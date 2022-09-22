Why Stabilis Solutions Shares Jumped Over 71%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG shares climbed 71.3% to close at $8.84 after the company announced it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas to all free trade and non-free trade countries.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO surged 50.3% to close at $0.1744. ECMOHO announced that it has received delisting notice from the Nasdaq. The company said it has elected to not appeal Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department's determination.
- IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA gained 21.4% to close at $6.96. IDEX Biometrics and Sentry Enterprises will launch biometric smart card for digital authentication.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN gained 20.4% to settle at $0.7823.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN rose 17.4% to close at $2.09 after the company announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to add Cepton lidar models into NVIDIA DRIVE Sim.
- FREYR Battery FREY climbed 17.1% to settle at $15.39. Morgan Stanley maintained FREYR Battery with an Overweight and raised the price target from $18 to $26.
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK gained 15.3% to close at $1.28.
- Semantix, Inc. STIX jumped 14.8% to close at $2.95.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX rose 14.2% to close at $2.33 as the company reached an important milestone announcing that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01, its personalized cancer therapy.
- Air T, Inc. AIRT gained 14.2% to settle at $22.17.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV jumped 12% to close at $1.03. Winc announced on September 19, Geoffrey Mcfarlane, CEO stepped down, effective immediately.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC gained 11.9% to close at $8.54. Fennec Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA approval of PEDMARK.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG gained 11.4% to close at $1.17.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE rose 10.4% to settle at $3.30.
- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO gained 8.7% to close at $3.01.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI rose 8% to close at $25.09.
- Celularity Inc. CELU gained 7.9% to close at $2.61.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY rose 7.7% to close at $1.95.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 7% to close at $0.1605.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT gained 6.7% to settle at $2.71.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH gained 6.6% to close at $41.71. William Blair initiated coverage on Apollo Medical with an Outperform rating.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO rose 6.2% to close at $2.24 after dropping over 15% on Tuesday.
- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. FIP rose 5.8% to close at $2.76. Compass Point initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.
- General Mills, Inc. GIS gained 5.7% to close at $79.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and raised FY23 organic net sales growth guidance.
Losers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dipped 36.6% to close at $13.66 on Wednesday after the company announced pricing of a $5 million private placement.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN fell 32.7% to settle at $0.4501. Sesen Bio and privately held Carisma Therapeutics Inc have entered into a merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE dipped 29.5% to settle at $0.7257.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP shares dropped 28.3% to close at $0.2579 as the company announced the results from the third planned interim analysis of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Tempol in high-risk subjects with early COVID-19 infection. The trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, as measured by comparing the rate of sustained clinical resolution of symptoms of COVID-19 at day 14 of Tempol versus placebo.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN fell 26% to settle at $4.41. The company on Monday announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dropped 25% to close at $6.36. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals entered into manufacturing agreement for Ropidoxuridine.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 24.6% to close at $15.67 after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM fell 24.5% to close at $2.31 after the company announced a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 23.6% to close at $1.68 after jumping over 60% on Tuesday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY fell 23.5% to close at $1.69.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares fell 21.6% to close at $2.39. SOBR Safe shares surged 233% on Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO dropped 21.3% to close at $2.00.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT fell 20.9% to settle at $2.01. Alaunos Therapeutics highlighted data from TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial at the CRI-ENCI-AACR Sixth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference.
- Phunware, Inc. PHUN declined 20.4% to close at $1.29.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN fell 19.6% to settle at $15.27.
- Steakholder Foods Ltd. STKH fell 19.5% to close at $2.48.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI dropped 18.7% to settle at $0.9108.
- Quhuo Limited QH declined 18.3% to close at $1.74.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT declined 18% to close at $3.1150. Schmitt Industries disclosed notice from the NASDAQ, restatement of previously issued financial statements as of and for each of the first three quarterly periods of fiscal 2022 and the termination of term sheet.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ dropped 17% to settle at $2.10.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 16.9% to close at $5.08 after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT fell 16.9% to close at $14.85 as the company announced summary of actions in strategic financial repositioning.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE dipped 15.7% to close at $1.98.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS fell 15.4% to close at $1.15. TRxADE HEALTH recently announced Bonum Health, a subsidiary, signed a Telemedicine Services Distribution Deal with Wakefern Food, to deploy telemedicine services throughout ShopRite pharmacy-led locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dipped 15.3% to close at $3.59.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC fell 14.8% to close at $132.43. iRhythm Technologie reaffirmed its previously provided financial guidance for 2022, according to Reuters.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX dropped 14.2% to close at $1.33.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX shares fell 14.1% to close at $9.45 after jumping 86% on Tuesday.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 13.8% to settle at $2.31.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN fell 13.8% to close at $2.31. Precigen named Rutul R. Shah as Chief Operating Officer effective October 1.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO declined 13.6% to close at $11.53.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM dropped 13.2% to settle at $9.50.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 12.7% to close at $42.89.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM fell 12.6% to close at $0.8267.
- Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL fell 12.5% to close at $1.40.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 11.6% to settle at $14.09.
- Zovio Inc ZVO fell 10.9% to close at $0.1740 on Wednesday.
- NIO Inc. NIO dropped 10.3% to settle at $18.30 amid overall weakness in Chinese stocks.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC fell 10% to close at $25.70.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 9.8% to close at $1.74.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC dropped 9.7% to close at $1.12.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 9.8% to close at $10.70.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX fell 8.8% to close at $20.62.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM dropped 8.5% to settle at $24.43 amid overall weakness in Chinese stocks.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM fell 7.8% to close at $49.15.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB fell 7.1% to close at $1.30. Aurora Cannabis reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, revealing a net revenue of $50.2 million compared to the previous quarter's total cannabis net revenue of $50.4 million.
