63 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Perform to Underperform.
- Arrival ARVL fell 9.5% to close at $0.5911.
- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. FWRG declined 8.2% to close at $14.86 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. RUTH declined 8.1% to close at $17.43. Raymond James downgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- FAT Brands Inc. FAT shares fell 6.1% to settle at $7.23. FAT Brands announced withdrawal of proposed common stock offering.
