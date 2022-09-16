Why ZW Data Action Technologies Jumped 37%; Here Are 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares jumped 85.6% to close at $2.32 on Thursday after the company announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 47.2% to close at $24.82 after the company announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV climbed 39.4% to close at $0.2671 after the company announced it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares, which will be effective on September 16, 2022.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET gained 37.4% to close at $0.91. ZW Data Action Technologies reported planned acquisition of Henan Baodun.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX gained 32.7% to close at $7.76.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 27.3% to close at $0.3309 after Aladdin Technology Group agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 25.7% to settle at $13.35.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 25.7% to close at $3.57.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF surged 23.6% to close at $1.99.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 20.1% to close at $1.2250.
- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. FRBK jumped 20.1% to settle at $3.11 as the company announced a strategic review; in light of inquiries by multiple parties expressing interest in one or more potential strategic transactions with the company.
- STORE Capital Corporation STOR gained 19.9% to close at $32.12 after the company announced it will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street in a $14 billion transaction.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR climbed 19.2% to settle at $1.68.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS rose 17.9% to close at $0.8256. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS Director Christine Hamilton acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.73.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL surged 17.9% to settle at $2.37.
- Augmedix, Inc. AUGX gained 16.3% to close at $2.35.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO jumped 15.4% to settle at $3.15.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 14.7% to close at $0.2368.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH jumped 14.6% to close at $2.90.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB gained 13.9% to close at $2.80 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 13.2% to close at $0.86.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares gained 13% to close at $5.40 after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR jumped 12.5% to settle at $8.75. Champions Oncology recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 12% to close at $1.06.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB gained 12% to close at $0.28.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX jumped 10.6% to settle at $10.63. United recently announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO gained 9.2% to close at $10.14. EVgo launched Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program.
- Humana Inc. HUM climbed 8.4% to close at $497.24 after the company raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 8% to close at $73.81.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV gained 7.7% to close at $2.80. Canoo Chairman, CEO Tony Aquila disclosed the purchase of 200k shares of the company’s common stock at an average price of $2.58 per share.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 7.5% to close at $65.23. Credit Suisse upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU rose 6.5% to close at $0.9457.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares gained 5.6% to close at $0.2270. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED gained 5.5% to close at $0.1688. Ra Medical Systems recently announced a reverse merger agreement with Catheter Precision.
Losers
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dropped 55.7% to close at $16.63 on Thursday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals was awarded new HDAC inhibitor patents for cancer treatment.
- IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares fell 44.6% to close at $1.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX dipped 41% to close at $0.2243 after the company announced the combination of subcutaneous ELX-02 with ivacaftor did not achieve statistical significance for efficacy endpoints in Phase 2 study in Class 1 cystic fibrosis.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW dropped 39.6% to close at $0.0713 after the company announced a $5.6 million registered direct offering priced at $0.08 per unit.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT declined 37.8% to close at $2.11 amid circulation of a post on GiveSendGo from a patient in the TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 Trial.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 28.9% to close at $134.69 after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
- Omeros Corporation OMER fell 26% to close at $3.99 after the company reported Narsoplimab treatment results in critically ill COVID-19 patients in I-SPY COVID trial.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 25% to close at $0.2670 after gaining around 53% on Wednesday.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 24.4% to close at $23.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.8 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 22.6% to close at $0.3250 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI declined 19.4% to close at $2.04 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 18.6% to close at $5.90. Ventoux CCM Acquisition stockholders approved proposed business combination with Presto.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP declined 18.5% to close at $0.8480.
- Adobe Inc. ADBE dropped 16.8% to close at $309.13 after the company reported Q3 earnings results, issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates and announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock.
- Arconic Corp ARNC fell 16.6% to close at $21.24 as the company lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE dropped 16.5% to close at $15.84.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 16.3% to settle at $11.62.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB dropped 16.2% to close at $49.29. Spectrum Brands' will oppose attempt to block the U.S. Department of Justice's Opposition to the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement division to ASSA ABLOY.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH fell 16.2% to settle at $1.29. LightPath Technologies recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS dipped 15.7% to close at $1.18.
- Akerna Corp. KERN fell 15.5% to settle at $0.1394.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC declined 15.1% to close at $0.8189. SciSparc announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM dipped 15% to settle at $1.70.
- Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH declined 13.8% to close at $2.12.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 13.3% to settle at $3.77. FTC Solar and Primoris announced 500 megawatt tracker supply agreement.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 13% to settle at $12.00.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX dipped 12.8% to close at $9.13.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM dropped 12.6% to settle at $9.61.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS fell 10.9% to close at $9.60. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Steelcase from Buy to Neutral.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 10.8% to close at $11.13 after the company said Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than Q2.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 9.5% to close at $18.01. MuddyWatersResearch discussed short report on Zer0es.tv.
- CVR Energy, Inc. CVI fell 9.5% to settle at $29.63. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from Outperform to Peer Perform.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 9.1% to close at $10.39. Aditxt announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 7.8% to close at $2.72 on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 7.6% to close at $4.61.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA fell 6% to close at $11.76. IDEAYA priced its 7.62 million share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
- PBF Energy Inc. PBF fell 5.5% to close at $28.77. Shares of oil companies traded lower after rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement, averting a railroad strike. A strike would have caused supply shortages and lifted oil prices.
