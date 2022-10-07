Why Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Traded Lower By Around 38%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Green Giant Inc. GGE jumped 161.1% to close at $1.88 after dipping 29% on Wednesday.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV climbed 95.5% to close at $24.49.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV gained 83% to settle at $7.98.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares climbed 64.9% to close at $4.55 after jumping 93% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS rose 64.3% to close at $2.76.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB gained 62.8% to close at $0.2283 on Thursday. Statera Biopharma was recently granted European patent number EP3206708 titled "Methods And Compositions For The Treatment Of Radiation-Related Disorders."
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC shares gained 46.6% to close at $0.2465.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG jumped 44.2% to close at $1.19.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP gained 44.3% to close at $0.3923 after the company announced it received feedback from the FDA pursuant to its Type B Pre-IND meeting request regarding its Deltacel development strategy.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR jumped 36.7% to settle at $0.8198.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS rose 38.3% to close at $2.60 after the company was granted a Us patent titled 'Cleaning Method for Prepless Colonoscopy.'
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI jumped 31% to close at $0.1808 as the company announced clinical results indicating viactiv omega boost gel bites showed increase in Omega-3 levels in 4 weeks.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 30.9% to settle at $3.90. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI rose 30.4% to settle at $4.89.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM jumped 28.8% to settle at $0.88.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG gained 28.4% to close at $3.44.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 26.9% to settle at $0.0773.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares climbed 26.5% to close at $5.73 after the company announced it expanded its product portfolio pipeline to include smartwatch connectivity.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA climbed 26% to close at $0.8948.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG rose 25.8% to close at $1.16.
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB surged 25.7% to close at $6.22 after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab.
- The Valens Company Inc. VLNS rose 25.1% to settle at $0.8871.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 25% to close at $2.90. The company recently announced new distributor agreements in Germany.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL gained 24.6% to close at $19.12 following upbeat Q1 results.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 23.6% to close at $2.72.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI gained 23.5% to close at $6.52.
- SNDL Inc. SNDL rose 23.5% to close at $2.79. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA climbed 23.5% to close at $0.1274.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX rose 23.4% to settle at $0.2098.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC jumped 22.2% to close at $3.75. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN gained 19.5% to close at $4.71.
- Agenus Inc. AGEN climbed 18.1% to close at $2.80.
- Compass, Inc. COMP jumped 16.1% to close at $2.96.
- Innovid Corp. CTV gained 15.7% to close at $2.72.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC rose 14.9% to close at $31.01.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV gained 14.7% to close at $0.5450. Plus Therapeutics recently reported it finalized and signed a grant contract with the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas for its previously announced $17.6 million Product Development Research funding award.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 14.4% to close at $0.2901 after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Vanderbilt University to develop and commercialize phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide, for treating or preventing infections.
- Zovio Inc ZVO rose 14% to close at $0.1670 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC rose 13.7% to close at $1.33.
- Cronos Group Inc. CRON jumped 13.5% to close at $3.36. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- Perion Network Ltd. PERI gained 13% to close at $23.01. Perion issued preliminary Q3 results. The company said it sees Q3 revenue of $158 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL rose 12.7% to close at $6.46.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH gained 11.5% to close at $2.90. Lixiang Education Holding recently posted 1H loss of $0.01 per share.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP rose 10.2% to close at $17.90.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 6.6% to close at $1.79 after the company reported 9-Month preliminary results, The company reported revenue of $20.5 million, a 69% increase from the year-ago period.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 4.9% to close at $25.83. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31.
Losers
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL shares fell 45.4% to close at $1.53. Jowell Global recently posted 1H loss of $0.30 per share.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 37.6% to close at $ 0.5870 after the company announced a mitochondrial disease-focused strategy. The plan will include a 45% workforce reduction.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 35.2% to close at $6.40 after jumping 82% on Wednesday. TOP Ships recently announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT dropped 33.5% to close at $0.6320 after the company disclosed data trend in AT-007 ACTION-galactosemia kids pediatric trial. The company said 'The study did not yet reach statistical significance at 12 months of treatment.'
- Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. CNTQ fell 30.4% to close at $15.24 after jumping around 103% on Wednesday.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 26.3% to close at $0.8998.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 26% to close at $0.37 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 25.8% to close at $0.2462 after jumping 72% on Wednesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 25.7% to close at $6.29. Avenue Therapeutics priced its 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO dropped 19.5% to close at $17.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG dropped 19.2% to close at $0.7512.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR fell 19% to close at $7.18 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO fell 18% to close at $1.32.
- Gold Royalty Corp. GROY dropped 16.6% to close at $2.37.
- Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR fell 16.6% to close at $55.28. Integer sees preliminary Q3 revenue of $342 million to $344 million and adjusted EPS of $0.86-$0.99.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. UTME dropped 16% to $1.68.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 14.3% to close at $0.1384. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded Esports Entertainment from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $1.5 to $0.15.
- Li Auto Inc. LI dropped 12.3% to close at $20.95.
- Spark Networks SE LOV dipped 11.4% to close at $2.17.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM fell 11.4% to close at $11.70. Baird maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $36 to $21.
- Resources Connection, Inc. RGP fell 9.9% to close at $16.18 following Q1 results.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS dropped 8.9% to close at $5.75.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 8.8% to close at $1.56.
- Waste Connections, Inc. WCN dropped 65% to close at $134.72.
