Why NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Dipped Over 23%; Here Are 67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares climbed 106.3% to close at $9.15. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ climbed 47.9% to close at $2.47 after declining 44% on Monday.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX gained 42.7% to close at $1.67. Sonendo recently announced a private placement of common stock and pre-funded warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $63 million led by a consortium of new and existing investors.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR gained 40.2% to close at $1.25 after the company announced data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL rose 37.5% to settle at $0.9320.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares surged 35.5% to close at $4.01. Grove Collaborative continued retail expansion with entry into thousands of more stores.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM climbed 31.3% to close at $6.71. InMed recently reported a FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX gained 31.1% to close at $15.50.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR climbed 30.3% to close at $1.0592 after rising around 20% on Monday.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG gained 28.4% to close at $2.62 after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- Harrow Health, Inc. HROW gained 27.9% to close at $9.73 after the company announced the FDA has approved IHEEZO 3% for ocular surface anesthesia.
- Presto Automation, Inc. PRST jumped 24% to close at $2.69.
- Equillium, Inc. EQ climbed 22.8% to close at $2.37. Equillium announced interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in patients with lupus nephritis (LN).
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL rose 22.8% to close at $2.10.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD gained 18.4% to close at $2.57 as the company issued a corporate update after IPO. The company named Stephen D. Sheldon as CFO.
- Latch, Inc. LTCH rose 18.1% to close at $1.01.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH gained 18% to close at $1.14. Bellerophon announced FDA acceptance of change to ongoing Phase 3 REBUILD study of INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease.
- Metacrine, Inc. MTCR rose 17.7% to settle at $0.4975.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 17.1% to close at $13.90 after the company announced definitive agreements to acquire approximately 97 megawatts of operating solar assets.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES jumped 15.2% to close at $0.4290. SenesTech, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Ryder System, Inc. R rose 14.7% to close at $76.28 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Apollo is said to explore a takeover of the company.
- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD gained 14.3% to close at $19.93. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO climbed 13.6% to close at $0.4999.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 13.5% to close at $0.2538. Ensysce Biosciences recently announced initiation of second human abuse potential study, being conducted by Dr. Vince Clinical Research.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN climbed 12.7% to close at $24.40.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ jumped 12.5% to close at $1.08.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR gained 12.3% to settle at $6.11.
- Unico American Corporation UNAM rose 11.6% to close at $1.3951.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM climbed 11.6% to close at $0.2902 after declining around 9% on Monday.
- The Beauty Health Company SKIN climbed 11.4% to close at $11.58 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. MLSS rose 10.5% to close at $0.7540.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. VET gained 10.4% to close at $20.32.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV rose 10.1% to close at $34.28.
- CVR Energy, Inc. CVI climbed 9.5% to close at $27.99.
- Biocept, Inc. BIOC rose 8.8% to close at $0.87.
- Novonix Limited NVX gained 7.9% to close at $5.31.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX jumped 7.7% to close at $0.4326.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX gained 7.2% to close at $8.15.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE rose 6.7% to close at $0.1975.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 6.2% to settle at $20.04. Novavax announced an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid are available for use in the UK.
Losers
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP dropped 23.4% to settle at $0.7201. NLS Pharmaceutics announced topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), in narcolepsy.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP fell 20.8% to close at $2.06.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares dropped 19.9% to close at $0.18 on Tuesday after dropping over 15% on Monday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 19.5% to settle at $0.1098. Kintara Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX dropped 18.5% to close at $10.02. BLADE India signed non-binding order for up to 200 eVTOL vehicles from Eve Air Mobility.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 18.4% to close at $4.31. Ocular Therapeutix announced interim 7-month data from its U.S. Phase 1 trial evaluating OTX-TKI for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 17.5% to close at $33.58.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR fell 17.1% to close at $1.41. Exicure announced restructuring plans and aligned resources to continue exploring strategic alternatives. The company will cut its workforce by approximately 66%, expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Austin Gold Corp. AUST dropped 16.5% to close at $0.8798.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE fell 15.7% to settle at $0.4010.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 15.3% to close at $12.50.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA dropped 15.2% to close at $3.18.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND dipped 15% to settle at $8.82.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX fell 12.7% to close at $2.40. Evaxion Biotech recently announced it reached an important milestone announcing today that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01.
- Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS fell 12.5% to close at $20.27. Provident Financial Services and Lakeland Bancorp to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO dropped 12.4% to close at $9.36. Barclays maintained Kronos Worldwide with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $8.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dropped 12.2% to close at $4.19.
- 374Water, Inc. SCWO declined 11.6% to settle at $3.05.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA fell 11.5% to close at $0.9294. Ayala Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for AL102 for the treatment of progressing desmoid tumors.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA shares fell 11.4% to close at $0.3344 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA shares fell 10.9% to close at $16.70. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in Avidity Biosciences’ Phase 1/2 MARINA trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 10% to close at $0.7650.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS fell 10% to close at $8.38.
- Polar Power, Inc. POLA declined 9.8% to close at $2.85 after gaining around 25% on Monday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 8.4% to close at $59.54.
- Inpixon INPX fell 8% to close at $0.1295. Inpixon shares jumped over 21% on Monday after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares fell 7.8% to close at $6.60. Kiora Pharmaceuticals said its stockholders authorized a reverse stock split of its common stock.
