Why Shares Of Oil & Gas Companies Are Trading Lower, Here Are 62 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares jumped 87% to $0.4791. Kiromic BioPharma, said on Sept. 15, that the company received letter from the Nasdaq that co. has been granted 180-day extension to March 13, 2023 to regain compliance.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX surged 43% to $1.67 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares gained 30.4% to $2.9990 following news the company will collaborate with an LG unit to form a North American supply chain for lithium.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 23.4% to $0.3847 after surging around 45% on Thursday.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 20.3% to $0.2892.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation CO shares climbed 18% to $2.62.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX gained 16% to $1.0601. Sonendo announced a private placement of common stock and pre-funded warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $63 million led by a consortium of new and existing investors.
- HHG Capital Corporation HHGC shares rose 15.6% to $11.85.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX gained 13.3% to $1.0650.
- 374Water, Inc. SCWO rose 13.2% to $3.17.
- Trio-Tech International TRT rose 12.7% to $4.6024. Trio-Tech Intl posted Q4 earnings of $0.19 per share.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX jumped 12.6% to $0.1799.
- WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD gained 12.2% to $0.8720. Tellenger Inc., a subsidiary of WaveDancer, announced that they have been awarded a three-year contract by a National Security Agency.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 12.1% to $0.1002 after the company announced a distribution agreement in the Baltic Region. The company will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida and T2Resistance Panels through the distributor.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 11.7% to $7.00.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN fell 10.4% to $0.31.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE gained 8.4% to $2.2550.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 8.3% to $0.4925 after declining 7% on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics recently discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
- Alvotech ALVO gained 6.7% to $6.97.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS surged 6.4% to $6.15.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 6% to $33.37.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ rose 3.2% to $330.43. BMO Capital upgraded Domino's Pizza from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares dipped 35% to $4.29 after the company received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV dipped 33% to $1.3001 after the company announced pricing of a $3.1 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI fell 28.4% to $0.4547 after the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9-4 that the current benefits of poziotinib did not outweigh its risks.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE dropped 24.6% to $0.7982.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 23.1% to $0.2730 after surging over 46% on Thursday.
- Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR fell 22% to $7.16.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN dropped 21.6% to $0.50.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW dropped 21% to $0.0525. Color Star Technology, announced on September 23, 2022, that it will effect a 40-for-1 reverse share split of its ordinary shares.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 19.3% to $1.7334.
- CohBar, Inc. CWBR dipped 18.6% to $3.4201. CohBar recently announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL dropped 18.5% to $0.5301. EzFill announced expansion to Jacksonville.
- Artivion, Inc. AORT dropped 18.1% to $15.16 after the company announced that it has stopped the PROACT Xa clinical trial.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA fell 17.1% to $42.31 after the company reported it has not received any "termination letter" or the like from any government agency regarding any confidential requests for corporate information and documents.
- Surrozen, Inc. SRZN dropped 16.3% to $2.00.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 15.8% to $1.70.
- Meta Data Limited AIU dipped 15.9% to $0.8660.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC fell 15.8% to $0.16.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 15.6% to $1.46.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 15% to $0.3402.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI declined 13.9% to $0.4666. Petros Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT dropped 13.4% to $4.47.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON dropped 13% to $0.3030.
- Edap Tms SA EDAP shares fell 12.6% to $7.49 after the company priced a roughly 2.66 million ADS public offering at $7.50 per ADS.
- Oil States International, Inc. OIS dipped 12.6% to $3.66.
- Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN fell 12.4% to $8.15.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS dropped 12.2% to $4.98. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT fell 10.7% to $11.91.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP fell 10.5% to $35.74. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS fell 10.5% to $7.43. Benchmark maintained Steelcase with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $12.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 10.4% to $4.2199 following reports that the company is looking to raise fresh capital. Credit Suisse recently denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE dropped 10.2% to $42.36. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- SM Energy Company SM dipped 10.2% to $35.67. Shares of several energy companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.
- Vaccinex, Inc. VCNX dropped 9.6% to $0.4827.
- Taseko Mines Limited TGB shares fell 9.3% to $1.17.
- Cellectis S.A. CLLS fell 9% to $2.44. Cellectis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. PRST fell 8.2% to $4.59.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY fell 8.1% to $0.4964. Sphere 3D recently provided Bitcoin production and mining updates for August 2022.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares fell 8.1% to $1.58 after declining 7% on Thursday.
- FedEx Corporation FDX fell 2.8% to $150.20. FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 2.7% to $474.08. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.
