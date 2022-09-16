ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why ZW Data Action Technologies Jumped 37%; Here Are 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 4:38 AM | 9 min read
Why ZW Data Action Technologies Jumped 37%; Here Are 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares jumped 85.6% to close at $2.32 on Thursday after the company announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 47.2% to close at $24.82 after the company announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV climbed 39.4% to close at $0.2671 after the company announced it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares, which will be effective on September 16, 2022.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET gained 37.4% to close at $0.91. ZW Data Action Technologies reported planned acquisition of Henan Baodun.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX gained 32.7% to close at $7.76.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 27.3% to close at $0.3309 after Aladdin Technology Group agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 25.7% to settle at $13.35.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 25.7% to close at $3.57.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF surged 23.6% to close at $1.99.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 20.1% to close at $1.2250.
  • Republic First Bancorp, Inc. FRBK jumped 20.1% to settle at $3.11 as the company announced a strategic review; in light of inquiries by multiple parties expressing interest in one or more potential strategic transactions with the company.
  • STORE Capital Corporation STOR gained 19.9% to close at $32.12 after the company announced it will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street in a $14 billion transaction.
  • Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR climbed 19.2% to settle at $1.68.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS rose 17.9% to close at $0.8256. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS Director Christine Hamilton acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.73.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL surged 17.9% to settle at $2.37.
  • Augmedix, Inc. AUGX gained 16.3% to close at $2.35.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO jumped 15.4% to settle at $3.15.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 14.7% to close at $0.2368.
  • Porch Group, Inc. PRCH jumped 14.6% to close at $2.90.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB gained 13.9% to close at $2.80 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 13.2% to close at $0.86.
  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares gained 13% to close at $5.40 after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
  • Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR jumped 12.5% to settle at $8.75. Champions Oncology recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 12% to close at $1.06.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB gained 12% to close at $0.28.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX jumped 10.6% to settle at $10.63. United recently announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
  • EVgo, Inc. EVGO gained 9.2% to close at $10.14. EVgo launched Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program.
  • Humana Inc. HUM climbed 8.4% to close at $497.24 after the company raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 8% to close at $73.81.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV gained 7.7% to close at $2.80. Canoo Chairman, CEO Tony Aquila disclosed the purchase of 200k shares of the company’s common stock at an average price of $2.58 per share.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 7.5% to close at $65.23. Credit Suisse upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU rose 6.5% to close at $0.9457.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares gained 5.6% to close at $0.2270. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED gained 5.5% to close at $0.1688. Ra Medical Systems recently announced a reverse merger agreement with Catheter Precision.

 


Losers

  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH dropped 55.7% to close at $16.63 on Thursday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals was awarded new HDAC inhibitor patents for cancer treatment.
  • IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares fell 44.6% to close at $1.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX dipped 41% to close at $0.2243 after the company announced the combination of subcutaneous ELX-02 with ivacaftor did not achieve statistical significance for efficacy endpoints in Phase 2 study in Class 1 cystic fibrosis.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW dropped 39.6% to close at $0.0713 after the company announced a $5.6 million registered direct offering priced at $0.08 per unit.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT declined 37.8% to close at $2.11 amid circulation of a post on GiveSendGo from a patient in the TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 Trial.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 28.9% to close at $134.69 after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
  • Omeros Corporation OMER fell 26% to close at $3.99 after the company reported Narsoplimab treatment results in critically ill COVID-19 patients in I-SPY COVID trial.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 25% to close at $0.2670 after gaining around 53% on Wednesday.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 24.4% to close at $23.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.8 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 22.6% to close at $0.3250 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI declined 19.4% to close at $2.04 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 18.6% to close at $5.90. Ventoux CCM Acquisition stockholders approved proposed business combination with Presto.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP declined 18.5% to close at $0.8480.
  • Adobe Inc. ADBE dropped 16.8% to close at $309.13 after the company reported Q3 earnings results, issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates and announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock.
  • Arconic Corp ARNC fell 16.6% to close at $21.24 as the company lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE dropped 16.5% to close at $15.84.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 16.3% to settle at $11.62.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB dropped 16.2% to close at $49.29. Spectrum Brands' will oppose attempt to block the U.S. Department of Justice's Opposition to the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement division to ASSA ABLOY.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH fell 16.2% to settle at $1.29. LightPath Technologies recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS dipped 15.7% to close at $1.18.
  • Akerna Corp. KERN fell 15.5% to settle at $0.1394.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC declined 15.1% to close at $0.8189. SciSparc announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM dipped 15% to settle at $1.70.
  • Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH declined 13.8% to close at $2.12.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 13.3% to settle at $3.77. FTC Solar and Primoris announced 500 megawatt tracker supply agreement.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 13% to settle at $12.00.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX dipped 12.8% to close at $9.13.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM dropped 12.6% to settle at $9.61.
  • Steelcase Inc. SCS fell 10.9% to close at $9.60. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Steelcase from Buy to Neutral.
  • Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 10.8% to close at $11.13 after the company said Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than Q2.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 9.5% to close at $18.01. MuddyWatersResearch discussed short report on Zer0es.tv.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. CVI fell 9.5% to settle at $29.63. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from Outperform to Peer Perform.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 9.1% to close at $10.39. Aditxt announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 7.8% to close at $2.72 on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 7.6% to close at $4.61.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA fell 6% to close at $11.76. IDEAYA priced its 7.62 million share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
  • PBF Energy Inc. PBF fell 5.5% to close at $28.77. Shares of oil companies traded lower after rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement, averting a railroad strike. A strike would have caused supply shortages and lifted oil prices.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Electronic Equipment ManufacturersInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayMuddy WatersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksShort SellersSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas